NXR Northeast Regional 2026: How to watch Saturday's championship races live from Bowdoin Park, schedule, live results and NXN qualifiers.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (Nov. 21) — The Nike Cross Regional Northeast runs Saturday, Nov. 21, at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. The meet is one of five Nike Cross Regionals this weekend and a qualifier for Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 5 in Portland, Ore.

Please Also Read: NXR Northwest Regional 2026: How to Watch, Live Tracking, Results, Schedule

New York joins the Northeast qualifying region for the first time this year, creating a deeper field representing nine states. National qualifiers will be determined from the combined Federation and Northeast championship results.

LIVE UPDATES

Updated Saturday, Nov. 21

Championship races are still to come Saturday afternoon.

Check back here for championship team scores, individual champions, and NXN qualifiers as results become official. The girls Northeast championship is at 12:35 p.m. Eastern, and the boys’ Northeast championship is at 1:45 p.m. Eastern.

How to Watch NXR Northeast 2026

Live stream: RunnerSpace+

RunnerSpace+ Broadcast begins: 8:45 a.m. Eastern

8:45 a.m. Eastern Subscription: A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event. Replays: If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch every race in full.

How to Follow Live Results and Live Tracking

Live results: Leone Timing

Leone Timing Live results link: https://results.leonetiming.com/xc.html?mid=9304

https://results.leonetiming.com/xc.html?mid=9304 Athletic.net: Entries are posted on Athletic.net, but live timing is on Leone Timing. Do not list Athletic.net as the timer for this meet.

NXR Northeast 2026 Schedule

All times Eastern. Subject to change.

8:45 a.m., Broadcast begins

9 a.m., Boys Open Race Orange

9:35 a.m., Boys Open Race Purple

10:10 a.m., Boys Open Race Red

10:45 a.m., Girls Open Race Blue

11:20 a.m., Girls Open Race Green

Noon, Girls NY Federation Championship

12:35 p.m., Girls NE Championship Race

1:10 p.m., Boys NY Federation Championship

1:45 p.m., Boys NE Championship

2:30 p.m., USATF Kids Race

What Is at Stake

States: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and New Hampshire

New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and New Hampshire Automatic NXN qualifiers: Top two clubs in each gender in the championship race

Top two clubs in each gender in the championship race Individual NXN qualifiers: Top five individuals not on a qualifying club

Top five individuals not on a qualifying club At-large: Six at-large team berths will be named later, plus up to five more individuals.

The event brings together leading high school cross country runners from across the region to compete for places at Nike Cross Nationals.