WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (Nov. 21) — The Nike Cross Regional Northeast runs Saturday, Nov. 21, at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. The meet is one of five Nike Cross Regionals this weekend and a qualifier for Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 5 in Portland, Ore.
Please Also Read: NXR Northwest Regional 2026: How to Watch, Live Tracking, Results, Schedule
New York joins the Northeast qualifying region for the first time this year, creating a deeper field representing nine states. National qualifiers will be determined from the combined Federation and Northeast championship results.
LIVE UPDATES
Updated Saturday, Nov. 21
- Championship races are still to come Saturday afternoon.
- Check back here for championship team scores, individual champions, and NXN qualifiers as results become official. The girls Northeast championship is at 12:35 p.m. Eastern, and the boys’ Northeast championship is at 1:45 p.m. Eastern.
How to Watch NXR Northeast 2026
- Live stream: RunnerSpace+
- Broadcast begins: 8:45 a.m. Eastern
- Subscription: A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.
- Replays: If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch every race in full.
How to Follow Live Results and Live Tracking
- Live results: Leone Timing
- Live results link: https://results.leonetiming.com/xc.html?mid=9304
- Athletic.net: Entries are posted on Athletic.net, but live timing is on Leone Timing. Do not list Athletic.net as the timer for this meet.
NXR Northeast 2026 Schedule
All times Eastern. Subject to change.
- 8:45 a.m., Broadcast begins
- 9 a.m., Boys Open Race Orange
- 9:35 a.m., Boys Open Race Purple
- 10:10 a.m., Boys Open Race Red
- 10:45 a.m., Girls Open Race Blue
- 11:20 a.m., Girls Open Race Green
- Noon, Girls NY Federation Championship
- 12:35 p.m., Girls NE Championship Race
- 1:10 p.m., Boys NY Federation Championship
- 1:45 p.m., Boys NE Championship
- 2:30 p.m., USATF Kids Race
What Is at Stake
- States: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and New Hampshire
- Automatic NXN qualifiers: Top two clubs in each gender in the championship race
- Individual NXN qualifiers: Top five individuals not on a qualifying club
- At-large: Six at-large team berths will be named later, plus up to five more individuals.
The event brings together leading high school cross country runners from across the region to compete for places at Nike Cross Nationals.
- For more NXR Northeast Regional 2026 details, click here.