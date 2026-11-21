WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — Bocelli Howland-Vlahakis won the boys’ Nike Cross Northeast Regional Championship 5K in 15:09.6 and Leah Starkey won the girls’ Championship 5K race in 17:14.5 on Saturday at Bowdoin Park.

Brothers Track Club won the boys’ team championship with 90 points. Union Catholic XC Club won the girls’ team crown after scoring 38 points on the day.

The championship races closed a full day of Open and championship racing at the Nike Cross Regionals Northeast. The Open races ran in the morning. The girls’ championship ran at 12:35 p.m. Eastern. The boys’ championship ran at 1:45 p.m. Eastern.

Boys Championship: Howland-Vlahakis holds off Schmitt

Howland-Vlahakis, a junior for Phillips Exeter Harriers, won in 15:09.6, setting a new course record on his way to defeating Gavin Schmitt, a senior for Brothers Track Club, who was second in 15:13.9. Speaking after his victory, Howland-Vlahakis said in his post-race interview, “I worked hard for it, and I feel like it’s definitely well deserved.”

Luke Bradbury, a senior for Nittany Track and Field, rounded out the top three with a third-place finish in 15:18.9. Jonah Montagnese, a senior for Quakers TC, was fourth in 15:31.1. Brock Yoder, a senior for Black Friar Running Club, was fifth in 15:42.1.

Brothers Track Club won the team title with depth through its top five. Brothers scored 2, 6, 14, 30 and 38 for 90 points. Its sixth runner was 72nd. Hawks TC took second place with 99 points, just nine points behind Brothers. Nittany Track and Field was third with 151 points and Explorers Track Club was fourth with 166 points.

Phillips Exeter Harriers, despite having the individual champion, was 13th with 309 points.

Girls Championship: Starkey dominates, Union Catholic packs

Leah Starkey, a junior racer, won by 25.2 seconds in 17:14.5. She did not score in the team standings. Madeleine Lane, a senior for Tooky TC, finished second and was the first to cross the line for the scoring finisher in 17:39.7. Alexis Paterna, a senior for Blue Hawks TC, was third in 17:52.9.

Union Catholic XC Club won the team title with a dominant pack. Union Catholic scored 3, 4, 7, 9 and 15 for 38 points.

Paige Sheppard, a senior, led Union Catholic in fourth in 17:55.2. Cayleigh Kaiser, a senior, was fifth in 17:58.4. Harper Telesca, a sophomore, was ninth in 18:17.0.

Ridgewood XC – NJ was second with 121 points. Penn Charter also finished with 121 points. Ridgewood won the tiebreaker on its sixth runner, 52nd to 55th for Penn Charter.

Lexington Elite TC was fourth with 152 points. Cumberland was fifth with 192 points.

Boys NE Championship 5K Results

Bocelli Howland-Vlahakis, Phillips Exeter Harriers, 15:09.6 (Junior) Gavin Schmitt, Brothers Track Club, 15:13.9 (Senior) Luke Bradbury, Nittany Track and Field, 15:18.9 (Senior) Jonah Montagnese, Quakers TC, 15:31.1 (Senior) Brock Yoder, Black Friar Running Club, 15:42.1 (Senior) Theodore Oppermann, Nittany Track and Field, 15:47.9 (Senior) Liam Schmitt, Brothers Track Club, 15:49.9 (Junior) Agrim Jha, Plainsboro XC Club, 15:50.3 (Junior) Colby Flynn, Hawks TC, 15:52.9 (Senior) Shepherd Butler, Hawks TC, 15:54.5 (Junior) Ben Groves, Hanover Running Club, 15:56.3 (Senior)

Boys NE Championship Team Scores

Brothers Track Club, 90 points — 2, 6, 14, 30, 38 (72) Hawks TC, 99 points — 8, 9, 20, 29, 33 (55) Nittany Track and Field, 151 points — 3, 5, 15, 47, 81 (89) Explorers Track Club, 166 points — 18, 31, 34, 40, 43 (45) Plainsboro XC Club, 214 points — 7, 25, 35, 36, 111 (149) Union Catholic XC Club, 223 points — 28, 32, 41, 57, 65 (112) Hinesburg XC Club, 244 points — 13, 19, 64, 66, 82 (102) Black Bear XC, 260 points — 23, 42, 49, 67, 79 (108) Hanover Running Club, 260 points — 10, 39, 53, 59, 99 (110) Ocean City, 285 points — 12, 27, 50, 78, 118 (126) Evesham Harriers, 294 points — 44, 46, 58, 63, 83 (95) Eagles XC, 298 points — 22, 48, 60, 75, 93 (139) Phillips Exeter Harriers, 309 points — 1, 21, 51, 100, 136 (167) Xavier Distance, 366 points — 16, 54, 61, 71, 164 (194) Noble and Greenough School, 466 points — 11, 74, 119, 129, 133 (137)

Girls NE Championship 5K Results

Leah Starkey, Unattached, 17:14.5 (Junior) Madeleine Lane, Tooky TC, 17:39.7 (Senior) Alexis Paterna, Blue Hawks TC, 17:52.9 (Senior) Paige Sheppard, Union Catholic XC Club, 17:55.2 (Senior) Cayleigh Kaiser, Union Catholic XC Club, 17:58.4 (Senior) Harper Peters, Phillips Exeter Harriers, 18:03.8 (Sophomore) Mackenzie Skelly, Penn Charter, 18:09.0 (Sophomore) Acadia Enman, Run ‘n’ Fun, 18:16.0 (Junior) Harper Telesca, Union Catholic XC Club, 18:17.0 (Sophomore) Natalie Knowles, Ridgewood XC – NJ, 18:21.6 (Junior)

Girls NE Championship Team Scores

Union Catholic XC Club, 38 points — 3, 4, 7, 9, 15 (18) (51) Ridgewood XC – NJ, 121 points — 8, 16, 19, 35, 43 (52) (85) Penn Charter, 121 points — 6, 11, 20, 36, 48 (55) (92) Lexington Elite TC, 152 points — 10, 13, 30, 33, 66 (70) (96) Cumberland, 192 points — 22, 26, 37, 49, 58 (120) Blue Hawks TC, 205 points — 2, 14, 54, 62, 73 (81) (139) IrwinXC, 236 points — 40, 41, 44, 47, 64 (74) (98) Princeton Cranbury XC, 248 points — 27, 38, 46, 59, 78 (87) (117) La Salle TC, 256 points — 17, 50, 57, 65, 67 (76) (91) Phillips Exeter Harriers, 293 points — 5, 23, 60, 100, 105 (119) (121) Hanover Running Club, 298 points — 25, 39, 61, 83, 90 (99) Haddonfield Running Club, 309 points — 12, 45, 63, 82, 107 (109) (123) Hinesburg XC Club, 364 points — 28, 34, 80, 108, 114 (124) (135) Nittany Track and Field, 377 points — 31, 53, 95, 97, 101 (110) (113)

Boys Open 5K Orange Results — Top 5

Justin Ventimiglia, Brothers Track Club, 16:27.9 (Junior) Brendan Davis, Brothers Track Club, 16:32.3 (Sophomore) Michael DeCarlo, Unattached, 16:40.2 (Senior) Declan Avestro, Brothers Track Club, 16:52.2 (Junior) John Clark, Brothers Track Club, 16:58.0 (Junior)

Boys Open 5K Purple Results — Top 5

Tyson Delaney, Unattached, 16:48.7 (Senior) Jack Donohue, Unattached, 16:58.3 (Senior) Charles Breslin, Kujitolea TC, 17:00.9 (Senior) Max Ritacco, WC XC Club, 17:02.5 (Senior) Boston Vincenti, Unattached, 17:08.2 (Senior)

Boys Open 5K Red Results — Top 5

Vihaan Kamath, Greenwich TC, 16:29.2 (Senior) Nathaniel Viands, Unattached, 16:40.5 (Sophomore) Micah Dru, Hawks TC, 16:49.9 (Sophomore) Nolan Guy, Whippets TC, 16:56.9 (Junior) Josh Klein, Explorers Track Club, 16:57.2 (Junior)

Girls Open 5K Blue Results — Top 5

Angelina Ruggeri, Tigers XC Club, 19:06.4 (Junior) Jia Jain, Union Catholic XC Club, 19:39.7 (Sophomore) Annabel Halberg, WC XC Club, 19:54.2 (Junior) Mariam Wajid, Unattached, 19:56.9 (8th Grade) Lillian Kowalik, Unattached, 19:59.0 (Junior)

Girls Open 5K Green Results — Top 5

Sienna deKanter, New Canaan, 19:08.0 (Senior) Jordanne Minchoff, Eagles Running Club, 19:13.5 (8th Grade) Keira Macintosh, Scotia-Glenville Central, 19:26.7 (Senior) Ashley Glynn, 1979 XC Club, 19:54.7 (Freshman) Gabrielle Savelli, New Canaan, 20:14.0 (Junior)

Complete results and team scores