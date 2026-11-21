SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Rylan Reiber won the boys Rising Stars 5K in 17:22.8 and Annika Baltzley took the girls Rising Stars 5K race in 20:43.4 on Friday at the Nike Cross Regional Northwest at The Course.

The Rising Stars races opened the two-day regional in Spokane Valley. The races are contested at the junior varsity level over 5K and do not advance athletes to Nike Cross Nationals. They give developing runners a regional championship experience on the same course used for Saturday’s championship races. Reiber, a senior racing unattached, won by 38.1 seconds, while Baltzley, a freshman for Panther Elite, won by 1 minute, 4.3 seconds.

Read Also: NXR Northwest Regional 2026: How to Watch, Live Tracking, Results, Schedule

Boys: Reiber pulls away for 38-second win

Reiber of Cashmere High School, running unattached, led the boys’ race and finished alone with a time of 17:22.8. Caleb Kwon of The Knightmares B secured second place with a time of 18:00.9, followed closely by Drake Hylton, a sophomore competing unattached, who placed third with a time of 18:01.4, finishing just half a second behind Kwon.

Teton A had the strongest team depth in the boys race. Ryne Cox, a senior, led Teton in fourth in 18:29.8. Parker Greenlee, also a senior, followed in fifth in 18:33.5. Wes Johnson, a junior, was ninth in 19:02.2 and Rowan Gardner, a junior, was 10th in 19:20.0. Bryton Hibbert, a senior, closed Teton’s top five in 20th in 20:27.5.

Girls: Baltzley dominates, Panther Elite packs top eight

Meanwhile, Annika Baltzley of Central High School in Independence, Oregon, won the girls’ race in 20:43.4, and was the only girls’ to finish under 21 minutes in this section.

Sadie Durkee, a sophomore racing unattached, was second in 21:47.7. Aida Serna Mengual, a freshman racing unattached, was third in 22:26.6. Panther Elite had the best team showing in the girls race with four finishers in the top eight. After Baltzley’s win, Clementine Aldrich, a sophomore, was sixth in 23:44.4. Katarina Glasmann, a senior, was seventh in 24:48.9. Elyssa Glasmann, a sophomore, was eighth in 25:38.5.

HKXC placed two in the top five. Stella Bundle, a sophomore, was fourth in 22:39.3. Evelyn Hickey, a freshman, was fifth in 23:08.0.

What Rising Stars means at NXR Northwest

Rising Stars is the JV-level division at NXR Northwest. It is separate from the championship races that decide Nike Cross Nationals qualification.

In the championship division, the top two teams and the top five individuals not on qualifying teams automatically advance to NXN. Rising Stars results do not affect that qualification, but they are official regional results and a key development race for freshmen, sophomores and JV runners.

What’s next at NXR Northwest

The regional continues Saturday, Nov. 21 at The Course with open invitational races in the morning and championship races in the afternoon. The girls championship race is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Pacific. The boys championship race is scheduled for 2:55 p.m. Pacific.

Boys Rising Stars 5K Results

Rylan Reiber, Unattached, 17:22.8 (Senior) Caleb Kwon, The Knightmares B, 18:00.9 (Senior) Drake Hylton, Unattached, 18:01.4 (Sophomore) Ryne Cox, Teton A, 18:29.8 (Senior) Parker Greenlee, Teton A, 18:33.5 (Senior) Nathan Dente, HKXC, 18:34.0 (Sophomore) Jack Gruber, HKXC, 18:53.6 (Freshman) Troy Lunty, Unattached, 19:02.1 (Sophomore) Wes Johnson, Teton A, 19:02.2 (Junior) Rowan Gardner, Teton A, 19:20.0 (Junior) Dylan Hylton, Unattached, 19:29.1 (Freshman) Josh Pollari, Sidney, 19:36.7 (Senior) Liam Castle, Panther Elite, 19:37.9 (Senior) Elijah Thorson, Unattached, 19:39.5 (Senior) Davian Martinez, Panther Elite, 19:40.2 (Freshman) Reid Rosenberg, HKXC, 19:46.4 (Sophomore) William Kearns, HKXC, 20:09.1 (Freshman) Oliver Hibbert, Teton B, 20:14.8 (Sophomore) Riley Ess, Arlington Distance Project B, 20:22.2 (Freshman) Bryton Hibbert, Teton A, 20:27.5 (Senior) Isaak Lassey, Sidney, 20:50.0 (Senior) Linus Peterson, HKXC, 20:55.7 (Senior) Brenden Coats, Unity XC, 20:59.5 (Junior) Gabriel Stewart, Unattached, 21:23.0 (Senior) Treyton Geiger, Unity XC, 22:09.9 (Junior) Jacob Watts, Arlington Distance Project B, 22:19.8 (Senior) Kody Cox, Teton B, 23:03.6 (Freshman) Joe Angulo, Arlington Distance Project B, 23:46.6 (Senior) Riley Carlisle-Kilgore, Cheney Distance Project C, 24:26.4 (Junior) Fernando Munoz, Arlington Distance Project B, 25:32.9 (Senior) Michael Frasch, HKXC, 25:57.4 (Freshman) Christian Navarro, Arlington Distance Project B, 26:07.7 (Freshman) Finley Anderson, Arlington Distance Project B, 26:17.3 (Senior) Samuel Lesko, Arlington Distance Project B, 28:55.6 (Junior)

Girls Rising Stars 5K Results

Annika Baltzley, Panther Elite, 20:43.4 (Freshman) Sadie Durkee, Unattached, 21:47.7 (Sophomore) Aida Serna Mengual, Unattached, 22:26.6 (Freshman) Stella Bundle, HKXC, 22:39.3 (Sophomore) Evelyn Hickey, HKXC, 23:08.0 (Freshman) Clementine Aldrich, Panther Elite, 23:44.4 (Sophomore) Katarina Glasmann, Panther Elite, 24:48.9 (Senior) Elyssa Glasmann, Panther Elite, 25:38.5 (Sophomore) Annabelle Turek, Unity XC, 26:58.0 (Sophomore) Adeline Warrington, Grant Park Harriers B, 27:10.7 (Junior) Ripley Rollman, Grant Park Harriers B, 27:13.7 (Sophomore) Anna Page, Unity XC, 27:33.9 (Sophomore) Linnea Boyd, Storm over Bend, 27:39.2 (Freshman) Gwendolyn Lahti, Grant Park Harriers B, 27:47.5 (Junior) Cassidy Fellermann, Grant Park Harriers B, 28:01.8 (Sophomore) Austen Von Lossberg, HKXC, 29:06.3 (Freshman) Ada Tanner, HKXC, 30:46.7 (Freshman)

Click here for complete results