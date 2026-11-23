Ruel Newberry won the NXR South boys championship race in a course-record 14:23 and Hadassah Beshears won the girls race in a course-record 16:35 in College Station, Texas. Carroll XC Club swept both team titles. Full top 20 results and NXN qualifiers.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (World-Track) — Ruel Newberry won the boys’ championship 5K race at the Nike Cross South Regional in a course-record 14:23, and Hadassah Beshears secured the girls’ championship race in a course-record 16:35 on Sunday at the Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course.

Newberry, a Denton Guyer junior, broke away from a strong front pack to win by 19 seconds over Oklahoma state champion Dominic Matthias (14:42), and the win moves him into the national title conversation ahead of Nike Cross Nationals in Portland next month. Seven boys broke 15 minutes as Avinash Dewagan (Venom XC) clocked 14:42, Elton Martin (14:44), Kai Gutierrez (14:46), Noah Garcia (14:50) and Isaac Knape (14:51).

Read More: NXR Southeast 2026 results: Marcelo Mantecon wins in 14:38, Elle Dawson takes girls’ title in 16:51

Har-Ber High School’s Beshears, the Arkansas state champion running unattached, ran with South Texas Heat Christian’s Elin Latta for more than two miles before pulling away to win by 23 seconds in 16:35. Elin Latta clocked 16:58 for second place and was the only other runner to dip under 17 minutes in the girls’ race.

Carroll XC Club swept the team titles — a familiar outcome at NXR South, but not a predicted one: neither Carroll team won its state championship meet. The Carroll boys, ranked No. 6 nationally, beat No. 4 El Paso Eastwood 84–110 after losing to Eastwood twice this season, led by Kai Gutierrez in fifth (14:46).

The Carroll girls edged The Woodlands 146–150, with Texas state champion Flower Mound third in 167.

Boys championship — top 20

Ruel Newberry (Denton Guyer) — 14:23 Dominic Matthias (RunMoore) — 14:42 Avinash Dewagan (Venom XC) — 14:42 Elton Martin (The Woodlands XC Club) — 14:44 Kai Gutierrez (Carroll XC Club) — 14:46 Noah Garcia (El Paso Eastwood) — 14:50 Isaac Knape (Eagle Running Crew) — 14:51 Graham Hummel (Unattached) — 15:03 Jacob Erickson (Perryton XC Club) — 15:05 Hunter Frickle (Harrison) — 15:10 John Jack Boland (Unattached) — 15:11 Noah Loweree (El Paso Eastwood) — 15:11 Desmond Marino (Unattached) — 15:12 David Quintana (Jesuit) — 15:14 Boston Bowcutt (Bear Creek) — 15:15 Bo Breed (The Woodlands XC Club) — 15:17 Tristan Arceneau (Lovejoy XC Club) — 15:28 Brice Allen (Saints XC) — 15:30 Evan O’Donnell (Carroll XC Club) — 15:30 Jacob Cantu (Unattached) — 15:31

Boys team scores — top 5

Carroll XC Club — 84 El Paso Eastwood — 110 Bentonville XC Club — 145 Bear Creek — 165 Jesuit — 191

Girls championship — top 20

Hadassah Beshears (Unattached) — 16:35 Elin Latta (South Texas Heat Christian) — 16:58 Maggie Bishop (Unattached) — 17:06 Iris Latta (South Texas Heat Christian) — 17:30 Presli Pool (Unattached) — 17:32 Bailey Pipes (Tompkins-Crimson Talon Club) — 17:37 Haley Fernandez (Unattached) — 17:51 Hope Smith (Bridgeland) — 17:53 Madysen Hantuba (Bentonville XC Club) — 17:55 Adeline Bennett (Flower Mound) — 17:55 Kylie Vega (El Paso Eastwood) — 17:59 Liana Cluley-Garza (Flower Mound) — 18:02 Flannery O’Daniel (Bentonville XC Club) — 18:06 Amelia Anderson (Unattached) — 18:10 Emma Goetz (Unattached) — 18:10 Sarah Darnell (Bear Creek) — 18:11 Abigail Perez (Carroll XC Club) — 18:13 Carlee Caraveo (El Paso Eastwood) — 18:14 Rubie Gross (CRC) — 18:22 Reese Latta (South Texas Heat Christian) — 18:24

Girls team scores — top 5

Carroll XC Club — 146 The Woodlands XC Club — 150 Flower Mound — 167 Bridgeland — 197 Bentonville XC Club — 200

NXN qualifiers

Boys teams: Carroll XC Club, El Paso Eastwood. Boys individuals: Newberry, Matthias, Dewagan, Martin, Knape.

Girls teams: Carroll XC Club, The Woodlands XC Club. Girls individuals: Beshears, Elin Latta, Bishop, Iris Latta, Pool.

Boys Open 2

Jack Draper – Unattached – 16:13.2 Nate Paulin – Bentonville XC Club C – 16:23.7 Hayden Graves – Unattached – 16:31.3 Jude Woody – Bentonville XC Club C – 16:41.8 Jackson Barnes – Unattached – 16:54.7 Abraham Medina – Unattached – 16:58.0 Jacob Rurka – Carroll XC Club B – 16:58.3 Landon Lipasek – Cougar XC – 17:00.2 Connor Nurre – Flower Mound – 17:01.0 Matthew Trujillo – Unattached – 17:01.0

Boys Open 1

Isaac Seekamp – Unattached – 15:52.1 Cooper Lane – Keller Timber Creek – 16:00.5 Daniel Maese – San Eli Running Club – 16:03.4 Jackson Armenta – Tompkins-Crimson Talon Club – 16:10.9 Kaeden Beno – Unattached – 16:18.8 Connor Luce – Panthers A – 16:19.6 Thrash Peters – Unattached – 16:20.7 Lorenzo Espino – El Paso Eastwood A – 16:21.9 Anthony Yon – Pebble Hills – 16:26.1 Brandon Hilger – Hawk Running Club – 16:27.5

Girls Open 1

Lexi Wade – Unattached – 19:05.9 Madison Grigsby – Unattached – 19:15.6 Kaitlyn Hamilton – GTXC – 19:17.9 Kinsley Tracy – Lewisville Marcus – 19:26.5 Leah Depiper – Unattached – 19:30.0 Micah Monteleone – T3 Track Club (Tina’s) – 19:35.9 Arora Ngo – Sachse Running Club – 19:39.8 Ravenna (revi) Salinsky – Mustang Army A – 19:42.3 Lila Murillo – Unattached – 19:44.7 Olivia Foster-Skeesick – Norman North – 19:47.2

Boys Rising Stars 1

Silas Gonzalez – Unattached – 16:00.8 Cyril Girgis – Unattached – 16:02.8 Victor Castillo – Unattached – 16:11.3 Ethan Muriel – Bobcat Running A – 16:14.3 Jaxon Whitmire – Bentonville XC Club A – 16:17.5 George Brown – St Marks Of Texas – 16:19.6 Jaxen Siqueiros – Unattached – 16:29.2 Damiean Cortez – Unattached – 16:30.5 Ale Keating – Pioneer TC – 16:31.4 Kaiden Derby – Unattached – 16:31.5

Girls Rising Stars 1

Varenka Zhuk – LouisiAnimals – 18:37.7 Sophie Eastland – Unattached – 19:03.9 Katie Bishop – Unattached – 19:19.7 Anshika Dahiya – Unattached – 19:36.4 D’Vani Hernandez – Unattached – 19:38.3 Marina Hart – Tiger Pride – 19:40.9 Kaylee Ivey – Unattached – 19:41.1 Nora Bading – Unattached – 19:47.7 Harper Lassen – Denton Guyer – 19:48.2 Larkin Bendele – Unattached – 19:49.3

Complete results