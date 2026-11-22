COLLEGE STATION, Texas (Nov. 22) — The Nike Cross Regional South runs Sunday, Nov. 22 at Watts Cross Country Course in College Station, and several of the nation’s top young runners will battle for spots at the National Championships next month.
The packed schedule on Sunday will include the Community, Rising Stars, and Open races, culminating in the championship races late Sunday morning. We anticipate strong competition from several top teams and individuals over 5K. The top two teams in each championship race, along with the top five individuals not on a qualifying team, will advance to Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 5 in Portland, Ore.
Read Also: NXR South Regional 2026: How to Watch, Live Tracking, Results, Schedule
LIVE UPDATES
Updated Sunday, Nov. 22
- Broadcast begins at 6:45 a.m. Central.
- Girls Championship: 10:10 a.m. Central, 11:10 a.m. Eastern.
- Boys Championship: 10:45 a.m. Central, 11:45 a.m. Eastern.
- Check back here for team scores, individual champions and NXN qualifiers as results become official.
How to Watch and Follow Live Results
- Live stream: RunnerSpace+ and on-demand videos
- Streaming link: NXR South Live Webcast on RunnerSpace
- Subscription: A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required. Replays will be available after the meet.
- Live results link: AthleticLIVE
Schedule
All times Central.
- 6:45 a.m.: Broadcast begins
- 7 a.m.: Community Race
- 7:30 a.m.: Girls Rising Stars 1
- 8 a.m.: Boys Rising Stars 1
- 8:30 a.m.: Girls Open 1
- 9 a.m.: Boys Open 1
- 9:30 a.m.: Boys Open 2
- 10:10 a.m.: Girls Championship
- 10:45 a.m.: Boys Championship
The Course
- Venue: Watts Cross Country Course, 3242 F and B Road, College Station, Texas
- Distance: 5,000 meters for championship races
- Course records:
- Boys: Caden Leonard, 14:37.4, 2025
- Girls: Macy Wingard, 16:53.5, 2025
What Is at Stake
- States: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi
- Automatic NXN qualifiers: Top two teams in each championship race
- Individual NXN qualifiers: Top five individuals not on a qualifying team
- Texas streak: Texas has sent a team to Portland every year since 2004.
Boys Teams to Watch – Dyestat
- No. 4 El Paso Eastwood, Texas: Finished second to Niwot, Colo., at Desert Twilight and beat Southlake Carroll at the Texas state meet.
- No. 6 Southlake Carroll, Texas: Won the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic. Southlake Carroll has 17 NXN appearances, the most of any team in the South.
- No. 23 Bentonville, Ark.: The top team from outside Texas.
- No. 25 Keller, Texas: In range for an at-large berth.
- Others to watch: Bridgeland, Texas, Austin Vandegrift, Texas, Deer Creek, Okla., and Jesuit, La.
Boys Individuals to Watch
- Ruel Newberry, Denton Guyer, Texas: Finished second at NXR South last year.
- Dominic Matthias, Moore, Okla.: Among the top contenders.
- Avinash Dewagan, Vandegrift, Texas: Among the top contenders.
- Noah Garcia, El Paso Eastwood, Texas: Leads the No. 4 team.
- Elton Martin, The Woodlands, Texas: Among the top contenders.
- Kai Gutierrez, Southlake Carroll, Texas: Leads the No. 6 team.
- Brian Burns, Bentonville, Ark.: Leads the No. 23 team.
Girls Teams to Watch
- No. 13 Flower Mound, Texas: Put together its best performance of the season at the Texas state meet. Flower Mound is seeking a fifth straight trip to NXN.
- No. 19 Edmond Memorial, Okla.: Oklahoma has never qualified a girls team for NXN. Edmond Memorial is led by Molly Missildine.
- Others to watch: Bentonville, Ark., Southlake Carroll and The Woodlands.
Girls Individuals to Watch
- Hattie Rae Beshears, Har-Ber, Ark.: The top performer in the region this season.
- Liana Cluley-Garza and Adeline Bennett, Flower Mound, Texas: Lead the No. 13 team.
- Molly Missildine, Edmond Memorial, Okla.: Leads the No. 19 team.
- Elin Latta and Iris Latta, South Texas Heat Christian: Among the front contenders.
- Bailey Pipes, Katy Tompkins, Texas: A freshman who won the Texas 6A title.
- Hope Smith, Bridgeland, Texas, and Maggie Bishop, Providence Academy, Ark.: Among the contenders for a top-five finish.