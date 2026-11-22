You can watch the NXR South 2026 live streaming coverage on Runnerspace. Follow race schedule, live results and track the NXN qualifiers from College Station, Texas, Nov. 22.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (Nov. 22) — The Nike Cross Regional South runs Sunday, Nov. 22 at Watts Cross Country Course in College Station, and several of the nation’s top young runners will battle for spots at the National Championships next month.

The packed schedule on Sunday will include the Community, Rising Stars, and Open races, culminating in the championship races late Sunday morning. We anticipate strong competition from several top teams and individuals over 5K. The top two teams in each championship race, along with the top five individuals not on a qualifying team, will advance to Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 5 in Portland, Ore.

Read Also: NXR South Regional 2026: How to Watch, Live Tracking, Results, Schedule

LIVE UPDATES

Updated Sunday, Nov. 22

Broadcast begins at 6:45 a.m. Central.

Girls Championship: 10:10 a.m. Central, 11:10 a.m. Eastern.

Boys Championship: 10:45 a.m. Central, 11:45 a.m. Eastern.

Check back here for team scores, individual champions and NXN qualifiers as results become official.

How to Watch and Follow Live Results

Live stream: RunnerSpace+ and on-demand videos

RunnerSpace+ and on-demand videos Streaming link: NXR South Live Webcast on RunnerSpace

NXR South Live Webcast on RunnerSpace Subscription: A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required. Replays will be available after the meet.

A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required. Replays will be available after the meet. Live results link: AthleticLIVE

Schedule

All times Central.

6:45 a.m.: Broadcast begins

Broadcast begins 7 a.m.: Community Race

Community Race 7:30 a.m.: Girls Rising Stars 1

Girls Rising Stars 1 8 a.m.: Boys Rising Stars 1

Boys Rising Stars 1 8:30 a.m.: Girls Open 1

Girls Open 1 9 a.m.: Boys Open 1

Boys Open 1 9:30 a.m.: Boys Open 2

Boys Open 2 10:10 a.m.: Girls Championship

Girls Championship 10:45 a.m.: Boys Championship

The Course

Venue: Watts Cross Country Course, 3242 F and B Road, College Station, Texas

Watts Cross Country Course, 3242 F and B Road, College Station, Texas Distance: 5,000 meters for championship races

5,000 meters for championship races Course records: Boys: Caden Leonard, 14:37.4, 2025 Girls: Macy Wingard, 16:53.5, 2025



What Is at Stake

States: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi Automatic NXN qualifiers: Top two teams in each championship race

Top two teams in each championship race Individual NXN qualifiers: Top five individuals not on a qualifying team

Top five individuals not on a qualifying team Texas streak: Texas has sent a team to Portland every year since 2004.

Boys Teams to Watch – Dyestat

No. 4 El Paso Eastwood, Texas: Finished second to Niwot, Colo., at Desert Twilight and beat Southlake Carroll at the Texas state meet.

Finished second to Niwot, Colo., at Desert Twilight and beat Southlake Carroll at the Texas state meet. No. 6 Southlake Carroll, Texas: Won the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic. Southlake Carroll has 17 NXN appearances, the most of any team in the South.

Won the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic. Southlake Carroll has 17 NXN appearances, the most of any team in the South. No. 23 Bentonville, Ark.: The top team from outside Texas.

The top team from outside Texas. No. 25 Keller, Texas: In range for an at-large berth.

In range for an at-large berth. Others to watch: Bridgeland, Texas, Austin Vandegrift, Texas, Deer Creek, Okla., and Jesuit, La.

Boys Individuals to Watch

Ruel Newberry, Denton Guyer, Texas: Finished second at NXR South last year.

Finished second at NXR South last year. Dominic Matthias, Moore, Okla.: Among the top contenders.

Among the top contenders. Avinash Dewagan, Vandegrift, Texas: Among the top contenders.

Among the top contenders. Noah Garcia, El Paso Eastwood, Texas: Leads the No. 4 team.

Leads the No. 4 team. Elton Martin, The Woodlands, Texas: Among the top contenders.

Among the top contenders. Kai Gutierrez, Southlake Carroll, Texas: Leads the No. 6 team.

Leads the No. 6 team. Brian Burns, Bentonville, Ark.: Leads the No. 23 team.

Girls Teams to Watch

No. 13 Flower Mound, Texas: Put together its best performance of the season at the Texas state meet. Flower Mound is seeking a fifth straight trip to NXN.

Put together its best performance of the season at the Texas state meet. Flower Mound is seeking a fifth straight trip to NXN. No. 19 Edmond Memorial, Okla.: Oklahoma has never qualified a girls team for NXN. Edmond Memorial is led by Molly Missildine.

Oklahoma has never qualified a girls team for NXN. Edmond Memorial is led by Molly Missildine. Others to watch: Bentonville, Ark., Southlake Carroll and The Woodlands.

Girls Individuals to Watch