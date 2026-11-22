Marcelo Mantecon won the NXR Southeast boys championship race in 14:38 and Elle Dawson won the girls race in 16:51 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Full top 20 results, team scores and NXN qualifiers.

CARY, N.C. (World-Track) — Marcelo Mantecon won the boys’ championship 5K race at the Nike Cross Southeast Regional in 14:38, and Elle Dawson dominated the girls’ championship race in 16:51 on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park, in heavy rain and mud conditions.

Mantecon, running for Miami Havana, battled the difficult footing conditions and the rain to pull away and win easily over Brooks Barbee of Royal Pines, who tried his best to close the gap but had to settle for second place in 14:44. Defending champion Andrew Beroset of McCallie took third in 14:55 and secured his spot to Portland for another year.

Read More: NXR Southeast Regional 2026: How to Watch, Live Tracking, Results, Schedule

Royal Pines won the boys’ team title with 48 points, ahead of Miami Havana’s 92 — both teams advance to Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore., next month.

A determined Elle Dawson, who missed out on qualification last year by one spot, was the only girl to finish in under 17 minutes, winning by 10 seconds over Kaitlyn Estep, who completed the race in 17:01. Abigail Anstett (Cub Athletics) secured third place with a time of 17:06, just ahead of Allie Horner (West Springfield XC), who finished fourth in 17:07.

Blacksburg XC won the girls team title with 87 points, edging Brentwood (94), and both advance to NXN.

NXR Southeast 2026 Results

Boys championship — top 20

Marcelo Mantecon (Miami Havana) — 14:38 Brooks Barbee (Royal Pines) — 14:44 Andrew Beroset (McCallie) — 14:55 Kebryl Chandler (Parry McCluer) — 15:00 Gavin Daniels (Unattached) — 15:04 Dimitrios Rementelas (Warriors XCTF) — 15:05 Rivers Matthews (Blacksburg XC) — 15:06 Josh Voegele (Lexington) — 15:07 Bryce Cooke (NC Wolfpack) — 15:08 Reynolds Young (Royal Pines) — 15:09 Michael Tafe (Becks Boys) — 15:09 Jack Dennehy (Royal Pines) — 15:09 Isaiah Howdeshell (Unattached) — 15:14 Tyler Burke (CAPITALS) — 15:15 Tommy Babbit (Maryville) — 15:17 Charlie Slawinski (CAPITALS) — 15:19 Bradley Hamilton (Unattached) — 15:21 Armando Cruz (Miami Havana) — 15:21 Axel Sallault (Unattached) — 15:24 Abraham Raines (Unattached) — 15:24

Boys team scores — top 5

Royal Pines — 48 Miami Havana — 92 Calvert Hall College — 125 CAPITALS — 148 Raleigh Catholic — 223

Girls championship — top 20

Elle Dawson (Unattached) — 16:51 Kaitlyn Estep (Raleigh Catholic) — 17:01 Abigail Anstett (Cub Athletics) — 17:06 Allie Horner (West Springfield XC) — 17:07 Amelia Medlin (Shipyard XC) — 17:24 Cadee Benz (Unattached) — 17:30 Samantha Nitzsche (Unattached) — 17:36 Molly Hardwick (Patriots) — 17:42 Shira Wenthe (Mighty Hopper) — 17:46 Ava Lindsey (Unattached) — 17:47 Scotlyn Szabo (Brentwood) — 17:49 Athena Pluchos (Mavericks RC) — 17:51 Paige Comstock (Hoya XC) — 17:56 Madison Bayless (Raleigh Catholic) — 17:57 Brooke Saunders (Unattached) — 17:58 Blakeley Bork (Burlington Royals) — 18:01 Macy Dodson (Unattached) — 18:02 Mackenzie Philp (Unattached) — 18:03 River Smith (Hanover Harriers) — 18:04 Reilly Thomas (Blacksburg XC) — 18:04

Girls team scores — top 5

Blacksburg XC — 87 Brentwood — 94 Mavericks RC — 111 Raleigh Catholic — 150 IMG Elite — 174

NXN qualifiers (top 2 teams, plus top 5 individuals not on those teams)

Boys teams: Royal Pines, Miami Havana. Boys individuals: Beroset, Chandler, Daniels, Rementelas, Matthews.

Girls teams: Blacksburg XC, Brentwood. Girls individuals: Dawson, Estep, Anstett, Horner, Medlin.

Complete results