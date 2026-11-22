The weekend of country continues with the NXR Southeast 2026 and you can watch, live stream, schedule, live results and follow the NXN qualifiers from Cary, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 22 on Runnerspace.

The Nike Cross Regional Southeast is one of two events closing out the high school cross country weekend on Sunday, Nov. 22, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The Rising Stars, Open, and Community races will begin the busy running schedule before the two championship races at noon.

The top two teams in each championship race and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 5 in Portland, Ore. Defending champion on the girls’ side, Averi Lowen, is sitting out due to an injury, so the individual race feels wide open, though Elle Dawson remains the favorite after her 16:48 at the North Carolina state meet.

Read Also: Nike Cross Northeast Regional Championship Results: Howland-Vlahakis, Starkey Win NXR Northeast Titles

In the meantime, the boys’ individual event is anticipated to be very competitive, featuring a strong battle between defending champion Andrew Beroset, who will face Marcelo Mantecon, the No. 1 runner in the country, and Armando Cruz. However, as always, be on the lookout for surprises as the quest for a spot in Portland, Ore., intensifies.

LIVE UPDATES

Updated Sunday, Nov. 22

Sunday: Broadcast begins at 7:55 a.m. Eastern.

Girls Championship: 12:05 p.m. Eastern.

Boys Championship: 12:45 p.m. Eastern.

Check back here for championship team scores, individual champions, and NXN qualifiers as results become official.

How to Watch NXR Southeast 2026 and Live Results and Live Tracking

Live stream: RunnerSpace+

RunnerSpace+ Streaming link: NXR Southeast Live Webcast on RunnerSpace, WATCH LIVE HERE

NXR Southeast Live Webcast on RunnerSpace, WATCH LIVE HERE Subscription: A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

A RunnerSpace+ subscription is required for the live webcast and on-demand videos. Broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event. Replays: If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch every race in full.

If you miss the webcast, NikeCrossNationals.com will be the exclusive location to watch every race in full. Live results link: NXR Southeast Live Results on RunnerSpace, link goes live on race day, plus FlashResults for entries and results.

NXR Southeast 2026 Schedule

All times Eastern. Subject to change.

The Course

Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park, 101 Soccer Park Dr., Cary, N.C.

WakeMed Soccer Park, 101 Soccer Park Dr., Cary, N.C. Distance: 5,000 meters for championship races

5,000 meters for championship races Course records: Boys: Keegan Smith, 14:23.3, 2024 Girls: Irene Riggs, 16:02.1, 2022



What Is at Stake

States: Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Washington, D.C.

Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Washington, D.C. Automatic NXN qualifiers: Top two teams in each championship race

Top two teams in each championship race Individual NXN qualifiers: Top five individuals not on a qualifying team

Boys Teams to Watch

No. 2 Christ School, N.C.: The top-ranked team in the region and a contender for the national title. The lineup includes Brooks Barbee, Jack Dennehy, Reynolds Young, Dallas Reeves and Ben Graham.

The top-ranked team in the region and a contender for the national title. The lineup includes Brooks Barbee, Jack Dennehy, Reynolds Young, Dallas Reeves and Ben Graham. No. 5 Belen Jesuit, Fla.: Finished second to Christ School at Great American. The team is led by Marcelo Mantecon and Armando Cruz.

Finished second to Christ School at Great American. The team is led by Marcelo Mantecon and Armando Cruz. No. 9 Broughton, N.C.: Qualified for NXN last year and won the North Carolina Class 8A title with 19 points.

Qualified for NXN last year and won the North Carolina Class 8A title with 19 points. No. 19 Calvert Hall, Md.: Led by Kaden Omopariola and finished ahead of Broughton at Great American.

Boys Individuals to Watch

Marcelo Mantecon, Belen Jesuit, Fla.: Ranked No. 1 nationally among individuals.

Ranked No. 1 nationally among individuals. Andrew Beroset, McCallie School, Tenn.: Defending Southeast champion.

Defending Southeast champion. Armando Cruz, Belen Jesuit, Fla.: The No. 2 runner for Belen Jesuit.

The No. 2 runner for Belen Jesuit. Trey Bailey, Greeneville, Tenn., Rivers Matthews, Blacksburg, Va., and Henry Bird, St. Andrew’s, Del.: Among the contenders for a top-10 finish.

Girls Teams to Watch

No. 9 Cardinal Gibbons, N.C.: Beat Marvin Ridge 32-43 for the NCHSAA 7A title.

Beat Marvin Ridge 32-43 for the NCHSAA 7A title. No. 20 Marvin Ridge, N.C.: Finished second to Cardinal Gibbons at state.

Finished second to Cardinal Gibbons at state. No. 24 Blacksburg, Va.: Beat both North Carolina teams at the VA Showcase and edged Hanover by four points for the Virginia state title.

Beat both North Carolina teams at the VA Showcase and edged Hanover by four points for the Virginia state title. No. 28 Brentwood, Tenn.: Led by Scotlyn Szabo and seeking a third straight trip to NXN.

Girls Individuals to Watch