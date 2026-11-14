2026 Allianz Richmond Marathon Results: Oliver Wilson-Cook and Michelle Langan Win

Get the latest 2026 Allianz Richmond Marathon results, leaderboards, and top finishers. Discover how Oliver Wilson-Cook and Michelle Langan won the individual titles.

RICHMOND, Va. — Under crisp, clear November skies that tested endurance across Virginia’s capital, Oliver Wilson-Cook and Michelle Langan delivered solid performances to win the 49th running of the Allianz Richmond Marathon—affectionately celebrated as “America’s Friendliest Marathon”— on Saturday, November 14.

More than 21,000 runners took to the historic streets, stretching from Broad Street to the scenic James River waterfront finish line at 5th and Tredegar. With morning temperatures hovering around 36 degrees at the starting gun before climbing to a brisk 50-degree high under partly cloudy skies, competitors faced ideal yet crisp autumn racing conditions.

Podium Finishers: Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medalists

Men’s Division Podium

🥇 Gold: Oliver Wilson-Cook (Bib #5664) — 2:17:48

Oliver Wilson-Cook (Bib #5664) — 2:17:48 🥈 Silver: Darren Harman (Bib #3771) — 2:19:42

Darren Harman (Bib #3771) — 2:19:42 🥉 Bronze: Jerry Greenlaw (Bib #5130) — 2:21:03

Women’s Division Podium

🥇 Gold: Michelle Langan (Bib #2569) — 2:47:18

Michelle Langan (Bib #2569) — 2:47:18 🥈 Silver: Laura Huning (Bib #4460) — 2:47:55

Laura Huning (Bib #4460) — 2:47:55 🥉 Bronze: Kayla Atkinson (Bib #4682) — 2:48:19

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Wilson-Cook from Boone, North Carolina, set the standard in the men’s division, taking control of the 26.2-mile course and crossing the finish line with a winning chip time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 48 seconds. Sporting his crisp white hat, the 25-year-old delivered his impressive time and broke the tape nearly two minutes ahead of runner-up Darren Harman, who clocked 2:19:42, while Jerry Greenlaw rounded out the men’s podium in 2:21:03.

After the race, Wilson-Cook told local news that he plans to celebrate by “sleeping and [eating] a bunch of cookies.”

Michelle Langan after winning the 2026 Allianz Richmond Marathon. (WWBT)

In the women’s competition, local runner Michelle Langan, 43—who said she signed last week and was granted a spot at the starting line—delivered a strong performance to capture first place. She told 12 On Your Side that she just moved to Richmond from Raleigh. Langan, who shared that she last ran a marathon at the USA Olympic Trials in 2020, clocked an official chip time of 2:47:18, holding off second-place finisher Laura Huning (2:47:55) and third-place finisher Kayla Atkinson (2:48:19).

The race weekend also highlighted standout performances in the concurrent CarMax Richmond Half Marathon—where Ryan Luczak and Jordan Bendura deadlocked at 1:04:43 atop the men’s leaderboard—and the Capital One Richmond 8k, won by Silas Frantz in 23:12.

Complete official leaderboards, split times, and participant tracking continue to update live via official timing platforms.

2026 Allianz Richmond Marathon Top Finishers

Men’s Top 20 Finishers

Oliver Wilson-Cook (#5664) — 2:17:49 (Chip: 2:17:48) Darren Harman (#3771) — 2:19:42 Jerry Greenlaw (#5130) — 2:21:04 (Chip: 2:21:03) Harris Naseh (#5054) — 2:25:20 (Chip: 2:25:19) Jimmy Volk (#2037) — 2:25:23 (Chip: 2:25:22) Chris Nunn (#4700) — 2:27:43 (Chip: 2:27:42) Taylor Healy (#4976) — 2:28:25 (Chip: 2:28:23) Johnathan Cobb (#3968) — 2:28:39 (Chip: 2:28:37) Luke Paulson (#3692) — 2:28:51 (Chip: 2:28:49) Mercer Alden (#3967) — 2:29:29 (Chip: 2:29:27) Sean Bush (#5316) — 2:29:32 (Chip: 2:29:31) Stewart Sackson (#1550) — 2:29:54 (Chip: 2:29:53) Seth Bridgeforth (#268) — 2:30:06 (Chip: 2:30:04) Zach Szczesniak (#2693) — 2:30:21 (Chip: 2:30:08) Stephen Harrison (#2040) — 2:30:40 (Chip: 2:30:39) Demir Degirmenci (#4970) — 2:31:47 (Chip: 2:31:46) Alexander Jarrah (#4504) — 2:31:53 (Chip: 2:31:51) Zach Knight (#5669) — 2:32:09 (Chip: 2:32:07) Brennan Straits (#2191) — 2:32:13 (Chip: 2:32:12) Colin SyBing (#2217) — 2:33:12 (Chip: 2:33:06)

Women’s Top Finishers