The following are the qualifying standards for the delayed 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, with several of the event standards adjusted. Some of the new standards seemed a bit tough.

The LA28 Olympic athletics entry standards below replace the Tokyo standards previously listed here. World Athletics published the Los Angeles 2028 qualification system on Nov. 10, 2026. LA28 website.

2028 Olympic qualifying standards

Men Event Women 9.93 100m 10.96 19.95 200m 22.25 44.40 400m 49.90 1:43.00 800m 1:57.00 3:30.00 1500m 3:57.50 12:50.00 5000m 14:34.00 26:48.00 10,000m 30:30.00 13.18 110m hurdles (men) / 100m hurdles (women) 12.58 48.00 400m hurdles 54.00 8:07.50 3000m steeplechase 9:06.00 2.32m High jump 1.97m 5.90m Pole vault 4.80m 8.30m Long jump 6.90m 17.35m Triple jump 14.50m 21.50m Shot put 19.30m 67.20m Discus throw 65.00m 78.50m Hammer throw 74.00m 85.50m Javelin throw 63.80m 8,650 points Decathlon (men) / heptathlon (women) 6,550 points WRWTC* Half-marathon race walk WRWTC* 2:05:00 Marathon 2:22:20

*WRWTC: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships; see qualification details below.

How athletes qualify

The intended split is approximately 40% through entry standards and 60% through world rankings. Exceeding an event’s quota with standard qualifiers triggers selection by best qualifying performance, leaving no ranking places. Meeting the standard therefore does not guarantee entry. Each national Olympic committee may enter up to three qualified athletes per individual event.

Qualification windows

Events Opens Closes Marathon Nov. 1, 2026 April 30, 2028 10,000m, combined events, race walks and relays Dec. 19, 2026 June 18, 2028 Other individual events June 19, 2027 June 18, 2028

National senior outdoor championships starting within the applicable window can count results through June 22, 2028. The official rules also specify competition eligibility and performance-validity requirements.

Race walk and relay qualification

Half-marathon race walk: The first 12 finishers in each event at the April 9, 2028, World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships qualify automatically; rankings fill the remaining 36 places.

Relays: Each event has 16 team places: 14 through the April 22–23, 2028, World Athletics Relays and two through performance lists. The mixed 4x100m makes its Olympic debut.

Marathon: Additional provisions cover early quota allocation, Platinum Label finishes and national quota substitutions. Consult the full rules below.

World Athletics Provided Standards.