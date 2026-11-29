The LA28 Olympic athletics entry standards below replace the Tokyo standards previously listed here. World Athletics published the Los Angeles 2028 qualification system on Nov. 10, 2026. LA28 website.
2028 Olympic qualifying standards
|Men
|Event
|Women
|9.93
|100m
|10.96
|19.95
|200m
|22.25
|44.40
|400m
|49.90
|1:43.00
|800m
|1:57.00
|3:30.00
|1500m
|3:57.50
|12:50.00
|5000m
|14:34.00
|26:48.00
|10,000m
|30:30.00
|13.18
|110m hurdles (men) / 100m hurdles (women)
|12.58
|48.00
|400m hurdles
|54.00
|8:07.50
|3000m steeplechase
|9:06.00
|2.32m
|High jump
|1.97m
|5.90m
|Pole vault
|4.80m
|8.30m
|Long jump
|6.90m
|17.35m
|Triple jump
|14.50m
|21.50m
|Shot put
|19.30m
|67.20m
|Discus throw
|65.00m
|78.50m
|Hammer throw
|74.00m
|85.50m
|Javelin throw
|63.80m
|8,650 points
|Decathlon (men) / heptathlon (women)
|6,550 points
|WRWTC*
|Half-marathon race walk
|WRWTC*
|2:05:00
|Marathon
|2:22:20
*WRWTC: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships; see qualification details below.
How athletes qualify
The intended split is approximately 40% through entry standards and 60% through world rankings. Exceeding an event’s quota with standard qualifiers triggers selection by best qualifying performance, leaving no ranking places. Meeting the standard therefore does not guarantee entry. Each national Olympic committee may enter up to three qualified athletes per individual event.
Qualification windows
|Events
|Opens
|Closes
|Marathon
|Nov. 1, 2026
|April 30, 2028
|10,000m, combined events, race walks and relays
|Dec. 19, 2026
|June 18, 2028
|Other individual events
|June 19, 2027
|June 18, 2028
National senior outdoor championships starting within the applicable window can count results through June 22, 2028. The official rules also specify competition eligibility and performance-validity requirements.
Race walk and relay qualification
Half-marathon race walk: The first 12 finishers in each event at the April 9, 2028, World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships qualify automatically; rankings fill the remaining 36 places.
Relays: Each event has 16 team places: 14 through the April 22–23, 2028, World Athletics Relays and two through performance lists. The mixed 4x100m makes its Olympic debut.
Marathon: Additional provisions cover early quota allocation, Platinum Label finishes and national quota substitutions. Consult the full rules below.
World Athletics Provided Standards.