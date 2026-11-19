Former Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for EPO, the the Athletics Integrity Unit announced in an official release on Thursday.

MONACO (Nov. 19) — World and former Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir was handed a three-year doping ban Thursday after testing positive for the banned blood-boosting hormone EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced, as distance running headlines also turned to event records at the 2026 Boston Half. The 33-year-old Kenyan runner, who won Olympic marathon gold in Tokyo in 2021 and the world title in 2025, admitted to anti-doping rule violations stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya before her August victory at the Sydney Marathon, according to the AIU.

“Reigning World and former Olympic champion, Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for the use of EPO, one of three high-profile Kenyan athletes hit with sanctions by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs),” the AIU said in a release.

The three-year suspension was reduced from four years after Jepchirchir admitted the offense, and race organizers in Sydney announced Thursday that Irine Cheptai is set to be elevated to the 2026 women’s champion.

According to the AIU ruling, Jepchirchir initially denied wrongdoing during an Oct. 20 interview with investigators and said she did not know how the adverse analytical finding occurred, before admitting two anti-doping rule breaches a week later.

“In an interview on that same date, the athlete denied using EPO and said she had no knowledge of how the AAF had occurred,” the statement said. “Despite her explanations in the interview, the former world record-holder in the Half-Marathon subsequently signed an Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences Form in which she accepted disqualification of all her competitive results since 17 July 2026, including her victory in the Sydney Marathon.”

Sydney Marathon organizers said Thursday that fellow Kenyan runner Irine Cheptai is set to be elevated to the 2026 women’s champion. Jepchirchir is also a former half marathon world record holder and a major marathon winner whose career achievements include the 2024 London Marathon title.

Jepchirchir was not in the professional field when the 25th edition of the Boston Half took place Nov. 8 on a 13.1-mile course starting and finishing at Franklin Park along Boston’s Emerald Necklace. In the women’s open race, Ethiopia’s Fentaye Belayneh became the first woman to win three consecutive Boston Half titles, edging Kenya’s Winfred Mbithe by two seconds in 1:09:14 after unleashing a late kick.

The AIU sanction in Monaco came alongside additional Kenyan anti-doping actions announced Thursday, including a six-year ban for marathoner Ronald Korir over Athlete Biological Passport anomalies, as AIU chief executive Brett Clothier urged continued action against doping networks in Kenya.

“The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go,” AIU chief executive Brett Clothier said in a statement.