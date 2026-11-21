Philadelphia Half Marathon 2026 latest results: James Quattlebaum and Tristin Van Ord win the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon in Philadelphia on Saturday in 1:01:53 and 1:14:02.

PHILADELPHIA (World-Track) — James Quattlebaum won the professional men’s race and Tristin Van Ord captured the professional women’s category on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon. Quattlebaum finished in 1:01:53 to win by 12 seconds. Van Ord finished in 1:14:02 to win by 4 minutes, 38 seconds.

Read Also: Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2026: How to Watch Live Tracking, Start Times, Results

The half marathon was the featured Saturday race of Philadelphia Marathon Weekend. Push-rim wheelchair athletes started at 6:55 a.m., with runners and walkers starting at 7 a.m. The weekend also included the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, Nov. 21, and the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Quattlebaum led throughout

James Quattlebaum led at every checkpoint of the men’s race. He went through 4.3K in 12:35, 10K in 29:06 and 15K in 43:54, then closed in 1:01:53. He averaged 4:44 per mile. He led by 13 seconds at 4.3K, by 18 seconds at 10K and by 17 seconds at 15K.

The fight behind him changed late. Haftu Knight and Gary Martin were tied at 29:24 at 10K. Martin moved to second at 15K in 44:11, with Knight third in the same time. Knight regained second at the finish in 1:02:05, with Getinet Mele Gedamu third in 1:02:15 and Martin fourth in 1:02:23.

Van Ord led throughout

Similar to the men’s race, Tristin Van Ord also led wire to wire. She went through 4.3K in 15:11, 10K in 34:55 and 15K in 52:37, then finished in 1:14:02. She averaged 5:39 per mile. Her lead grew from 58 seconds at 4.3K to 2:16 at 10K, to 3:06 at 15K, to 4:38 at the finish over Madeline Heintz.

Madeline Heintz finished second in 1:18:40, with Alyssa Condell taking third in 1:19:01, and Mackenzie Greenfield was fourth in 1:19:27.

Wheelers decided by six seconds

Valera “Jacob” Allen won the wheelchair race in 53:43, six seconds ahead of Hermin Garic, with Senbeta was third in 54:43 and Jeyna Aguilar fourth in 55:04.

Open races flipped late

In the open men, Joe Cardie and Anthony Gargani were tied at 48:01 at 15K, with Maximilian Hoffman third in 48:02. Cardie won in 1:07:33, Hoffman was second in 1:07:50 and Gargani third in 1:08:23. Cardie averaged 5:10 per mile.

In the open divisions, Joe Cardie won the men’s race in 1:07:33 and Dakotah Popehn won the women’s race in 1:16:42. Popehn was fourth at 15K in 55:36, behind Maria Jose Ruiz Solorzano, Ellyn Atkinson and Melissa Ganz, before moving to the win.

Professional Men Results

James Quattlebaum, 1:01:53 Haftu Knight, 1:02:05 Getinet Mele Gedamu, 1:02:15 Gary Martin, 1:02:23 Jack O’Farrell, 1:04:48 Jonathan Thrush, 1:05:23 Noé Sengel, 1:05:26 Jordan Brannan, 1:05:33 Ruben Rojas Betanzos, 1:05:33 Aiden Gonder, 1:07:25 Damian Frausto, 1:07:40 Aiden Maue, 1:08:10 Davide Zanetti, 1:09:13 Xavier May, 1:09:51 Francesco Candiani, 1:10:33 David Litvin, 1:15:45

Professional Women Results

Tristin Van Ord, 1:14:02 Madeline Heintz, 1:18:40 Alyssa Condell, 1:19:01 Mackenzie Greenfield, 1:19:27

Wheelers Overall

Valera “Jacob” Allen, 53:43 Hermin Garic, 53:49 Jeyna Senbeta, 54:43 Fidel Aguilar, 55:04 Delmace Mayo, 1:00:07 Tony Nogueira, 1:00:12 Emelia Perry, 1:01:04 Tyler Byers, 1:01:43 Harry Houng-Lee, 1:02:22 Yeni Aide Hernandez Mendieta, 1:03:55 Michelle Wheeler, 1:06:41 Joel Tapia, 1:15:23 Mary MacDonald, 1:29:01

Open Men

Joe Cardie, 1:07:33 Maximilian Hoffman, 1:07:50 Anthony Gargani, 1:08:23 Troy Hill, 1:08:44 Declan Neary, 1:09:21 Chris Campbell, 1:09:46 Brock Pennington, 1:10:08 Matthew Driben, 1:10:11 Jared Murphy, 1:10:58 Lance Hains, 1:11:02 Lamont Marshall, 1:11:17 Zachary Taylor, 1:11:18 Eric Reitinger, 1:11:30 Jacob Synek, 1:11:53 Nate Lindstrom, 1:12:10 Jason Richwall, 1:12:10 Zack Musselman, 1:12:24 Ben Nieto, 1:12:24 Eamonn McCullough, 1:12:54

Open Women

Dakotah Popehn, 1:16:42 Ellyn Atkinson, 1:16:53 Melissa Ganz, 1:17:54 Maria Jose Ruiz Solorzano, 1:17:59 Anna Quackenbush, 1:18:49 Maddie MacDonald, 1:19:42 Alina Boshchuk, 1:19:45 Jenna Allman, 1:20:09 Payton Weiner, 1:20:24 Maeve Thistel, 1:20:29 Starla Garcia, 1:20:47 Kimberly Chinn, 1:20:48 Jennifer Pesce, 1:21:02 Madeleine Durkin, 1:21:07 Christine Dailey, 1:21:26 Hannah Risko, 1:22:18 Chloe Entenberg, 1:22:39 Amy Haas, 1:22:42 Allyson McFadden, 1:22:52