PHILADELPHIA (World-Track) — Victor Shitsama won the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 23 seconds, while Dayna Pidhoresky claimed victory in the women’s professional race with a time of 2:26:34. Both athletes set new course records during the World Athletics Label Road Race, which drew a record weekend field of 40,000 runners across the event’s races.
The 28-year-old Shitsama, a former Oklahoma State runner, who improved on his personal best from 2:12:21, which was set on October 4 when winning the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis. He broke the previous course record of 2:13:28, set by Mike Chesire in 2021.
On Sunday, the Kenyan, who finished with a big sprint and huge celebration at the end of the race, finished more than five minutes ahead of countryman Milton Rotich, who ran 2:14:34 for second place, with American Jared Ward third in 2:18:29.
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Meanwhile, Dayna Pidhoresky easily won the women’s race and achieved the feat by more than seven minutes over Orla Rocha (2:34:05), with Rachel Schilkowsky third in 2:35:32. Pidhoresky, 40, just missed out on setting a new personal best this weekend after the Canadian ran 2:26:02 in Toronto last month. Pidhoresky improved on the women’s course record of 2:28:34, which was set by Leslie Sexton in 2021.
Hermin Garic won the wheelchair race in 1:48:46. John Lucey led the open men’s race in 2:21:54.00, Mia Behm led the open women’s race in 2:39:27, and Will Newman was the first nonbinary finisher in 2:40:36.
TIAA Philadelphia Marathon 2026 Results
Professional men
- Victor Shitsama — 2:09:23
- Milton Rotich — 2:14:34.79
- Jared Ward — 2:18:29.17
- Aaron Davidson — 2:19:02
- Brendan Flynn — 2:20:52
- Colin McCauley — 2:21:41
- Christian Schaaf — 2:22:30
- Edisson Gilberto Bernal Triana — 2:23:46
- Connor Pivirotto — 2:27:47
- Evan Dorenkamp — 2:31:02
Professional women
- Dayna Pidhoresky — 2:26:34
- Orla Rocha — 2:34:05
- Rachel Schilkowsky — 2:35:32
- Madison Offstein — 2:36:28
- Amanda Chang — 2:43:39
- Lauren Kelly — 2:46:29
- Emilee Risteen — 2:47:02
- Sarah Ann Sibert — 2:53:35
Open men — top 25
- John Lucey — 2:21:54
- Michael Conway — 2:22:22
- Alex Horgan — 2:23:50
- John Hinkle — 2:24:29
- Luke Tichi — 2:24:46
- Souhail Kandil — 2:28:03
- Jacob Montgomery — 2:28:13
- Noah Cziryak — 2:28:14
- Brian Chin — 2:28:56
- Ciaran Fisher — 2:30:01
Open women — top 15
- Mia Behm — 2:39:27
- Dee Buchholz — 2:42:00
- Lauren McAdams — 2:44:51
- Susan Pardo — 2:47:19
- Marie Barnett — 2:48:31
- Chloe Connor — 2:52:17
- Amanda Daws Cohen — 2:52:24
- Bridget Giansanti — 2:52:28
- Karley Piers — 2:52:36
- Madison Yerke — 2:52:41
Wheelchair
- Hermin Garic — 1:48:46
- Valera Allen — 1:51:05
- Kendall Gretsch — 1:51:24
- Jeyna Senbeta — 1:55:44
- Fidel Aguilar — 2:01:53
- Matt Tingley — 2:01:59
- Emelia Perry — 2:03:59
- Yeni Aide Hernandez Mendieta — 2:12:02
- Tyler Byers — 2:12:22
- Alexis Romero — 2:19:27
Nonbinary
- Will Newman — 2:40:36
- Boruch Kramer — 2:59:23