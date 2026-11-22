Victor Shitsama won the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon in 2:09:23 and Dayna Pidhoresky won the women's race in 2:26:34 on Sunday. Full professional, open, wheelchair and nonbinary preliminary results.

PHILADELPHIA (World-Track) — Victor Shitsama won the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 23 seconds, while Dayna Pidhoresky claimed victory in the women’s professional race with a time of 2:26:34. Both athletes set new course records during the World Athletics Label Road Race, which drew a record weekend field of 40,000 runners across the event’s races.

The 28-year-old Shitsama, a former Oklahoma State runner, who improved on his personal best from 2:12:21, which was set on October 4 when winning the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis. He broke the previous course record of 2:13:28, set by Mike Chesire in 2021.

On Sunday, the Kenyan, who finished with a big sprint and huge celebration at the end of the race, finished more than five minutes ahead of countryman Milton Rotich, who ran 2:14:34 for second place, with American Jared Ward third in 2:18:29.

Read Also: Williams Route 66 Marathon 2026: Preview, How to Track Live Results and Runners

Meanwhile, Dayna Pidhoresky easily won the women’s race and achieved the feat by more than seven minutes over Orla Rocha (2:34:05), with Rachel Schilkowsky third in 2:35:32. Pidhoresky, 40, just missed out on setting a new personal best this weekend after the Canadian ran 2:26:02 in Toronto last month. Pidhoresky improved on the women’s course record of 2:28:34, which was set by Leslie Sexton in 2021.

Hermin Garic won the wheelchair race in 1:48:46. John Lucey led the open men’s race in 2:21:54.00, Mia Behm led the open women’s race in 2:39:27, and Will Newman was the first nonbinary finisher in 2:40:36.

TIAA Philadelphia Marathon 2026 Results

Professional men

Victor Shitsama — 2:09:23 Milton Rotich — 2:14:34.79 Jared Ward — 2:18:29.17 Aaron Davidson — 2:19:02 Brendan Flynn — 2:20:52 Colin McCauley — 2:21:41 Christian Schaaf — 2:22:30 Edisson Gilberto Bernal Triana — 2:23:46 Connor Pivirotto — 2:27:47 Evan Dorenkamp — 2:31:02

Professional women

Dayna Pidhoresky — 2:26:34 Orla Rocha — 2:34:05 Rachel Schilkowsky — 2:35:32 Madison Offstein — 2:36:28 Amanda Chang — 2:43:39 Lauren Kelly — 2:46:29 Emilee Risteen — 2:47:02 Sarah Ann Sibert — 2:53:35

Open men — top 25

John Lucey — 2:21:54 Michael Conway — 2:22:22 Alex Horgan — 2:23:50 John Hinkle — 2:24:29 Luke Tichi — 2:24:46 Souhail Kandil — 2:28:03 Jacob Montgomery — 2:28:13 Noah Cziryak — 2:28:14 Brian Chin — 2:28:56 Ciaran Fisher — 2:30:01

Open women — top 15

Mia Behm — 2:39:27 Dee Buchholz — 2:42:00 Lauren McAdams — 2:44:51 Susan Pardo — 2:47:19 Marie Barnett — 2:48:31 Chloe Connor — 2:52:17 Amanda Daws Cohen — 2:52:24 Bridget Giansanti — 2:52:28 Karley Piers — 2:52:36 Madison Yerke — 2:52:41

Wheelchair

Hermin Garic — 1:48:46 Valera Allen — 1:51:05 Kendall Gretsch — 1:51:24 Jeyna Senbeta — 1:55:44 Fidel Aguilar — 2:01:53 Matt Tingley — 2:01:59 Emelia Perry — 2:03:59 Yeni Aide Hernandez Mendieta — 2:12:02 Tyler Byers — 2:12:22 Alexis Romero — 2:19:27

Nonbinary

Will Newman — 2:40:36 Boruch Kramer — 2:59:23

Complete Results