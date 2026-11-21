Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2026: How to watch, start times, live tracking, course and results for the TIAA marathon, Dietz & Watson half and 8K.

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 21) — Philadelphia Marathon Weekend returns Saturday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 22 in Philadelphia, Pa., with the largest field in event history. Organizers expect nearly 40,000 participants across the weekend, including 20,000 in the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon after an additional 3,000 slots were added for 2026.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2026 results: What to check next

Saturday half marathon and 8K live updates are on the Saturday page. Sunday marathon live updates will be on this page. Full results with top 10 overall, masters, age-group winners and searchable results by name will post in a separate results article after each race.

The weekend includes the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, and the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon and the Nemours Children’s Health Philadelphia Kids Run on Sunday.

Read Also: Florida’s 2026 Space Coast Marathon & Half Marathon Canceled Due to Flooding

Is the Philadelphia Marathon a Boston Marathon qualifier?

The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier. The course is mostly flat to rolling, with the out-and-back on Kelly Drive giving spectators two chances to see leaders.

How to watch and track live

Although there is no national television broadcast for this event this weekend, you have several ways to follow the weekend’s live tracking and results. World-Track will publish results and recaps from a range of events, and the official apps and live results website will offer extra details, including real-time updates and leaderboards.

Official app: Download the app – Download the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend app, powered by RTRT.me, to track an athlete by name or bib number, see splits, pace, estimated finish, and division placement in real time.

Download the app – Download the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend app, powered by RTRT.me, to track an athlete by name or bib number, see splits, pace, estimated finish, and division placement in real time. Web tracking: Follow without the app at track.rtrt.me/e/PHIL-MARATHON-2026 and track.rtrt.me.

Follow without the app at track.rtrt.me/e/PHIL-MARATHON-2026 and track.rtrt.me. Results: Official results post on philadelphiamarathon.com after each race. Race-day results are preliminary. Chip time is the official time for most runners. Open division prize money is determined by gun time.

If you cannot find a runner by name, search by bib number. Some runners keep results anonymous.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2026 schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 6:55 a.m.: Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, push-rim wheelchair start

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, push-rim wheelchair start Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 a.m.: Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, runners and walkers start

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, runners and walkers start Saturday, Nov. 21, 10:55 a.m.: Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, push-rim wheelchair start

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, push-rim wheelchair start Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.: Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, runners and walkers start

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, runners and walkers start Sunday, Nov. 22, 6:55 a.m.: TIAA Philadelphia Marathon, push-rim wheelchair start

TIAA Philadelphia Marathon, push-rim wheelchair start Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 a.m.: TIAA Philadelphia Marathon, runners and walkers start

TIAA Philadelphia Marathon, runners and walkers start Sunday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.: Philadelphia Kids Run at Eakins Oval

The half marathon ends at 11 a.m. Saturday. The first Health & Fitness Expo run took place on Friday, Nov. 20, and another is slated for Saturday, Nov. 21.

Course: Where runners go

Marathon and half marathon start: 2200 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, just east of Eakins Oval, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

2200 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, just east of Eakins Oval, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 8K start: 25th Street and Kelly Drive, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

25th Street and Kelly Drive, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Marathon finish: Eakins Oval, in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Eakins Oval, in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Marathon course: 26.2 miles through Center City, Old City past Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, University City, Fairmount Park, then out and back along Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River to Manayunk and back to the Art Museum.

26.2 miles through Center City, Old City past Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, University City, Fairmount Park, then out and back along Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River to Manayunk and back to the Art Museum. Half marathon course: 13.1 miles through Center City and Old City, with a finish at Eakins Oval.

13.1 miles through Center City and Old City, with a finish at Eakins Oval. 8K course: 4.97 miles on a flat, fast loop along Kelly Drive by the Schuylkill River.

Where to watch in Philadelphia

Start and finish: Eakins Oval and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with two designated finish viewing areas for 2026. Enter the north area from the north side of Kelly Drive at 25th Street.

Eakins Oval and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with two designated finish viewing areas for 2026. Enter the north area from the north side of Kelly Drive at 25th Street. Old City: Independence Hall and the historic district, miles 1 to 5 for the marathon and half marathon.

Independence Hall and the historic district, miles 1 to 5 for the marathon and half marathon. Kelly Drive and Manayunk: The out-and-back stretch, where leaders pass twice.

The out-and-back stretch, where leaders pass twice. Finish: Plan to arrive early. Security is enhanced around the Parkway and Eakins Oval.

Prize money and divisions

The 2026 full marathon, half marathon and 8K designate prize money and awards for top finishers in the Open Division across men’s, women’s and nonbinary categories.

Marathon Open Division: 1st place, $4,000 and award in each category

1st place, $4,000 and award in each category Half Marathon Open Division: 1st place, $2,500 and award; 2nd place, $1,500; 3rd place, $1,000

1st place, $2,500 and award; 2nd place, $1,500; 3rd place, $1,000 8K Open Division: 1st place, $750 and award; 2nd place, $500; 3rd place, $250

1st place, $750 and award; 2nd place, $500; 3rd place, $250 Marathon Professional Division, invitation only: 1st place, $10,000 for men’s and women’s winners

Road closures and transit

Benjamin Franklin Parkway: Closed Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22.

Closed Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22. I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street: Closed at 4 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for security.

Closed at 4 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for security. I-76 eastbound at Spring Garden Street: Restrictions begin at 4 a.m. both race days.

Restrictions begin at 4 a.m. both race days. SEPTA: 37 bus routes detoured from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

37 bus routes detoured from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reopenings: Most Center City streets reopen as they are cleared. All streets are scheduled to reopen by 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

Check the City of Philadelphia closure list and SEPTA alerts before driving to the start or finish.