PHILADELPHIA: After months of extensive preparations, the first race day of the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend in Philadelphia, Pa., begins on Saturday, Nov. 21, featuring two races, an expo, and family activities at Eakins Oval. The day kicks off with the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, followed by the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K. The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Expo and Children’s Zone will take place concurrently with the races.

LIVE UPDATES: Philadelphia Half Marathon — Updated 8:22 a.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 21

8:22 a.m.: Professional women FINISH: 1. Tristin Van Ord, 1:14:02, 5:39 pace 2. Madeline Heintz, 1:18:40 3. Alyssa Condell, 1:19:01. Times are preliminary.



Professional women FINISH: 1. Tristin Van Ord, 1:14:02, 5:39 pace 2. Madeline Heintz, 1:18:40 3. Alyssa Condell, 1:19:01. Times are preliminary. 8:10 a.m.: Professional men FINISH: 1. James Quattlebaum, 1:01:53, 4:44 pace 2. Haftu Knight, 1:02:05 3. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 1:02:15 4. Gary Martin, 1:02:23 5. Jack O’Farrell, 1:04:48 6. Jonathan Thrush, 1:05:23 7. Noé Sengel, 1:05:26. Times are preliminary.



Professional men FINISH: 1. James Quattlebaum, 1:01:53, 4:44 pace 2. Haftu Knight, 1:02:05 3. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 1:02:15 4. Gary Martin, 1:02:23 5. Jack O’Farrell, 1:04:48 6. Jonathan Thrush, 1:05:23 7. Noé Sengel, 1:05:26. Times are preliminary. 8:10 a.m.: Wheelers FINISH: 1. Valera “jacob” Allen, 53:43, 4:06 pace 2. Hermin Garic, 53:49 3. Jeyna Senbeta, 54:43 4. Fidel Aguilar, 55:04 5. Delmace Mayo, 1:00:07 6. Tony Nogueira, 1:00:12 7. Emelia Perry, 1:01:04. Times are preliminary.



Wheelers FINISH: 1. Valera “jacob” Allen, 53:43, 4:06 pace 2. Hermin Garic, 53:49 3. Jeyna Senbeta, 54:43 4. Fidel Aguilar, 55:04 5. Delmace Mayo, 1:00:07 6. Tony Nogueira, 1:00:12 7. Emelia Perry, 1:01:04. Times are preliminary. 8:10 a.m.: Professional women through 15K: 1. Tristin Van Ord, 52:37, 5:42 pace 2. Madeline Heintz, 55:43 3. Alyssa Condell, 55:58 4. Mackenzie Greenfield, 56:22. Times are preliminary.



Professional women through 15K: 1. Tristin Van Ord, 52:37, 5:42 pace 2. Madeline Heintz, 55:43 3. Alyssa Condell, 55:58 4. Mackenzie Greenfield, 56:22. Times are preliminary. 8:10 a.m.: Open men through 15K: 1. Joe Cardie, 48:01, 5:12 pace 2. Anthony Gargani, 48:01 3. Maximilian Hoffman, 48:02 4. Declan Neary, 48:43 5. Troy Hill, 49:02 6. Matthew Driben, 49:19. Times are preliminary.



Open men through 15K: 1. Joe Cardie, 48:01, 5:12 pace 2. Anthony Gargani, 48:01 3. Maximilian Hoffman, 48:02 4. Declan Neary, 48:43 5. Troy Hill, 49:02 6. Matthew Driben, 49:19. Times are preliminary. 8:10 a.m.: Open women through 15K: 1. Maria Jose Ruiz Solorzano, 54:29, 6:04 pace 2. Ellyn Atkinson, 54:30 3. Melissa Ganz, 55:32 4. Dakotah Popehn, 55:36 5. Alina Boshchuk, 55:49 6. Anna Quackenbush, 56:26. Times are preliminary.



Open women through 15K: 1. Maria Jose Ruiz Solorzano, 54:29, 6:04 pace 2. Ellyn Atkinson, 54:30 3. Melissa Ganz, 55:32 4. Dakotah Popehn, 55:36 5. Alina Boshchuk, 55:49 6. Anna Quackenbush, 56:26. Times are preliminary. 7:55 a.m.: Professional men through 15K: 1. James Quattlebaum, 43:54, 4:46 pace 2. Gary Martin, 44:11 3. Haftu Knight, 44:11 4. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 44:12. Times are preliminary.



Professional men through 15K: 1. James Quattlebaum, 43:54, 4:46 pace 2. Gary Martin, 44:11 3. Haftu Knight, 44:11 4. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 44:12. Times are preliminary. 7:55 a.m.: Professional women through 10K, CORRECTED: 1. Tristin Van Ord, 34:55, 5:35 pace 2. Madeline Heintz, 37:11 3. Alyssa Condell, 37:11 4. Mackenzie Greenfield, 37:20. The earlier 28:10 for Verónica Gonzalez no longer appears on the leaderboard. Times are preliminary.



Professional women through 10K, CORRECTED: 1. Tristin Van Ord, 34:55, 5:35 pace 2. Madeline Heintz, 37:11 3. Alyssa Condell, 37:11 4. Mackenzie Greenfield, 37:20. The earlier 28:10 for Verónica Gonzalez no longer appears on the leaderboard. Times are preliminary. 7:45 a.m.: Wheelers through 15K: 1. Valera “jacob” Allen, 37:52, 4:08 pace 2. Hermin Garic, 37:57 3. Jeyna Senbeta, 37:58 4. Fidel Aguilar, 38:00 5. Delmace Mayo, 41:48 6. Tony Nogueira, 41:48 7. Emelia Perry, 42:35. Leaders by gun time. Times are preliminary.



Wheelers through 15K: 1. Valera “jacob” Allen, 37:52, 4:08 pace 2. Hermin Garic, 37:57 3. Jeyna Senbeta, 37:58 4. Fidel Aguilar, 38:00 5. Delmace Mayo, 41:48 6. Tony Nogueira, 41:48 7. Emelia Perry, 42:35. Leaders by gun time. Times are preliminary. 7:45 a.m.: Professional men through 10K: 1. James Quattlebaum, 29:06, 4:40 pace 2. Haftu Knight, 29:24 3. Gary Martin, 29:24 4. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 29:25 5. Jack O’Farrell, 31:15 6. Noé Sengel, 31:15 7. Jordan Brannan, 31:16. Times are preliminary.



Professional men through 10K: 1. James Quattlebaum, 29:06, 4:40 pace 2. Haftu Knight, 29:24 3. Gary Martin, 29:24 4. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 29:25 5. Jack O’Farrell, 31:15 6. Noé Sengel, 31:15 7. Jordan Brannan, 31:16. Times are preliminary. 7:36 a.m.: Professional men through 4.3K: 1. James Quattlebaum, 12:35, 4:43 pace 2. Haftu Knight, 12:48 3. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 12:49 4. Gary Martin, 12:49 5. Jack O’Farrell, 13:43. Times are preliminary.



Professional men through 4.3K: 1. James Quattlebaum, 12:35, 4:43 pace 2. Haftu Knight, 12:48 3. Getinet Mele Gedamu, 12:49 4. Gary Martin, 12:49 5. Jack O’Farrell, 13:43. Times are preliminary. 7:35 a.m.: Professional women through 4.3K: 1. Tristin Van Ord, 15:11, 5:41 pace 2. Charlotte Imer, 16:09 3. Alyssa Condell, 16:09 4. Madeline Heintz, 16:09 5. Mackenzie Greenfield, 16:11. Times are preliminary.

Saturday, Nov. 21 schedule

All times Eastern.

6:55 a.m.: Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, wheelchairs

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, wheelchairs 7 a.m.: Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, athletes

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, athletes 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Children’s Zone at The Oval, kids activities

Children’s Zone at The Oval, kids activities 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Expo presented by DryWater and Children’s Fun Zone

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Expo presented by DryWater and Children’s Fun Zone 10:55 a.m.: Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, push-rim wheelchairs

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, push-rim wheelchairs 11 a.m.: Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, athletes

How to track live runners, family and friends on Saturday

Official app: Download the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend app, powered by RTRT.me, to track an athlete by name or bib number, see splits, pace and estimated finish.

Download the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend app, powered by RTRT.me, to track an athlete by name or bib number, see splits, pace and estimated finish. Web tracking: Follow without the app at rtrt.me/PHIL-MARATHON-2026 and track.rtrt.me.

Follow without the app at and track.rtrt.me. Results will be posted here as well

as well Results: Official results post on philadelphiamarathon.com after each race. Race-day results are preliminary. Chip time is the main time for most runners. Open division prize money is determined by gun time.

Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon

Distance: 13.1 miles

13.1 miles Start: 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Start time: 6:55 a.m. for wheelchairs, 7 a.m. for athletes

6:55 a.m. for wheelchairs, 7 a.m. for athletes Finish: Eakins Oval, in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Eakins Oval, in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Course: Through Center City and Old City, past Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, then back to the Parkway and Eakins Oval.

Through Center City and Old City, past Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, then back to the Parkway and Eakins Oval. The half marathon ends at 11 a.m.

Rothman Orthopaedics 8K

Distance: 8K, 4.97 miles

8K, 4.97 miles Start: 25th Street and Kelly Drive

25th Street and Kelly Drive Start time: 10:55 a.m. for push-rim wheelchairs, 11 a.m. for athletes

10:55 a.m. for push-rim wheelchairs, 11 a.m. for athletes Finish: Eakins Oval area

Eakins Oval area Course: Flat, fast loop along Kelly Drive by the Schuylkill River.

The 8K is the shortest race of the weekend and a popular first race distance.

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Expo: What to bring

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center Hall F, 12th and Arch Streets

Pennsylvania Convention Center Hall F, 12th and Arch Streets What to bring: Bring your government-issued photo ID. If your registered name is different from your ID, bring your government-issued ID AND your confirmation email. A copy on your phone is sufficient.

Bring your government-issued photo ID. If your registered name is different from your ID, bring your government-issued ID AND your confirmation email. A copy on your phone is sufficient. Find your confirmation: You can also find a copy of your confirmation information by going to www.raceroster.com/signin

Pick up your bib and race materials at the expo before your race. Allow extra time for security and lines on race morning.

Children’s Zone at The Oval

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Location: 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Activities: Kids activities at the Oval, plus the Children’s Fun Zone at the expo.

The Children’s Zone is at the start and finish area, so families can stay close to the races.

Where to watch Saturday

Start and finish: Eakins Oval and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with designated finish viewing areas.

Eakins Oval and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with designated finish viewing areas. Old City: Independence Hall and the historic district for the half marathon, miles 1 to 5.

Independence Hall and the historic district for the half marathon, miles 1 to 5. Kelly Drive: The 8K loop and the best spot for a second look at runners as they return toward the finish.

Arrive early. Security is enhanced around the Parkway and Eakins Oval.

Road closures Saturday

Benjamin Franklin Parkway: Closed Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22.

Closed Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22. I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street: Closed at 4 a.m. Saturday for security.

Closed at 4 a.m. Saturday for security. I-76 eastbound at Spring Garden Street: Restrictions begin at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Restrictions begin at 4 a.m. Saturday. SEPTA: 37 bus routes detoured from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

37 bus routes detoured from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reopenings: Most Center City streets reopen as they are cleared. All streets are scheduled to reopen by 2 p.m. Saturday, except the Parkway and Eakins Oval.

What is next

The TIAA Philadelphia Marathon and the Philadelphia Kids Run run Sunday, Nov. 22. Sunday start times, live tracking, and results can be found here: Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2026: How to Watch Live Tracking, Start Times, Results