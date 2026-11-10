List of Records Broken at the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon/Half Marathon/5K

INDIANAPOLIS — Johnnie Guy and Lindsey Bradley set marathon course records Saturday (7) at the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, leading a day when four course records fell and 28 runners hit the standard for the 2028 US Olympic Marathon Trials. Guy won the men’s race in 2:11:47, breaking the mark set a year earlier. Bradley won the women’s race in 2:29:47, breaking her own record and holding off Isabel Hebner by one second.

2026 Indianapolis Monumental Records Set on November 7, 2026 — Full List

Men’s Marathon — Johnnie Guy, 2:11:47. Previous record: 2:12:29 by Joseph Whelan in 2025.

Previous record: 2:12:29 by Joseph Whelan in 2025. Women’s Marathon — Lindsey Bradley, 2:29:47. Previous record: 2:31:49 by Bradley in 2024.

Previous record: 2:31:49 by Bradley in 2024. Men’s Half Marathon — Owen Smith, 1:01:42. Previous record: 1:02:25 in 2024.

Previous record: 1:02:25 in 2024. Women’s 5K — Rebecca Schmitt, 15:56. Previous record: 16:03.

Guy, 32, of Leopold, Indiana, took 42 seconds off the previous men’s record of 2:12:29 set by Joseph Whelan in 2025. Cameron Dickson finished second in 2:13:16, and Kobe Blanco was third in 2:14:12. A year earlier.

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Bradley, 29, of Heath, Texas, won her second Monumental title after winning in 2024. Her 2:29:47 broke her own course record of 2:31:49 from that 2024 win by more than two minutes. Hebner, of Austin, Texas, finished in 2:29:48, with the pair given the same chip time of 2:29:43 and separated by one second on the gun. Melissa Berry was third in 2:31:40.

Owen Smith set the men’s half marathon record in 1:01:42, breaking the 1:02:25 mark from 2024. Matt Richtman was second in 1:01:48, six seconds back, and Noah Fisher was third in 1:02:04. Seven men finished faster than the old record, a sign of the depth at the front.

Indianapolis native Mikayla Reed won the women’s half marathon in 1:08:51, with Marisa Howard second in 1:09:27 and Jessica Gockley-Day third in 1:09:51. Reed finished 25 seconds shy of the women’s half marathon event record.

Rebecca Schmitt won the women’s 5K in 15:56, breaking the previous course record of 16:03. Lance Sobaski won the men’s 5K in 14:28.

Meanwhile, the 28 qualifiers more than doubled the 13 from 2025. Fourteen men finished under the 2:16:00 Trials standard and 14 women finished under 2:37:00, according to results shared after the race. Social posts from the race also listed 14 men under 2:16:00 and 14 women under 2:37:00. The event drew 18,000 registered participants from all 50 states and more than 35 countries, organizers said. It was the 14th consecutive sellout and the earliest sellout in event history, with the largest marathon field for the third straight year.

The 2026 race was the 19th annual edition of the event, with organizers already looking toward the 20th anniversary next year. Indianapolis has built its reputation as a fast, flat course where US runners can chase Trials standards late in the fall. Saturday showed why that reputation keeps growing.