Results: Keegan Decker edges Jack Crossland, Ruby Ihmels dominates at 2026 NXR Heartland Championships

Results from the 2026 NXR Heartland Championships in Sioux Falls. Keegan Decker wins boys championship race in 14:42.5, Ruby Ihmels wins girls title in 16:23.6.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Nov. 15) — Keegan Decker won a 0.3-second thriller and Ruby Ihmels ran away with the girls championship title on Sunday at the 2026 Nike Cross Regional Heartland Championships at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, SD.

The meet brought together top programs from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Kansas, all battling for berths to the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) national championship.

Top two teams and five individuals not on qualifying teams automatically advance to NXN. Six at-large team berths will be named later, plus up to five individual at-large bids.

Boys championship 5K: Decker by 0.3

Keegan Decker of Scratch and Sniff B edged out Jack Crossland of Johnston Iowa Dragoons in a closely contested race for the boys 5K championship. The two seniors battled throughout before Decker secured the win, posting 14:42.5 to beat Crossland, who ran 14:42.8. Will Pongonis, who led through the opening mile, finished third in 14:47.1.

1. Keegan Decker: Scratch and Sniff B, 14:42.5

Scratch and Sniff B, 14:42.5 2. Jack Crossland: Johnston Iowa Dragoons, 14:42.8

Johnston Iowa Dragoons, 14:42.8 3. Will Pongonis: Unattached, 14:47.1

Unattached, 14:47.1 4. Kuma Gutema: Stars Running Club, 14:47.8

Stars Running Club, 14:47.8 5. Erik Semling: Unattached, 14:51.5

Girls championship 5K: Ihmels wins by 19 seconds

The girls race went to Ruby Ihmels of BisPat Harriers, who clocked 16:23.6 to defeat Ava Claassen of Zoom Valley, who was 20 seconds behind in second place at 16:43. Lady Dukes sophomore Karstin McCabe took third in 16:47, followed by senior Evelyn Moeller of MVL Distance with 16:58.

1. Ruby Ihmels: BisPat Harriers, 16:23.6

BisPat Harriers, 16:23.6 2. Ava Claassen: Zoom Valley, 16:43.0

Zoom Valley, 16:43.0 3. Karstin McCabe: Lady Dukes, 16:47.7

Lady Dukes, 16:47.7 4. Evelyn Moeller: MVL Distance, 16:58.5

MVL Distance, 16:58.5 5. Charlee Gall: Cedar Falls XC Club, 17:02.1

Girls Rising Stars 5K

1. Carsyn Lill: Unattached, 18:37.5

Unattached, 18:37.5 2. Dakota Laux: Maple Grove XC H, 18:39.9

Maple Grove XC H, 18:39.9 3. Peyton Thompson: Roughrider XC, 18:53.5

Roughrider XC, 18:53.5 4. Aspen Samuels: Seward CC Club B, 18:55.5

Seward CC Club B, 18:55.5 5. Lydia Pritchard: Unattached, 18:55.7

Girls Open Invitational Section 1

1. Berlyn Hartinger: Eagles, 17:53.0

Eagles, 17:53.0 2. Cara Back: Rogers A, 18:19.8

Rogers A, 18:19.8 3. Winona Nelson: EPXC D, 18:24.6

EPXC D, 18:24.6 4. Kendra Miller: Fight’in Squirrels, 18:27.1

Fight’in Squirrels, 18:27.1 5. Tessa Bruckhart: Stevens Point Distance Crew C, 18:31.3

Girls Open Invitational Section 2

1. Nora Thome: Flying Falcons A, 18:22.0

Flying Falcons A, 18:22.0 2. Cady Macheel: Buffalo Bison B, 18:39.9

Buffalo Bison B, 18:39.9 3. Amelia Buhlke: Unattached, 19:00.1

Unattached, 19:00.1 4. Claire Kruse: Unattached, 19:02.1

Unattached, 19:02.1 5. Chloe Thoennes: Lakeville South C, 19:08.8

Girls Open Invitational Section 3

1. Decorah Schroeter: Unattached, 18:22.3

Unattached, 18:22.3 2. Alexis Mujica: Unattached, 18:47.3

Unattached, 18:47.3 3. Reese Beardslee: Topeka Blue, 18:48.7

Topeka Blue, 18:48.7 4. Brinna Sheldon: Mni Luzahan A, 18:55.0

Mni Luzahan A, 18:55.0 5. Maris Frank: Unattached, 18:59.6

Girls Open Invitational Section 4

1. Sophia Engesser: Unattached, 18:30.0

Unattached, 18:30.0 2. Alexis Sorensen: Unattached, 18:39.7

Unattached, 18:39.7 3. Adyson Burton: West Owls A, 18:40.8

West Owls A, 18:40.8 4. Alice Gundvaldson: Unattached, 18:55.8

Unattached, 18:55.8 5. Amelia Bonestroo: Stillwater Area C, 19:01.8

Boys Rising Stars 5K

1. Burkley Ogreen: Checkers Elite, 15:52.2

Checkers Elite, 15:52.2 2. Kade Lambert: New Town, 15:56.8

New Town, 15:56.8 3. Rylan VanDeest: Unattached, 15:56.8

Unattached, 15:56.8 4. Jaxon Wheeler: Manhattan Cross Country Club A, 15:58.6

Manhattan Cross Country Club A, 15:58.6 5. Nolan Igl: Tonka Run Club B, 16:04.9

Boys Open Invitational Section 1

1. Thomas Limback: Valley XC/TF Club A, 15:48.2

Valley XC/TF Club A, 15:48.2 2. Jacob Lafever: DeFo Runny Folks B, 15:58.6

DeFo Runny Folks B, 15:58.6 3. Henry Regier: Unattached, 15:58.9

Unattached, 15:58.9 4. Logan Davison: DeFo Runny Folks B, 16:00.3

DeFo Runny Folks B, 16:00.3 5. Max Handorf: Baxter A, 16:03.9

Boys Open Invitational Section 2

1. Judah Beck: St. Cloud Tech A, 15:54.4

St. Cloud Tech A, 15:54.4 2. Kedrick Boucek: Winona A, 15:55.0

Winona A, 15:55.0 3. Soren Kendrick: Waconia A, 16:01.2

Waconia A, 16:01.2 4. Wyatt Betsinger: Pierz B, 16:01.2

Pierz B, 16:01.2 5. Tyler Asprey: CoyoteXC C, 16:11.1

Boys Open Invitational Section 3

1. Judah Berry: Southwest Stars A, 15:47.6

Southwest Stars A, 15:47.6 2. Tyler Notermann: Edina XC B, 15:51.6

Edina XC B, 15:51.6 3. Jack Sales: East Ridge A, 16:00.9

East Ridge A, 16:00.9 4. Isaac Steele: Children of the Corn A, 16:03.1

Children of the Corn A, 16:03.1 5. Kaleb Jones: Spectrum, 16:06.6

Boys Open Invitational Section 4

1. Jack Calvin: Laughing Waters A, 15:39.8

Laughing Waters A, 15:39.8 2. Marshall Neve: Marshfield Distance B, 15:50.0

Marshfield Distance B, 15:50.0 3. Davin Kvasnik: Laughing Waters A, 15:50.7

Laughing Waters A, 15:50.7 4. Jackson Taken Alive: Unattached, 15:58.8

Unattached, 15:58.8 5. Jack Knapp: North Platte, 16:00.1

Boys Open Invitational Section 5

1. Aden Soto: Fremont Track/CC Club A, 15:36.4

Fremont Track/CC Club A, 15:36.4 2. William DeMar: Stillwater Area A, 15:54.4

Stillwater Area A, 15:54.4 3. Owen Sampson: Lightning XC A, 15:58.0

Lightning XC A, 15:58.0 4. Ben Dirks: Harrisburg Elite XC, 16:10.0

Harrisburg Elite XC, 16:10.0 5. Layton Mathis: Rochester JM XC Club, 16:13.3

Boys Open Invitational Section 6

1. Oliver Gariepy: Unattached, 15:34.9

Unattached, 15:34.9 2. Henry Joa: Unattached, 15:36.1

Unattached, 15:36.1 3. Graham Ibeling: DCG Stangs A, 15:45.0

DCG Stangs A, 15:45.0 4. Dylan Haar: Unattached, 15:50.6

Unattached, 15:50.6 5. Noah Kerndt: DCG Stangs A, 15:55.9

Full results

Full results, including team scores and complete individual lists, are available via Wayzata Results: results.wayzatatiming.com

Read also: How to watch and track the 2026 NXR Heartland Cross Country Championships live!