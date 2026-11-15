Results: Natasza Dudek leads Purple Track Club, Jack McGovern wins at 2026 NXR Midwest Championships

Results from the 2026 NXR Midwest Championships in Terre Haute. Natasza Dudek wins girls title in 16:39.4, Jack McGovern wins boys title in 14:32.4.

Terre Haute, Ind. (Nov. 15): Reigning national champion Natasza Dudek guided the Purple Track Club team to victory on Day 2 at the 2026 Nike Cross Regional Midwest at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind., on Sunday, Nov. 15. Dudek topped the championship race for girls with a time of 16:39.4.

Jack McGovern of Rock Running Club was the boys’ championship race winner with a time of 14:32.4. He will not have a team representing in Portland after his Rock Running Club finished 15th with 366 points.

The Nike Cross Nationals is comprised of seven regional qualifying meets and the national finals in Portland to be held at the Glendoveer Golf Course on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, in Portland, Ore.

Read also: Results: Keegan Decker edges Jack Crossland, Ruby Ihmels dominates at 2026 NXR Heartland Championships

Girls 5,000 meters championship

1. Natasza Dudek: Purple Track Club, 16:39.4

Purple Track Club, 16:39.4 2. Daphne Weller: Cadet Distance Project A, 16:48.8

Cadet Distance Project A, 16:48.8 3. Annie Hrabovsky: Runners High, 16:52.1

Runners High, 16:52.1 4. Victoria Tarara: Barrington, 16:53.4

Barrington, 16:53.4 5. Keira Von Blon: Purple Track Club, 16:54.1

Boys 5,000 meters championship

1. Jack McGovern: Rock Running Club, 14:32.4

Rock Running Club, 14:32.4 2. Jackson Miller: Oakland Avenue Running Club, 14:37.4

Oakland Avenue Running Club, 14:37.4 3. Brice Fuller: Fairless, Ohio XC, 14:42.6

Fairless, Ohio XC, 14:42.6 4. Santiago Chavez: Burbank (Reavis), 14:45.3

Burbank (Reavis), 14:45.3 5. Ryne Reynolds: Little Miami A, 14:46.1

Girls 5,000 meters Rising Stars

1. Anna Ross: Unattached, 18:14.4

Unattached, 18:14.4 2. Gabrielle Goedeker: Whiteland Community B, 18:33.5

Whiteland Community B, 18:33.5 3. Tessa Vantuno: North Central Panthers, 18:37.1

North Central Panthers, 18:37.1 4. Kasyn Jibben: Ducks, 18:39.9

Ducks, 18:39.9 5. Lydia Huffman: Waterloo, 18:46.7

Girls 5,000 meters Open Inv 1

1. Ruth Dellaria: Lancer Run Club, 18:33.5

Lancer Run Club, 18:33.5 2. Elizabeth Elsass: Darby TC, 19:10.1

Darby TC, 19:10.1 3. Kaitlyn Pergande: Unattached, 19:18.0

Unattached, 19:18.0 4. Kayla Ritchie: Unattached, 19:21.9

Unattached, 19:21.9 6. Nora Crabtree: Running Rocks, 19:30.7

Note: Fifth place was not included in the results provided for this section, so the list shows first through fourth, then sixth as listed in the source.

Girls 5,000 meters Open Inv 2

Read also: Day 2: How to watch and track the 2026 NXR Midwest Cross Country Championships live!

1. Reese Galinger: Little Chicago Running Club, 18:08.2

Little Chicago Running Club, 18:08.2 2. Natalie Vandesteene: Flashtown XC Club, 18:55.1

Flashtown XC Club, 18:55.1 3. Emalyn Millar: MC ROXC, 19:01.2

MC ROXC, 19:01.2 4. Mira Meyers: Unattached, 19:14.6

Unattached, 19:14.6 5. Gabby Maranzana: Chillicothe Cavaliers, 19:20.3

Girls 5,000 meters Open Inv 3

1. Lillian Lily Kiser: Fremont Little Giants Club, 18:42.1

Fremont Little Giants Club, 18:42.1 2. Ava Melott: Avon Run Club, 18:57.1

Avon Run Club, 18:57.1 3. Azalea Modes: Deerfield, 19:01.8

Deerfield, 19:01.8 4. Brooke Tindera: Avon Run Club, 19:09.9

Avon Run Club, 19:09.9 5. Ruby Clark: Unattached, 19:12.5

Boys 5,000 meters Rising Stars 1

1. Andyn McClane: Middlebury Running Club, 15:54.3

Middlebury Running Club, 15:54.3 2. Shrey Meyer: North Naperville Running Club, 16:09.8

North Naperville Running Club, 16:09.8 3. Evan Benoit: Herscher Bengalis, 16:13.8

Herscher Bengalis, 16:13.8 4. Beau Green: Knights XCTF, 16:26.4

Knights XCTF, 16:26.4 5. Leland Sowle: Unattached, 16:30.0

Boys 5,000 meters Rising Stars 2

1. Lucas Thomas: Unattached, 15:46.0

Unattached, 15:46.0 2. Jackson Pant: Unattached, 15:53.2

Unattached, 15:53.2 3. Thomas King: Eagles XC Club, 16:01.2

Eagles XC Club, 16:01.2 4. Henry Barco: Unattached, 16:08.2

Unattached, 16:08.2 5. Patrick McClure: Unattached, 16:10.6

Boys 5,000 meters Open Inv 1

1. Jackson Walker: BN Club A, 15:40.1

BN Club A, 15:40.1 2. Adam Perry: Unattached, 15:48.5

Unattached, 15:48.5 3. Porter Gilliland: Lakewood B, 15:51.6

Lakewood B, 15:51.6 4. Giancarlo Pietrasanta: Unattached, 15:53.0

Unattached, 15:53.0 5. Coriell Green: Unattached, 15:54.4

Boys 5,000 meters Open Inv 2

1. Naod Abreha: Rangers XC, 15:41.9

Rangers XC, 15:41.9 2. Charlie Maida: Iggy Pack B, 15:54.0

Iggy Pack B, 15:54.0 3. Abenezer Olson: Kalamazoo Homeschool Sports, 15:55.3

Kalamazoo Homeschool Sports, 15:55.3 4. Mason Van Denend: Eastern Oswego, 15:56.1

Eastern Oswego, 15:56.1 5. Colin Stawasz: Flat River Distance Project A, 16:01.4

Boys 5,000 meters Open Inv 3

1. Matthew Lienhardt: Lockport High School, 15:56.7

Lockport High School, 15:56.7 2. Dean Hemmer: XCalibur Racing Team, 15:59.2

XCalibur Racing Team, 15:59.2 3. Jack Anderson: Central Naperville A, 16:02.2

Central Naperville A, 16:02.2 4. Brody Schaffer: Hartley A, 16:03.1

Hartley A, 16:03.1 5. Holden Gerdes: Fairbury (Prairie Central), 16:05.9

Boys 5,000 meters Open Inv 4

1. Aiden Miller: Southside XC B, 15:47.4

Southside XC B, 15:47.4 2. Lucas Steele: Pegasus Run Club B, 15:50.7

Pegasus Run Club B, 15:50.7 3. Chase Teresi: CLCXC, 16:06.3

CLCXC, 16:06.3 4. Nicholas Jelinek: Bloomington (Central Catholic), 16:15.1

Bloomington (Central Catholic), 16:15.1 5. Gregory Kerns: Westerville North TC A, 16:16.0

Boys 5,000 meters Open Inv 5

1. Milo Bullaro: Unattached, 15:23.5

Unattached, 15:23.5 2. Andrew Calderon: Deerfield A, 15:32.1

Deerfield A, 15:32.1 3. Dominic Frigo: PNXC A, 15:32.9

PNXC A, 15:32.9 4. Ethan Shultz: Sunbury Eagle Elite B, 15:35.6

Sunbury Eagle Elite B, 15:35.6 5. Quinn Anderson: The Tech, 15:40.8

Full results

Full results, including team scores and complete individual lists, are available via Midwest Timing.