Results: Elliott Hughes (16:05), Jordan Williams (17:59) Win 2026 Chick-fil-A 5K at Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

Elliott Hughes (16:05.0) and Jordan Williams (17:59.0) win the 2026 Chick-fil-A 5K at the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. See top results and times.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Nov. 14) — Elliott Hughes and Jordan Williams captured overall titles Saturday morning in the Chick-fil-A 5K, kicking off the 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon race weekend in Uptown Charlotte.

Hughes, 23, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, dominated the men’s field with a chip time of 16:05 (16:06.8 gun time), averaging a 5:11 per-mile pace. John Howard, 20, of Greensboro, North Carolina, finished second in 16:54.3, while Charlotte’s Juan Tisera, 37, claimed third overall in 17:16.2. Trell Mosley (17:37.3) and 17-year-old David Johnson Jr. (17:56.0) rounded out the top five men.

Read Also: 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Live Results, Runner Tracking and Leaderboard

Local representative Williams, 27, of Charlotte, won the women’s division and finished sixth overall with a chip time of 17:59.0 (18:00.6 gun time) at a pace of 5:48. Fellow Morning Run Club teammate Apolline Gaspers, 23, of Charlotte, placed second among women in 18:46.0. Natalie Nicewicz, 33, of Charlotte, secured third in 19:34.1, followed by Grace Richmond of Huntersville (20:14.0) and 13-year-old Sophie Cavallario of Waxhaw (20:34.1).

The 3.1-mile race opened a record-setting Saturday in the Queen City, with more than 13,250 total participants registered across the 5K, half marathon, rucking division, and flagship marathon. Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly served as the official race starter and Grand Marshal.

Official race standings and age-group results are available via Race Roster and RunSignup. Proceeds from the sold-out weekend benefit Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Women’s 5K Results

Jordan Williams — Charlotte, NC | 17:59.0 Apolline Gaspers — Charlotte, NC | 18:46.0 Natalie Nicewicz — Charlotte, NC | 19:34.1 Grace Richmond — Huntersville, NC | 20:14.0 Sophie Cavallario — Waxhaw, NC | 20:34.1 Karen Andersen — Philadelphia, PA | 20:46.2 Amanda Ghent — Rock Hill, SC | 21:05.0 Leah Lanier — Charlotte, NC | 21:29.4 Charlotte Cavallario — Waxhaw, NC | 21:32.4 Sarah Carroll — Cornelius, NC | 21:57.5 Gianna Frontera — Charlotte, NC | 22:15.6 Lindsay Ludwig — Asheville, NC | 22:16.0 Samantha Cross — Fort Mill, SC | 22:19.1 Isabel Fairbanks — Highland, MI | 22:25.8 Erica Losey — Waynesville, NC | 22:28.5 Barbara Wu — Waxhaw, NC | 22:38.4 Lauryn Williams — Waxhaw, NC | 22:47.7 Cassandra Green — Charlotte, NC | 22:57.2 Kate Williams — Waxhaw, NC | 22:58.5

Men’s 5K Results