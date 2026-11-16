Results: Phil Young (11:21:32) shatters course record, Caitriona Jennings repeats at 2026 Tunnel Hill 100

Phil Young delivered a new course record, and Caitriona Jennings defended her crown at the Tunnel Hill 100 on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. The top finishers and results from this weekend.

VIENNA, Ill. (Nov. 16) — Phil Young of Davenport, Iowa, broke the course record to capture his fourth Tunnel Hill 100 title in six years, while Ireland’s Caitriona Jennings successfully defended her women’s crown on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. See results and top finishers below.

Young dominated the 100-mile race along the flat, crushed-limestone Tunnel Hill State Trail in southern Illinois. The 40-year-old crossed the finish line at Vienna City Park in 11 hours, 21 minutes, 32 seconds, averaging a blistering 6:49 per mile. His mark eclipsed the previous course record and off-road world best of 11:26:19 set by Sweden’s Elov Olsson in 2023, and stands as the fastest 100-mile performance in the United States this year. Young reached the 50-mile mark at 5:24:10.

“The 100 mile course record has been shattered. Phil Young just finished with a massive PR with a time of 11:21:32. We’re so proud of you, Phil!” the Tunnel Hill 100/50 mile runs organizers shared on their social media account.

According to Running Weekly, Young went from 12:44:08 at this same race to 11:21:32 over six years, and this year he won it.

Great Britain’s Hugh Tibbs, 39, finished second overall and took runner-up honors in the men’s division in 11:35:18, posting the second-fastest U.S. 100-mile time of 2026. Olivier Leblond, 54, of Arlington, Virginia, rounded out the men’s podium in 13:14:07 to place fourth overall.

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In the women’s race, Caitriona Jennings, 46, of County Dublin, Ireland, secured her second consecutive victory and finished third overall in 12:44:35 at a 7:39-per-mile pace. Competing on the same rail-trail corridor through the Shawnee National Forest where she established the then women’s 100-mile world record of 12:37:04 in 2025, Jennings ran the second-fastest women’s 100-mile time in the nation this season. The fastest is the current world record of 12:19:34, set by American Ashley Paulson, who broke the record on February 20, 2026, at the Jackpot 100 Mile in Henderson, Nevada.

Nicole Monette, 41, of Oxford, Michigan, claimed second place among the women and seventh overall in 13:56:54 at the 2026 Tunnel Hill 100. Anna Curtis, 32, of Delafield, Wisconsin, finished third in the women’s division and 11th overall in 15:52:52.

A total of 189 runners started the 13th running of the 100-mile event, which features roughly 1,800 feet of elevation gain and serves as a qualifier for the 2028 Western States 100. Of those starters, 184 runners completed the full 100-mile distance within the 30-hour cutoff.

2026 Tunnel Hill 100 Podium Finishers

Men’s 100-Mile Division

Gold: Phil Young, 40, Davenport, Iowa — 11:21:32 (6:49/mi)

Phil Young, 40, Davenport, Iowa — 11:21:32 (6:49/mi) Silver: Hugh Tibbs, 39, London, Great Britain — 11:35:18 (6:57/mi)

Hugh Tibbs, 39, London, Great Britain — 11:35:18 (6:57/mi) Bronze: Olivier Leblond, 54, Arlington, Va. — 13:14:07 (7:57/mi)

Women’s 100-Mile Division

Gold: Caitriona Jennings, 46, County Dublin, Ireland — 12:44:35 (7:39/mi)

Caitriona Jennings, 46, County Dublin, Ireland — 12:44:35 (7:39/mi) Silver: Nicole Monette, 41, Oxford, Mich. — 13:56:54 (8:22/mi)

Nicole Monette, 41, Oxford, Mich. — 13:56:54 (8:22/mi) Bronze: Anna Curtis, 32, Delafield, Wis. — 15:52:52 (9:32/mi)

2026 Tunnel Hill 100 Top 25 Overall Results

Vienna, Ill.

Nov. 14, 2026

(189 starters, 184 finishers)