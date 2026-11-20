Jaynie Halterman won three straight women's titles, while Cumberlands (Ky) and College of Idaho captured the team titles at the 2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships on Friday, November 20.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (Nov. 20) — Jaynie Halterman made history Friday at Fort Vancouver, winning her third straight NAIA women’s cross country individual title to headline the 2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships.

Halterman, a junior from Taylor (Ind.), covered the 6-kilometer course in 20:58.1 to beat Bellevue (Neb.) sophomore Grace Steinmetz by 5.6 seconds after pulling away during the latter stages of the contest. An impressive Steinmetz finished second in 21:03.7, followed by Sophia Noriega of Embry-Riddle Arizona in 21:15.0.

Read Also: Cumberlands, College of Idaho Win 2026 NAIA Cross Country Team Titles

With the win, Halterman became only the third woman in NAIA history to win three straight national cross country titles. She led defending champion Taylor to a sixth-place team finish with 319 points.

College of Idaho won the women’s team title with 74 points, pulling away from No. 1 Dordt (Iowa) in second with 107 points and Cornerstone (Mich.) in third with 163. Kylee Quinton led the Yotes with a fourth-place finish in 21:36.1, and College of Idaho placed its scoring five in the top 25 to secure the championship.

On the men’s side, top-ranked Cumberlands (Ky.) won the program’s first national title. The top-ranked Patriots scored 113 points, well clear of Trinity Western (B.C.) in second with 192 and Milligan (Tenn.) in third with 195.

Mohamed Guled of Mid-America Christian won the men’s 8K individual title in 23:51.2, winning by 10 seconds over Justin Kiplagat of Trinity Western in 24:01.2. Frank Kipruto of UT Southern was third in 24:09.7.

Conditions were overcast but favorable for fast racing on the Fort Vancouver course. The championships featured the 71st annual men’s race and the 47th annual women’s race.

2026 NAIA Cross Country Championships Results and Team Standings

Men’s 8K

Individual Results (Top 30)

Mohamed Guled, Mid-America Christian, 23:51.2 Justin Kiplagat, Trinity Western, 24:01.2 Frank Kipruto, UT Southern, 24:09.7 Caleb Sarsland, Dickinson State, 24:11.2 Jesse Songo, Goshen, 24:15.1 Ryan Stade, Montreat, 24:17.1 Jack Gladfelter, Corban, 24:19.5 Carter Stedman, Southern Oregon, 24:28.6 Isaac Rivera, Park, 24:31.4 Tristan Trevino, Marian (Ind.), 24:32.8 Mason Weisgerber, Southern Oregon, 24:33.7 Collin De Julio, Cumberlands, 24:34.6 Andrew Fastrup, The Master’s, 24:35.6 Ryder Crawford, Rio Grande, 24:36.4 Luca Madeo, Cumberlands, 24:38.3 Caleb Greene, Milligan, 24:41.8 Mehdi Nait Hamoud, Madonna, 24:42.8 James Ndayishimiye, Cumberlands, 24:44.1 Aaron Gottlied, Milligan, 24:45.4 Anes Chaouati, Madonna, 24:46.7 Charles Leedke, Marian (Ind.), 24:47.5 Emmanuel Langat, St. Francis (Ind.), 24:48.4 Bryson Lewis, Milligan, 24:49.4 Cooper Osmus, Mobile, 24:50.7 Nathan Burns, Taylor, 24:54.1 Grady Greenwood, Eastern Oregon, 24:54.9 Ben Smith, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 24:55.5 Kalieb Haileselassie, Columbia (Mo.), 24:55.7 Dyami Berridge, Haskell Indian Nations, 24:55.9 Josiah Jaquith, Northwest, 24:55.9

Men’s Team Scores

Cumberlands, 113 pts. (11, 14, 17, 35, 36; displacers: 38, 166) Trinity Western, 192 pts. (2, 39, 40, 49, 62; displacers: 83, 133) Milligan, 195 pts. (15, 18, 21, 60, 81; displacers: 117, 161) College of Idaho, 227 pts. (30, 32, 50, 54, 61; displacers: 127, 160) Park, 233 pts. (8, 34, 46, 66, 79; displacers: 92, 158) Haskell Indian Nations, 269 pts. (26, 37, 57, 65, 84; displacers: 192, 226) The Master’s, 283 pts. (12, 42, 56, 86, 87; displacers: 94, 128) Marian (Ind.), 295 pts. (9, 20, 78, 85, 103; displacers: 130, 168) Madonna, 300 pts. (16, 19, 43, 88, 134; displacer: 185) UT Southern, 302 pts. (3, 47, 48, 97, 107; displacers: 137, 207) Goshen, 352 pts. (4, 31, 41, 63, 213; displacers: 221, 222) Southern Oregon, 358 pts. (7, 10, 80, 129, 132; displacers: 198, 212) Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 384 pts. (24, 75, 82, 99, 104; displacers: 121, 139) Corban, 419 pts. (6, 45, 74, 115, 179; displacers: 197, 219) St. Mary (Kan.), 456 pts. (51, 68, 106, 111, 120; displacers: 162, 199) Eastern Oregon, 477 pts. (23, 69, 108, 123, 154; displacers: 155, 187) Mid-America Christian, 480 pts. (1, 28, 125, 142, 184; displacer: 209) Oklahoma City, 484 pts. (33, 67, 102, 136, 146; displacers: 164, 183) Indiana Wesleyan, 488 pts. (44, 73, 110, 126, 135; displacers: 157, 215) St. Francis (Ill.), 494 pts. (29, 101, 118, 122, 124; displacers: 138, 201) Dordt, 496 pts. (55, 72, 109, 112, 148; displacers: 178, 189) Columbia (Mo.), 532 pts. (25, 90, 116, 149, 152; displacers: 190, 204) Rio Grande, 541 pts. (13, 76, 100, 172, 180; displacers: 196, 211) Taylor, 552 pts. (22, 53, 141, 163, 173; displacers: 186, 224) Cornerstone, 564 pts. (58, 95, 114, 144, 153; displacers: 171, 175) Northwest, 573 pts. (27, 98, 113, 165, 170; displacers: 203, 210) Montreat, 601 pts. (5, 89, 145, 169, 193; displacers: 218, 228) Doane, 635 pts. (59, 119, 143, 147, 167; displacers: 230, 232) Indiana East, 637 pts. (70, 105, 131, 150, 181; displacers: 188, 195) Rocky Mountain, 658 pts. (71, 91, 140, 174, 182; displacers: 191, 227) Benedictine (Kan.), 718 pts. (64, 93, 159, 200, 202; displacers: 214, 223) Our Lady of the Lake, 792 pts. (77, 96, 194, 208, 217; displacer: 229) Ave Maria, 796 pts. (52, 156, 177, 205, 206; displacers: 220, 231) Simpson (Calif.), 1,082 pts. (151, 225, 233, 234, 239; displacer: 245) Warner Pacific, 1,113 pts. (176, 216, 235, 240, 246) Wiley, 1,194 pts. (236, 237, 238, 241, 242; displacers: 243, 244)

Women’s 6K

Individual Results (Top 30)

Jaynie Halterman, Taylor, 20:58.1 Grace Steinmetz, Bellevue, 21:03.7 Sophia Noriega, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 21:15.0 Kylee Quinton, College of Idaho, 21:36.1 Joy Koole, Dordt, 21:37.0 Carmen Solis, St. Francis (Ill.), 21:37.1 Serenity Larson, St. Mary (Kan.), 21:37.9 Alyssa Johnson, Southern Oregon, 21:40.2 Alauna Carstens, Evergreen State, 21:45.3 Jacie Krampe, Cornerstone, 21:48.1 Lea Kunstmann, Cumberlands, 21:49.1 Bailey Vandergriend, Dordt, 21:50.3 Abbey Gentz, Huntington, 21:51.4 Kenzi Readnour, Oklahoma City, 21:54.1 Evita Martinez, St. Francis (Ill.), 21:55.0 Damaris Kibiwot, Lewis-Clark, 21:56.0 Avery Raymond, SCAD, 21:57.6 Rozzlyn Cazier, College of Idaho, 21:58.1 Frida Barrera, Valley City State, 21:58.6 Mia Beightol, Eastern Oregon, 21:58.7 Paiten Braseth, College of Idaho, 21:59.1 Josie Patton, College of Idaho, 21:59.2 Abigail Stucker, John Brown, 22:00.0 Valerija Curikova, Dakota State, 22:00.5 Kelsey Plymale, Lewis-Clark, 22:00.8 Joanna Halterman, Milligan, 22:01.0 Talia Bonville, College of Idaho, 22:01.8 Kirstin Hackney, Kansas Wesleyan, 22:03.1 Molly Harding, Cornerstone, 22:03.9 Kaylee Coll, Milligan, 22:04.1

Women’s Team Scores

College of Idaho, 74 pts. (3, 15, 17, 18, 21; displacers: 25, 61) Dordt, 107 pts. (4, 10, 27, 29, 37; displacers: 84, 119) Cornerstone, 163 pts. (8, 23, 34, 48, 50; displacers: 89, 157) St. Francis (Ill.), 204 pts. (5, 12, 45, 65, 77; displacers: 133, 156) Grace, 208 pts. (32, 36, 42, 46, 52; displacers: 102, 142) Taylor, 319 pts. (1, 64, 67, 86, 101; displacers: 115, 152) Milligan, 320 pts. (20, 24, 57, 92, 127; displacer: 167) Lewis-Clark, 330 pts. (13, 19, 75, 94, 129; displacers: 201, 213) Indiana Wesleyan, 348 pts. (26, 60, 66, 93, 103; displacers: 110, 112) Eastern Oregon, 357 pts. (16, 63, 68, 104, 106; displacers: 114, 161) Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 366 pts. (2, 28, 41, 125, 170; displacers: 185, 211) Rio Grande, 428 pts. (54, 71, 81, 90, 132; displacers: 166, 228) Cumberlands, 443 pts. (9, 51, 117, 126, 140; displacers: 159, 188) Benedictine (Kan.), 446 pts. (74, 76, 82, 83, 131; displacers: 171, 184) Oklahoma City, 447 pts. (11, 31, 58, 154, 193; displacers: 202, 226) SCAD, 464 pts. (14, 69, 118, 120, 143; displacers: 186, 222) Kansas Wesleyan, 465 pts. (22, 43, 95, 150, 155; displacers: 216, 227) Olivet Nazarene, 482 pts. (80, 85, 99, 107, 111; displacers: 168, 187) The Master’s, 486 pts. (39, 56, 116, 134, 141; displacers: 189, 209) Marian (Ind.), 510 pts. (38, 87, 105, 122, 158; displacers: 177, 183) Mount Mercy, 531 pts. (35, 78, 88, 148, 182; displacers: 203, 205) Carroll (Mont.), 549 pts. (72, 91, 113, 135, 138; displacers: 145, 147) Doane, 551 pts. (62, 79, 109, 128, 173; displacers: 208, 221) St. Mary (Neb.), 562 pts. (44, 96, 136, 137, 149; displacers: 153, 199) St. Francis (Ind.), 581 pts. (59, 108, 124, 139, 151; displacers: 169, 191) Indiana East, 589 pts. (33, 70, 146, 164, 176; displacers: 192, 204) Montreat, 589 pts. (40, 53, 121, 179, 196; displacers: 219, 236) St. Mary (Kan.), 603 pts. (6, 130, 144, 160, 163; displacers: 172, 194) Southern Oregon, 625 pts. (7, 49, 178, 181, 210; displacers: 217, 229) William Carey, 638 pts. (55, 73, 98, 198, 214; displacer: 220) Southeastern, 647 pts. (30, 97, 165, 175, 180; displacers: 190, 195) Columbia (Mo.), 736 pts. (47, 100, 174, 200, 215; displacers: 218, 231) TAMU-Texarkana, 1,013 pts. (162, 197, 207, 223, 224; displacer: 225) Simpson (Calif.), 1,077 pts. (123, 235, 237, 238, 244) Haskell Indian Nations, 1,113 pts. (206, 212, 230, 232, 233; displacers: 234, 239) Dillard, 1,211 pts. (240, 241, 242, 243, 245)

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