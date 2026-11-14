Richmond Marathon 2026 live stream, results: How to track runners, race times and leaderboard for marathon, half and 8K

RICHMOND, Va. Nov. 14 (World-Track) More than 21,000 runners took over Richmond on Saturday for the 49th running of the Allianz Richmond Marathon, known as “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” with all three distances sold out and a new finish line waiting at 5th and Byrd streets.

Live results are updating now on the official RunSignup results hub. Official results will continue to be updated throughout the day upon completion of the event on Saturday. Live results will be updated as overall winners cross the finish line and as age group and division leaders are confirmed.

Participant Lookup & Tracking: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/53399/IndividualResult/2026

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Allianz Richmond Marathon live

How to track a runner live

The fastest way to follow a specific runner is the official race app powered by RaceRecord, plus the RunSignup live leaderboard. The app offers enhanced live tracking and essential information, from schedules to interactive maps.

Race times and schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14

6 a.m.: Estes Bag Check opens, race day packet pickup opens at Hilton Downtown, must be pre-purchased

6:30 a.m.: wear blue: run to remember Circle of Remembrance, 5th and Broad St., between the full and half marathon starts

7 a.m. sharp: Allianz Richmond Marathon start, Broad St. between 3rd and 4th

7:15 a.m. sharp: CarMax Richmond Half Marathon start, Broad St. at 8th

7:30 a.m. sharp: Capital One Richmond 8K start, Broad St. between 6th and 7th

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: CoStar Group Post Race Party on Brown’s Island, finish line at 5th and Byrd streets

Who Won The Richmond Marathon 2025?

Last year’s marathon was won by Sam Montclair of Cary, North Carolina, in 2:20:17, followed by Jordan Bendura of Glen Allen, Virginia, in 2:22:02 and Ryan McCracken of Henrico, Virginia, in 2:23:42. Casey Mulroy, a Richmond resident, was the first woman to cross the finish line in 2:44:39, followed by Paige Lane in 2:46:06 and Liz Ozeki.

Boston Marathon qualifying times

Richmond remains one of the most reliable Boston qualifier races in the country, and one of the best U.S. marathons for a Boston qualifier by net drop and course profile. By one independent BQ index, Richmond ranks among the top five U.S. marathons for Boston qualifying, with 125 feet of net drop.

Richmond is a certified Boston Marathon qualifying event. For runners tracking a Boston qualifying time, the key is chip time, not gun time, and the current Boston Athletic Association standard for the runner’s age group on race day. As a general guide, the standard for men ages 18 to 34 is 2:55:00 and for women ages 18 to 34 is 3:25:00, with standards rising by age group. Runners should confirm their exact standard with the Boston Athletic Association, because a Boston qualifier time does not guarantee entry if the field fills above the standard.

New finish line and course changes

The organizers confirmed that this year, runners started from slightly adjusted start line locations on Broad Street to accommodate the new finish line at 5th and Byrd streets. The finish chute leads runners toward the Richmond riverfront, the new Friends and Family Meeting Area, and the CoStar Group Post Race Party on the recently renovated Brown’s Island.

The signature downhill finish on 5th Street is staying, just slightly shorter. The new location creates a longer, more spacious finish chute and opens up the post race party, giving runners room to celebrate with family and friends.

Spectators can watch from the CarMax Halfway Hype Zone in Bryan Park, the three 12 On Your Side Party Zones along the course, including one at mile 19, and the finish area on 5th and Byrd.

“We can’t wait to provide you the superior race day experience that we’ve become known for over the past 49 years! We pride ourselves on being able to not only organize a large-scale event, but to also make our event feel tailor-made for all our participants regardless of size,” the organizers noted.