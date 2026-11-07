Rocky Mountain men and Carroll women won team titles at the 2026 Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships at Amend Park in Billings.

BILLINGS, Mont. (World-Track) — Rocky Mountain College defended its men’s title and Carroll College secured its second straight women’s crown at the 2026 Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships at Amend Park. Both winning programs punch automatic entries to the 2026 NAIA National Championships set for Nov. 20 at Fort Vancouver Historic Site in Vancouver, Washington.

Men’s Recap: Rocky Mountain Claims Second Straight Title

Rocky Mountain placed five runners in the top 13 to earn 39 points and capture the men’s 8-kilometer team championship. Bellevue (Neb.) with 65 points finished second, with Carroll (Mont.) with 81pts and Montana Tech on 98pts, also finishing under 100 points.

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Dickinson State’s Caleb Sarsland won the individual 8K men’s title in 24:36.7, averaging 4:57.2 per mile. Providence’s Kyler Harris took second in 25:12.1, followed by Rocky Mountain’s John Spinti in third at 25:17.2. Conrad Schruth of Carroll clocked 25:20.8 and teammate Jack Jensen (25:26.5) rounded out the top five.

Rocky Mountain’s scoring pack—Spinti (3rd), Zach Zwiesler (6th), Matthew Conrad (7th), Caleb Tomac (10th), and Ashtyn Rask (13th)—finished within 29.7 seconds of each other to compile a total team time of 2:07:44. Bellevue took second place with 65 points, led by top-10 finishes from Ben Schlegelmilch (8th) and David Felipe Mejia (9th).

Men’s Team Scores

Rocky Mountain (Mont.) – 39 Bellevue (Neb.) – 65 Carroll (Mont.) – 81 Montana Tech – 98 Dakota State (S.D.) – 165 Dickinson State (N.D.) – 176 Bismarck State (N.D.) – 183 Valley City State (N.D.) – 208 Montana Western – 250 Providence (Mont.) – 268 MSU-Northern – 298

Men’s Individual Top 20 (8K) Results

Caleb Sarsland, Dickinson State – 24:36.7 Kyler Harris, Providence – 25:12.1 John Spinti, Rocky Mountain – 25:17.2 Conrad Schruth, Carroll – 25:20.8 Jack Jensen, Carroll – 25:26.5 Zach Zwiesler, Rocky Mountain – 25:29.8 Matthew Conrad, Rocky Mountain – 25:33.0 Ben Schlegelmilch, Bellevue – 25:35.2 David Felipe Mejia, Bellevue – 25:35.6 Caleb Tomac, Rocky Mountain – 25:38.0 Jack Brown, Bellevue – 25:41.1 Oliver Morris, Carroll – 25:43.8 Ashtyn Rask, Rocky Mountain – 25:46.9 Tyler Inabnit, Montana Tech – 25:48.4 Joseph Perkins, Rocky Mountain – 25:51.0 Xavier Mallow, Bellevue – 26:04.7 Kole Albers, Valley City State – 26:12.5 Michael Marlow, Montana Tech – 26:15.8 Derek Schultz, Montana Tech – 26:21.7 Bryon Fanning, Montana Tech – 26:38.5

Women’s Recap: Carroll Packs Up for Fifth Title in Seven Years

Carroll College placed all five scoring runners between 5th and 11th place to claim the women’s 6-kilometer championship with 39 points. The title marks Carroll’s fifth conference championship in the past seven seasons.

Bellevue’s Grace Steinmetz repeated as the individual conference champion, winning in 21:12.6. Valley City State’s Frida Barrera placed second in 21:51.0, Bellevue’s Maggie Boley finished third in 22:03.5, and Dakota State’s Valerija Curikova took fourth in 22:19.4. All four individual frontrunners earned individual bids to the NAIA National Championships.

Carroll relied on a 19.4-second spread across its scoring lineup—Ryah O’Dell (5th), Jayna Boonstra (6th), Audrey vanWestrienen (8th), Ariel Brewer (9th), and Ruthanne Arthun (11th)—to record a team total time of 1:55:21 and secure the crown. Bellevue finished runner-up with 109 points.

Dickinson State (N.D.) secured third place in the team scoring with 129 points and claiming a tiebreak decision over Montana Western, which also finished with 129. Montana Tech rounded out the top five with 138 points.

Women’s Team Scores

Carroll (Mont.) – 39 Bellevue (Neb.) – 109 Dickinson State (N.D.) – 129 (tiebreak) Montana Western – 129 Montana Tech – 138 Dakota State (S.D.) – 140 Bismarck State (N.D.) – 156 Valley City State (N.D.) – 182 MSU-Northern – 203 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) – 229 Providence (Mont.) – 283

Women’s Individual Top 20 (6K) Results

Grace Steinmetz, Bellevue – 21:12.6 Frida Barrera, Valley City State – 21:51.0 Maggie Boley, Bellevue – 22:03.5 Valerija Curikova, Dakota State – 22:19.4 Ryah O’Dell, Carroll – 22:53.8 Jayna Boonstra, Carroll – 22:54.8 Loli Jarrett, Dickinson State – 23:04.2 Audrey vanWestrienen, Carroll – 23:09.3 Ariel Brewer, Carroll – 23:10.8 Brynn Crane, Bismarck State – 23:12.0 Ruthanne Arthun, Carroll – 23:13.2 Nikki Nau, Carroll – 23:17.1 Mia Handran, Dickinson State – 23:21.0 Amelia Mayes, Carroll – 23:21.8 Faye Holland, Carroll – 23:22.7 Natalee Stevens, Montana Western – 23:25.4 Andriell Herrera, Dickinson State – 23:40.3 Justene Santi, Montana Western – 23:46.2 Ella Menard, Carroll – 23:54.4 Ellie Baxter, Carroll – 24:03.9

Complete results found here