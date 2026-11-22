TULSA, Okla. — Tim Synowiec won the Williams Route 66 Marathon in 2 hours, 20 minutes, 22 seconds on Sunday, and Gloria Phillippi led the women’s race in 2:59:53 as results continued to update from the 8:00 a.m. CST race in Tulsa.

The 23-year-old Synowiec, 23, of Salisbury, Maryland, finished 8:43 ahead of Steven Baker of Tulsa, who was second in 2:29:05. Regan Bosch of Fargo, North Dakota, was third in 2:31:52, followed by Trevor Uyemura of Vienna, Virginia, in 2:35:53 and David Dugan of Tulsa in 2:38:20.

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Meanwhile, Phillippi of Claremore, Oklahoma, led the women’s marathon finishers in 2:59:53. The 26-year-old finished 25th overall among all the starters and crossed the finish line ahead of Rachel Pache of Fort Worth, Texas, who was second in 3:01:23, and Olivia Graham of Owasso, Oklahoma, who took third place in 3:07:25.

In the half marathon, CJ Morrison of Tulsa won the men’s race in 1:10:42, finishing ahead of Nathan Chamer of Oklahoma City (1:11:58). Baylor Harvey of Blanchard and Bennett Barnett of Oklahoma City tied on time in third, both in 1:14:44.

Elsewhere, Carrington Hessen of Tulsa won the women’s half marathon in 1:21:47. Cadence Cordova of Owasso was second in 1:22:54, and Kailyn Stonebraker of Oklahoma City was third in 1:24:21.

The marathon results were still being updated late Sunday morning, with 66 marathon finishers recorded at the last check, and the women’s marathon standings in particular remain subject to change as more runners finish and officials complete corrections.

Williams Route 66 Marathon Results

Marathon men — top 20

Tim Synowiec — 2:20:22 Steven Baker — 2:29:05 Regan Bosch — 2:31:52 Trevor Uyemura — 2:35:53 David Dugan — 2:38:20 Thomas Himmelberg — 2:47:14 Mitchell Cashion — 2:47:28 Joshua Jenkins — 2:47:52 Benjamin Loats — 2:47:56 Mikey Ferguson — 2:49:32 Theron Stoltzfus — 2:49:34 Brooks Lakin — 2:50:15 Khobi Kellerman — 2:50:47 Andrew Castaldi — 2:53:02 Kyle Sisk — 2:54:23 Cody Campbell — 2:54:29 Jason Hatfield — 2:54:55 Brett Wisor — 2:54:58 Cameron Sawyer — 2:55:34 Omar Lopez Sauceda — 2:56:20

Marathon women — only 6 finishers so far

Gloria Phillippi — 2:59:53 Rachel Pache — 3:01:23 Olivia Graham — 3:07:25 Taylor Limbaugh — 3:08:09 Emma Trump — 3:12:14 Grace Clark — 3:14:42

Half marathon men — top 20 (unchanged, re-verified)

Cj Morrison — 1:10:42 Nathan Chamer — 1:11:58 Baylor Harvey — 1:14:44 Bennett Barnett — 1:14:44 Craig Halverson — 1:16:07 Kellen Catani — 1:16:11 Julius Oheim — 1:16:22 Wesley Marsh — 1:16:36 Eric London — 1:16:43 Mark Porter — 1:16:52 Luke Worthington — 1:17:21 David Marsh — 1:17:51 Shawn Rutledge Jr. — 1:18:58 Tyler Rozycki — 1:19:16 Benjamin Beaver — 1:20:20 Nathan Gormley — 1:20:56 Bobby Lyons — 1:21:14 David Hildenbrand — 1:21:25 Daniel Remoy — 1:21:30 James Glenn — 1:22:49

Half marathon women — top 20 (unchanged, re-verified)

Carrington Hessen — 1:21:47 Cadence Cordova — 1:22:54 Kailyn Stonebraker — 1:24:21 Madison Ring — 1:28:59 Jade Robinson — 1:29:25 Avery Gonzales — 1:30:36 Jenny Chitwood — 1:32:27 Laura Fuelberth — 1:32:36 Becky Lowe — 1:33:32 Elizabeth Campb Campbell — 1:33:42 Margaret Post — 1:34:41 Simer Grewal — 1:34:43 Taylor Koeth — 1:35:04 Andrea McKinney — 1:35:43 Avery Sager — 1:36:09 Lizzy Kirby — 1:36:19 Megan Sobecki — 1:36:23 Morgan Fischer — 1:37:33 Sara Northcutt — 1:37:55 Elizabeth Maker — 1:38:02

Complete Results