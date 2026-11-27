Michael Chambers won the 2026 Run to Feed the Hungry 10K in Sacramento in 29:57 and Nicholas Brichta won the 5K in 14:14, as the Thanksgiving Day race set a record with 34,166 registrants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Chambers, Nicholas Brichta, Rayna Stanziano and Danielle Domenichelli were all among the highlighted winners at the Run to Feed the Hungry on a busy day of running on Thursday, November 26.

Who Were the Run to Feed the Hungry Winners?

10K men’s winner: Michael Chambers (Carmichael, CA) — 29:57

10K women’s winner: Danielle Domenichelli (Sacramento, CA) — 35:39

5K men’s winner: Nicholas Brichta (Bayside, CA) — 14:14

5K women’s winner: Rayna Stanziano (Concord, CA) — 16:15

Read Also: Silicon Valley Turkey Trot 2026 results: Hosbein wins 10K in 29:55, Macquiddy 5K in 14:21

Chambers took first place in the 10K at the event, finishing the course in 29:57, while Nicholas Brichta won the men’s 5K with a time of 14:14 during the 33rd edition of Sacramento’s Thanksgiving Day race.

Brichta, a former UC Davis runner from Bayside, won the men’s 5K race, which featured approximately 7,022 participants, with all top five finishers completing the race in under 15 minutes. Brayden McLaughlin from Loomis, CA, secured second place with a time of 14:18, followed by Connor Bilodeau from Truckee, CA, who finished in 14:38. Nathan Short from Folsom, CA, came in fourth with a time of 14:41, while Kitto Gonzalez from Galt, CA, rounded out the top five with a finish of 14:52.

Chambers came out on top in the men’s 10K race and was the only finisher under 30 minutes. He finished ahead of Seth Totten (Fair Oaks, CA), who clocked 30:32 for second, Owen Anderson (Sacramento, CA), who ran 31:32, and Anthony Fagundes (Fair Oaks), the fourth-place finisher with a time of 32:17.

Danielle Domenichelli won the women’s 10K in 35:39, and Rayna Stanziano, the former Saint Mary’s College of California star, won the women’s 5K in 16:15, as three women broke 17 minutes.

The race, which benefits Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, drew a record 34,166 registrants, surpassing last year’s record of 34,050. The 10K started at 8:15 a.m. PT and the 5K at 9:00 a.m. PT from J Street, just west of the Sacramento State entrance, on a loop through East Sacramento.

Results

10K — Top 20 men

Michael Chambers (Carmichael, CA) — 29:57 Seth Totten (Fair Oaks, CA) — 30:32 Owen Anderson (Sacramento, CA) — 31:32 Anthony Fagundes (Fair Oaks) — 32:17 Nick Tsotu (Fair Oaks, CA) — 32:20 Bradley Needles (Orangevale, CA) — 32:28 Havyn Bartell (Modesto, CA) — 33:35 Chikara Omine (Sacramento) — 34:12 Cade Burks (Sacramento, CA) — 34:38 John Mezger (Sacramento, CA) — 34:39 Ricardo Ocampo (Sacramento, CA) — 35:02 Mason Cravens (Rancho Cordova, CA) — 35:27 Daniel Armendariz Cazares (Sacramento, CA) — 35:31 Aiden Baker (Sacramento, CA) — 35:33 Ryan Freitas (University Place, WA) — 35:49 Andrew Ehrenberg (Ogden, UT) — 35:53 Emmett O’Leary-Liu (Oakland, CA) — 36:06 Aaron Hansen (Quincy, CA) — 36:11 Paul Zeiss (Fair Oaks, CA) — 36:15 Craig Magness (Davis, CA) — 36:20

10K — Top 20 women

Danielle Domenichelli (Sacramento, CA) — 35:39 Maureen Finn (Sacramento, CA) — 37:24 April Anguiano (Yuba City, CA) — 38:01 Suleikha Sutter (Davis, CA) — 38:07 Kristi Capello (Carmichael) — 38:28 Jonahmaria Weeks (West Sacramento) — 38:30 Erin Rasmussen (Sacramento, CA) — 39:07 Crisanto Jimenez (Sacramento, CA) — 39:29 Kristen Fayter (Roseville, CA) — 39:49 Jenny Hitchings (Sacramento, CA) — 39:55 Marie Navarro (Fullerton, CA) — 40:48 Clara McNatt (Sacramento, CA) — 41:55 Anna McNatt (Sacramento, CA) — 41:56 Lucy Pagel (Sacramento, CA) — 42:00 Camille Smith (Sacramento, CA) — 42:08 Sarah Kelso (Carmichael, CA) — 42:11 Autumn Garcia (Sacramento, CA) — 42:33 Emily Capelli (El Dorado Hills, CA) — 42:42 Hannah O’Hearn (Sacramento, CA) — 42:46 Ashley Fattig (Sacramento, CA) — 43:24

5K — Top 20 men

Nicholas Brichta (Bayside, CA) — 14:14 Brayden McLaughlin (Loomis, CA) — 14:18 Connor Bilodeau (Truckee, CA) — 14:38 Nathan Short (Folsom, CA) — 14:41 Kitto Gonzalez (Galt, CA) — 14:52 Kiernan Elam (Sacramento, CA) — 15:12 Peyton Miller (Sparks, NV) — 15:13 Samuel Nealon (Sacramento, CA) — 15:15 Brian Hastings (Chico, CA) — 15:17 Shane Marshall (Shingle Springs, CA) — 15:26 Elijah Gilleland (Sacramento, CA) — 15:26 Ryman Crone (Auburn, CA) — 15:29 Jared Briggs (San Francisco, CA) — 15:31 Mateo Delgadillo (Rocklin, CA) — 15:37 Cameron Noreen (Lincoln, CA) — 15:40 Lorenzo de La Rosa (Sacramento) — 15:41 Cole Rommelfanger (Orangevale, CA) — 15:42 Dane Demille (Elk Grove, CA) — 15:43 Devin Pringle (Roseville, CA) — 15:45 Anthony Sanchez (Davis, CA) — 15:45

5K — Top 20 women

Rayna Stanziano (Concord, CA) — 16:15 Jaelyn Williams (Chula Vista, CA) — 16:25 Nicole Lane Clancy (Rancho Cordova, CA) — 16:48 Christiana Kalotihos (San Francisco, CA) — 17:17 Molly Lakustiak (Loomis) — 17:32 Abby Ribet (Elk Grove, CA) — 18:12 Marlee Duane (Shingle Springs, CA) — 18:14 Lauren Mulkey Williams (Sacramento, CA) — 18:28 Lexi Grondin (Mesa, AZ) — 18:44 Jillian Brown (Sacramento, CA) — 18:56 Samantha Brink (Elk Grove, CA) — 19:17 Corin Tea (Sacramento, CA) — 19:43 Chloe Harrison (Davis) — 19:50 Bailie Hurd (Sacramento, CA) — 20:00 Stella Sioukas (Sacramento, CA) — 20:18 Jessica Vando (Sacramento, CA) — 20:31 Stephanie Solis (Sacramento, CA) — 20:38 Kayleen Cendana (Newcastle, CA) — 20:44 Teresa Christensen (Folsom, CA) — 20:49 Connor Christensen (Folsom, CA) — 20:56

Race Roster 10K results and Race Roster 5K results