DETROIT (World-Track) — Andrew Bowman won the men’s 10K in 29:38 and Angelina Napoleon claimed the women’s 10K title in 33:33 at the Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) Turkey Trot in downtown Detroit on Thursday, while Finn Gammerath captured the men’s 5K Stuffing Strut in 16:49 and Olivia East won the women’s 5K in 19:54.
Read Also: Silicon Valley Turkey Trot 2026 results: Hosbein wins 10K in 29:55, Macquiddy 5K in 14:21
10K Men’s Top 20 ↓ |
10K Women’s Top 20 ↓ |
5K Men’s Top 20 ↓ |
5K Women’s Top 10 ↓ |
Full Race Recap ↓
10K S3 Turkey Trot — Men’s Top 20
|Place
|Athlete
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|Andrew Bowman
|Ferndale, MI
|29:38
|2
|Luke Wiley
|Gurnee, IL
|31:07
|3
|Seamus Kettner
|Burton, MI
|32:47
|4
|Damon King
|Chicago, IL
|33:13
|5
|Dylan Creger
|Chicago, IL
|33:39
|6
|Ian Denis
|McLean, VA
|33:44
|7
|Solomon Kwartowitz
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|34:18
|8
|Noah Amori
|Wyandotte, MI
|34:29
|9
|John Lonsway
|Sterling Heights, MI
|34:52
|10
|Brendan Cairney
|Roseville, MI
|34:53
|11
|Henry Hoerneman
|Madison, WI
|34:59
|12
|Ian Driver
|San Francisco, CA
|35:02
|13
|Philip Norris
|Royal Oak, MI
|35:09
|14
|Trevor Holowaty
|Warrenville, IL
|35:13
|15
|Mossa Kawaguchi
|West Bloomfield, MI
|35:17
|16
|Shawn Achtman
|Huntington Woods, MI
|35:18
|17
|Jeff Carette
|Windsor, ON
|35:37
|18
|Joseph Seibert
|Livonia, MI
|35:42
|19
|Eric Lohr
|Lake Orion, MI
|35:51
|20
|Wyatt Bovensiep
|Rochester, MI
|36:10
10K S3 Turkey Trot — Women’s Top 20
|Place
|Athlete
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|Angelina Napoleon
|Gurnee, IL
|33:33
|2
|Natalie Cizmas
|Ann Arbor, MI
|35:19
|3
|Gabrielle Feber
|Huntington Woods, MI
|37:28
|4
|Paige Deitering
|Flushing, MI
|39:59
|5
|Chloe Herzig
|Pleasant Ridge, MI
|40:00
|6
|Kyra Heidemanns
|Boston, MA
|40:04
|7
|Amber Hangartner
|Milford, MI
|40:11
|8
|Alexis Griggs
|Berkley, MI
|40:18
|9
|Giulianna Florescu
|Sterling Heights, MI
|41:07
|10
|Amanda Krzyzanowski
|Plymouth, MI
|41:59
|11
|Ann Paletko
|Ypsilanti, MI
|42:10
|12
|Jordan Segasser
|Troy, MI
|42:28
|13
|Jennifer Magat
|Royal Oak, MI
|42:34
|14
|Aniela Crayton
|Huntington Woods, MI
|42:36
|15
|Mindy Fernando
|Franklin, MI
|42:51
|16
|Alexandrea Murphy
|Detroit, MI
|43:08
|17
|Deanza Bonzelaar
|Commerce Township, MI
|43:09
|18
|Anna Suranyi
|Novi, MI
|43:12
|19
|Elizabeth Salinas
|Dearborn, MI
|43:32
|20
|Chloe Caulfield
|Grosse Pointe Park, MI
|43:39
5K Stuffing Strut — Men’s Top 20
|Place
|Athlete
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|Finn Gammerath
|Troy, MI
|16:49
|2
|Luke Morehouse
|Sterling Heights, MI
|16:52
|3
|Evan Kolin
|New York, NY
|16:55
|4
|Brody Wiley
|Gurnee, IL
|17:07
|5
|Matthew Verellen
|White Lake, MI
|17:21
|6
|Mitchel Horn
|Plymouth, MI
|17:25
|7
|Tyler Tofflemire
|Harrow, ON
|17:33
|8
|Nicholas Corsi
|Rochester, MI
|17:36
|9
|Tyler Mussen
|Plymouth, MI
|17:43
|10
|Tyler Hennessey
|Berkley, MI
|17:50
|11
|Drew Pietraszkiewicz
|Shelby Township, MI
|17:59
|12
|Giovanni Pardo-Keegan
|Emmett, MI
|18:11
|13
|Paolo Guarano
|Houston, TX
|18:18
|14
|Braden Cinato
|Warren, MI
|18:19
|15
|Emmet Gardella
|Royal Oak, MI
|18:25
|16
|Andrew Mercier
|Commerce Township, MI
|18:33
|17
|Cameron Kruse
|Dearborn, MI
|18:40
|18
|Brad Mallory
|Lake Orion, MI
|18:48
|19
|Grant Krause
|Paw Paw, MI
|18:58
|20
|Riley Bohr
|Ferndale, MI
|19:01
5K Stuffing Strut — Women’s Top 10
|Place
|Athlete
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|Olivia East
|Howell, MI
|19:54
|2
|Tiera Tankersley
|Shelby Township, MI
|20:37
|3
|Paisley Eldredge
|Bingham Farms, MI
|20:52
|4
|Lisa Stewart
|Waterloo, ON
|20:56
|5
|Gracie Youngblood
|Ray, MI
|21:09
|6
|Gianna Schubert
|Livonia, MI
|21:17
|7
|Jenna Rivera
|Beverly Hills, MI
|21:19
|8
|Michelle Rohl
|Williamsport, PA
|21:26
|9
|Tiff Abrahamian
|Muskegon, MI
|21:56
|10
|Mercy Brown
|Warren, MI
|22:25
—
Race Recap: Bowman Extends Detroit Winning Streak, Napoleon Dominates Women’s 10K
Bowman Adds 10K Title to Historic Detroit Marathon Run
Ferndale’s Andrew Bowman, the former Oakland University runner who captured the Detroit Free Press Marathon in 2024, 2025 and 2026, carried his autumn momentum onto the downtown Thanksgiving course. Bowman broke away early from the 7:30 a.m. start at Griswold and Fort streets to win the men’s 10K with a time of 29:38 over Luke Wiley of Gurnee, Illinois (31:07), with Burton’s Seamus Kettner taking third in 32:47.
The Turkey Trot victory caps a landmark season in Detroit for Bowman, whose 2:12:11 triumph at the 2026 Detroit Free Press Marathon broke Greg Meyer’s 46-year-old course record of 2:13:07 from 1980, secured his qualification for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, and made him just the second man in history to win three consecutive Detroit marathons alongside six-time champion Doug Kurtis (1987–1992).
NC State Star Napoleon Commands Women’s 10K
North Carolina State senior Angelina Napoleon of Gurnee, Illinois, controlled the women’s 10K from start to finish, crossing the line in 33:33 to place fifth overall among all runners. Napoleon finished 1:46 ahead of Ann Arbor’s Natalie Cizmas (35:19), while Gabrielle Feber of Huntington Woods took third among the women in 37:28.
Napoleon arrived in Detroit following an international track campaign in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where she set a personal best of 9:10.72 at the Paris Diamond League on June 20, 2025, placed runner-up at the 2025 U.S. Championships in 9:10.96, and finished ninth as the top American at the World Championships in Tokyo in 9:17.44. She was also part of the Wolfpack’s team at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, IN.
Gammerath and East Capture 5K Stuffing Strut Titles
In the 5K Stuffing Strut, which went off at 8:30 a.m., Troy’s Finn Gammerath prevailed in a tight finish in 16:49, holding off Sterling Heights runner Luke Morehouse (16:52) by three seconds and New York’s Evan Kolin (16:55) by six. Howell’s Olivia East placed 37th overall to win the women’s 5K in 19:54, finishing 43 seconds clear of Shelby Township’s Tiera Tankersley (20:37) and Bingham Farms’ Paisley Eldredge (20:52).
Sellout Field Kicks Off Parade Morning
A Detroit Thanksgiving staple for more than four decades ahead of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, the event sold out all distances on Nov. 19 with no race-day registration. Main results lists recorded 13,457 timed finishers overall, including 3,740 in the 10K and 9,717 in the 5K.