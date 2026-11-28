Andrew Bowman won the 2026 Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot 10K in Detroit in 29:38 and Angelina Napoleon won the women's race in 33:33, while Finn Gammerath won the 5K in 16:49.

DETROIT (World-Track) — Andrew Bowman won the men’s 10K in 29:38 and Angelina Napoleon claimed the women’s 10K title in 33:33 at the Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) Turkey Trot in downtown Detroit on Thursday, while Finn Gammerath captured the men’s 5K Stuffing Strut in 16:49 and Olivia East won the women’s 5K in 19:54.

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10K S3 Turkey Trot — Men’s Top 20

Place Athlete Hometown Time 1 Andrew Bowman Ferndale, MI 29:38 2 Luke Wiley Gurnee, IL 31:07 3 Seamus Kettner Burton, MI 32:47 4 Damon King Chicago, IL 33:13 5 Dylan Creger Chicago, IL 33:39 6 Ian Denis McLean, VA 33:44 7 Solomon Kwartowitz Bloomfield Hills, MI 34:18 8 Noah Amori Wyandotte, MI 34:29 9 John Lonsway Sterling Heights, MI 34:52 10 Brendan Cairney Roseville, MI 34:53 11 Henry Hoerneman Madison, WI 34:59 12 Ian Driver San Francisco, CA 35:02 13 Philip Norris Royal Oak, MI 35:09 14 Trevor Holowaty Warrenville, IL 35:13 15 Mossa Kawaguchi West Bloomfield, MI 35:17 16 Shawn Achtman Huntington Woods, MI 35:18 17 Jeff Carette Windsor, ON 35:37 18 Joseph Seibert Livonia, MI 35:42 19 Eric Lohr Lake Orion, MI 35:51 20 Wyatt Bovensiep Rochester, MI 36:10

10K S3 Turkey Trot — Women’s Top 20

Place Athlete Hometown Time 1 Angelina Napoleon Gurnee, IL 33:33 2 Natalie Cizmas Ann Arbor, MI 35:19 3 Gabrielle Feber Huntington Woods, MI 37:28 4 Paige Deitering Flushing, MI 39:59 5 Chloe Herzig Pleasant Ridge, MI 40:00 6 Kyra Heidemanns Boston, MA 40:04 7 Amber Hangartner Milford, MI 40:11 8 Alexis Griggs Berkley, MI 40:18 9 Giulianna Florescu Sterling Heights, MI 41:07 10 Amanda Krzyzanowski Plymouth, MI 41:59 11 Ann Paletko Ypsilanti, MI 42:10 12 Jordan Segasser Troy, MI 42:28 13 Jennifer Magat Royal Oak, MI 42:34 14 Aniela Crayton Huntington Woods, MI 42:36 15 Mindy Fernando Franklin, MI 42:51 16 Alexandrea Murphy Detroit, MI 43:08 17 Deanza Bonzelaar Commerce Township, MI 43:09 18 Anna Suranyi Novi, MI 43:12 19 Elizabeth Salinas Dearborn, MI 43:32 20 Chloe Caulfield Grosse Pointe Park, MI 43:39

5K Stuffing Strut — Men’s Top 20

Place Athlete Hometown Time 1 Finn Gammerath Troy, MI 16:49 2 Luke Morehouse Sterling Heights, MI 16:52 3 Evan Kolin New York, NY 16:55 4 Brody Wiley Gurnee, IL 17:07 5 Matthew Verellen White Lake, MI 17:21 6 Mitchel Horn Plymouth, MI 17:25 7 Tyler Tofflemire Harrow, ON 17:33 8 Nicholas Corsi Rochester, MI 17:36 9 Tyler Mussen Plymouth, MI 17:43 10 Tyler Hennessey Berkley, MI 17:50 11 Drew Pietraszkiewicz Shelby Township, MI 17:59 12 Giovanni Pardo-Keegan Emmett, MI 18:11 13 Paolo Guarano Houston, TX 18:18 14 Braden Cinato Warren, MI 18:19 15 Emmet Gardella Royal Oak, MI 18:25 16 Andrew Mercier Commerce Township, MI 18:33 17 Cameron Kruse Dearborn, MI 18:40 18 Brad Mallory Lake Orion, MI 18:48 19 Grant Krause Paw Paw, MI 18:58 20 Riley Bohr Ferndale, MI 19:01

5K Stuffing Strut — Women’s Top 10

Place Athlete Hometown Time 1 Olivia East Howell, MI 19:54 2 Tiera Tankersley Shelby Township, MI 20:37 3 Paisley Eldredge Bingham Farms, MI 20:52 4 Lisa Stewart Waterloo, ON 20:56 5 Gracie Youngblood Ray, MI 21:09 6 Gianna Schubert Livonia, MI 21:17 7 Jenna Rivera Beverly Hills, MI 21:19 8 Michelle Rohl Williamsport, PA 21:26 9 Tiff Abrahamian Muskegon, MI 21:56 10 Mercy Brown Warren, MI 22:25

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Race Recap: Bowman Extends Detroit Winning Streak, Napoleon Dominates Women’s 10K

Bowman Adds 10K Title to Historic Detroit Marathon Run

Ferndale’s Andrew Bowman, the former Oakland University runner who captured the Detroit Free Press Marathon in 2024, 2025 and 2026, carried his autumn momentum onto the downtown Thanksgiving course. Bowman broke away early from the 7:30 a.m. start at Griswold and Fort streets to win the men’s 10K with a time of 29:38 over Luke Wiley of Gurnee, Illinois (31:07), with Burton’s Seamus Kettner taking third in 32:47.

The Turkey Trot victory caps a landmark season in Detroit for Bowman, whose 2:12:11 triumph at the 2026 Detroit Free Press Marathon broke Greg Meyer’s 46-year-old course record of 2:13:07 from 1980, secured his qualification for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, and made him just the second man in history to win three consecutive Detroit marathons alongside six-time champion Doug Kurtis (1987–1992).

NC State Star Napoleon Commands Women’s 10K

North Carolina State senior Angelina Napoleon of Gurnee, Illinois, controlled the women’s 10K from start to finish, crossing the line in 33:33 to place fifth overall among all runners. Napoleon finished 1:46 ahead of Ann Arbor’s Natalie Cizmas (35:19), while Gabrielle Feber of Huntington Woods took third among the women in 37:28.

Napoleon arrived in Detroit following an international track campaign in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where she set a personal best of 9:10.72 at the Paris Diamond League on June 20, 2025, placed runner-up at the 2025 U.S. Championships in 9:10.96, and finished ninth as the top American at the World Championships in Tokyo in 9:17.44. She was also part of the Wolfpack’s team at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, IN.

Gammerath and East Capture 5K Stuffing Strut Titles

In the 5K Stuffing Strut, which went off at 8:30 a.m., Troy’s Finn Gammerath prevailed in a tight finish in 16:49, holding off Sterling Heights runner Luke Morehouse (16:52) by three seconds and New York’s Evan Kolin (16:55) by six. Howell’s Olivia East placed 37th overall to win the women’s 5K in 19:54, finishing 43 seconds clear of Shelby Township’s Tiera Tankersley (20:37) and Bingham Farms’ Paisley Eldredge (20:52).

Sellout Field Kicks Off Parade Morning

A Detroit Thanksgiving staple for more than four decades ahead of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, the event sold out all distances on Nov. 19 with no race-day registration. Main results lists recorded 13,457 timed finishers overall, including 3,740 in the 10K and 9,717 in the 5K.