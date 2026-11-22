Mohamed Fouad Yazami won the Zurich Maratón Donostia-San Sebastián in 2:19:39 and Amelie Saussez won the women's race in 2:35:29 on Sunday. Full top 15 results, plus the 10K winners.

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain — Mohamed Fouad Yazami of Morocco won the 47th Zurich Maratón Donostia-San Sebastián in 2 hours, 19 minutes, 39 seconds for his first competitive race in the discipline on Sunday, while Amelie Saussez of Belgium won the women’s race in 2:35:29.

Yazami, who opened his road campaign with a 1:05:16 half marathon performance in Tamesna this past February, broke away from the pack to run on his own at 40K, before winning by more than seconds over Youness Assehli of Spain, who ran 2:20:17. Countryman Unai Arroyo Cabeza finished third in 2:20:24, and Finland’s Jaakko Järvi collected fourth place in 2:20:37.

Read More: Philadelphia Marathon 2026 Recap: Shitsama runs 2:09:23, Pidhoresky 2:26:34, set course records

Meanwhile, Amelie Saussez ran with the pace pack for much of the race before landing the lead after 35K. The 38-year-old defeated Britain’s Tracy Barlow, who finished as the runner-up with a time of 2:36:36, with Spain’s Maitane Melero Lacasia third in 2:39:11.

The race drew about 11,000 participants from a record 75 nationalities. In the accompanying 10K, Ekain Larrea won the men’s race in 30:00, and Sara Alonso won the women’s race in 33:15.

Marathon men — top 15

Mohamed Fouad Yazami — 2:19:39 Youness Assehli — 2:20:17 Unai Arroyo Cabeza — 2:20:24 Jaakko Järvi — 2:20:37 Ignacio González Pont — 2:21:00 Imanol Larrañaga — 2:21:35 Francisco Javier de León Rodríguez — 2:22:39 Abdelkabir Saji — 2:22:56 Martin Öhman — 2:24:48 Alex Gladley — 2:24:53 Daniel Modrego Muñoz — 2:25:19 Xavi Tomasa Serrano — 2:25:28 Baptiste Montécot — 2:26:06 David Palomo del Rosario — 2:26:16 Ander Lazcano Letamendia — 2:26:25

Marathon women — top 15

Amelie Saussez — 2:35:29 Tracy Barlow — 2:36:36 Maitane Melero Lacasia — 2:39:11 Vivian Jelagat — 2:40:15 Izaskun Oses Ayucar — 2:41:33 Marta Bote González — 2:43:35 Julia Riera Gonzalez — 2:44:29 María Teresa González Martínez — 2:47:19 Lydia Gomez Lopez — 2:48:10 Sandra Serrano Villarroya — 2:49:08 Ainara Uriarte — 2:49:28 Alba Martin Garcia — 2:50:21 Patricia Alvarez Martinez — 2:50:43 Izaro Perez Perez — 2:51:02 Zoe Dick — 2:52:06

10K winners

Men: Ekain Larrea — 30:00

Women: Sara Alonso — 33:15

Complete results