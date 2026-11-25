SEATTLE — The UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, Nov. 29, with the full marathon starting at 7:00 a.m. PT (10:00 a.m. ET) at 5th and Harrison at Seattle Center and finishing at Bell Harbor Pier 66 on the waterfront.

The marathon starts in three waves: Wave 1 at 7:00 a.m. PT (elite, sub-elite and pace groups through 3:10), Wave 2 at 7:05 and Wave 3 at 7:10. The start closes at 7:15. The half marathon follows at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) in six waves. The course reopens to traffic at 2:30 p.m. PT, 7½ hours after the marathon start, though the finish line stays open until every runner finishes.

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How to track and field follow: There is no television or streaming coverage. Spectators can track runners live on the official Laurel Timing tracker (track.laurelt.com, event “sea”), which shows athlete splits and a live course map. Unofficial results post on race day via Race Roster, with official results within seven days. For live results and updates | For Live Tracking or runners and groups.

The Seattle Marathon 2026 race map and course. (Seattle Marathon)

The course: The certified course runs south on 5th Avenue through downtown, climbs the I-5 express lanes over the Ship Canal Bridge, passes through the University of Washington campus and the Washington Park Arboretum, loops Lake Washington Boulevard to Seward Park, crosses to Gas Works Park and Green Lake, and finishes across the Aurora Bridge at Pier 66.

It is a hilly course by marathon standards — about 818 feet of total climbing, much of it in the first half — and not a course record hunters choose. Last year Luke Calubayan won the men’s race in 2:17:09 and Ellie Baxter won the women’s in 2:49:20.

Boston qualifying: Seattle is a certified Boston Marathon qualifier, and the organizer sends finishers’ results to the BAA. Times run Sunday count toward the 2028 Boston Marathon. Note the honest caveat for BQ hunters: the hills make Seattle a hard place to run a fast qualifying time — about 5.5% of finishers qualified in 2025.

Race weekend: The expo and bib pickup are at The Westin Seattle on Friday, Nov. 27 (11 a.m.–8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 28 (pickup until 8 p.m.). Online registration closes Thursday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and there is no race-day registration. Sunday’s forecast, as of Tuesday, called for cloudy skies, a chance of rain and a high near 51°F — check again closer to race day.

Results: This article will be updated with full results on Sunday.