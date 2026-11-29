Grayson Wilcott won the Seattle Marathon in 2:23:36 and Eileen Beres won the women's race in 2:48:11 on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. Full results and half marathon winners.

SEATTLE (Nov. 29) — Grayson Wilcott won the men’s race in 2 hours, 23 minutes, 36 seconds and Eileen Beres won the women’s race in 2:48:11 at the UW Medicine Seattle Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 29, on the hilly certified course from Seattle Center to Bell Harbor Pier 66.

Wilcott, 22, a former Washington State University cross country and track runner, pulled clear after the field started in three waves beginning at 7 a.m. PST at Fifth Avenue and Harrison Street. He finished 4 minutes, 38 seconds ahead of runner-up Scott Nutter (2:28:14), while Jackson Pearce placed third in 2:32:16.

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Wilcott’s winning mark was slower than Luke Calubayan’s 2:17:09 victory in 2025 on a demanding layout featuring roughly 818 feet of climbing that rarely produces fast times.

On the women’s side, 25-year-old Beres—a Shoreline native and Club Northwest runner who owns a 2:42:01 marathon personal best—dominated the field to win by more than five minutes. Lilianne Hargreaves finished second in 2:53:33, followed by Laura Gustafson in 2:54:18. Beres’ 2:48:11 finish improved upon Ellie Baxter’s winning time of 2:49:23 from a year ago.

In the companion half marathon, 28-year-old Noah Rasmussen—who also won the Eugene Half Marathon in April—captured the men’s title in 1:06:00, finishing 33 seconds ahead of Zachary Cloud (1:06:33). Seattle’s Erin Wagner, 30, won the women’s half marathon in 1:18:30, holding off Katie Huibregtse (1:19:09).

Because the Seattle Marathon is a USATF-certified course, chip times recorded Sunday count toward the qualifying window for the 2028 Boston Marathon, which requires 2:55:00 for men and 3:25:00 for women and non-binary runners in the 18–34 age group. Every finisher in the men’s top 25 and women’s top five cleared those open standards, led in the masters ranks by 44-year-old Blake Hilty (2:36:39) and 40-year-old Sam Nicaise (2:44:16).

Results — Marathon

Men — top 25 (chip times)

Grayson Wilcott 2:23:36 Scott Nutter 2:28:14 Jackson Pearce 2:32:16 Craig Coon 2:33:27 Rhone Eiler 2:33:40 Dalton Rust 2:34:10 Camden Jaureguy 2:35:40 Christopher Bremner 2:35:59 Isaac Lopez 2:36:15 Reuben Pienaar 2:36:38 Blake Hilty 2:36:39 Austin Morton 2:36:39 John Griffin 2:38:04 Karel Tammjarv 2:38:12 Joseph Wishart 2:38:35 Kris Brown 2:38:54 Brian Karl 2:38:56 Zach Hogue 2:39:06 Dexter Stevens 2:40:38 Ryan Kaat 2:41:11 Boone Tate 2:42:05 Niko Carste 2:42:06 Diego A. Machuca 2:42:41 Sam Nicaise 2:44:16 Brian Lohr 2:44:21

Women — top 5 (chip times)

Eileen Beres 2:48:11 Lilianne Hargreaves 2:53:33 Laura Gustafson 2:54:18 Kenaia Neumann 2:55:52 Charlee Linton 2:57:30

Results — Half Marathon

Men — top 10 (chip times)

Noah Rasmussen 1:06:00 Zachary Cloud 1:06:33 Paul Talens 1:07:53 Sammy Connell 1:08:27 Ethan Stout 1:08:58 Owen Nelson 1:09:22 Liam Collins 1:09:30 Elliot Metcalf 1:09:33 Jared Putney 1:11:19 Isaac Venable 1:11:28

Women — top 3 (chip times)

Erin Wagner 1:18:30 Katie Huibregtse 1:19:09 Brittani Shappell 1:19:46

Full results