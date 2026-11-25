The Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot is Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 in downtown San Jose. Start time, RaceJoy tracking, course and 5K and 10K results for America's largest Thanksgiving Day race.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Thousands of runners, walkers, and competitive distance athletes will gather in downtown San Jose on Thursday, Nov. 26, for the 2026 Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, billed as the largest Thanksgiving Day road race in the United States.

Founded and produced by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation, the annual holiday fixture pairs a competitive 10K and 5K with a large community fundraising drive. Proceeds from this year’s event support four Bay Area nonprofit organizations: Healthier Kids Foundation, HomeFirst, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, and Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County.

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“All event proceeds are donated to four nonprofit beneficiaries: Healthier Kids Foundation, HomeFirst, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, and Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County,” the organizers shared on the official website.

While many Thanksgiving Day trots operate purely as untimed fun runs, San Jose’s flat, fast downtown loop regularly attracts post-collegiate clubs, Bay Area distance specialists, and high-volume age-group fields looking for late-autumn personal bests before the holiday meal.

Start Times and Thanksgiving Morning Schedule

Both the 10K Run and the 5K Run/Walk start at 8:30 a.m. PST (11:30 a.m. ET) on Thanksgiving morning, according to official race registration schedules. Younger participants follow mid-morning with the Kids Fun Run for ages 2 through 7.

For runners unable to attend in person in downtown San Jose, virtual 5K, 10K, and kids divisions remain open from Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 6.

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Where: Downtown San Jose, W Santa Clara St at N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113

5K and 10K

Kids Fun Run: Ages 2-7

How to track: Use the RaceJoy app for live tracking, or search the RunSignup results page after the race

Results: Posted on RunSignup after the race, at the top of this page, with a delay of up to several hours before full results are listed

Race-day schedule

7:00 a.m. — Bib and shirt pickup and gear check open in the festival area

7:45 a.m. — Costume contest judging at the start line

8:30 a.m. — 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run start, in corrals through about 9:10 a.m.

9:00 a.m. — Bib pickup closes; Kids Fun Zone opens in Arena Green West

10:00 a.m. — Awards ceremony

10:15 a.m. — Kids Fun Run, ages 2-7

11:30 a.m. — Event concludes

Results

Results will be posted here on Thursday — winners and the top finishers will appear in this section, at the top of this page, once RunSignup posts them on Thursday afternoon Pacific Time.

How to track a runner

Virtual runners use RaceJoy for automatic tracking and result upload from Nov. 26 through Dec. 6. For in-person runners, family and friends should use RaceJoy where a runner is carrying a phone, and check the official RunSignup results page later on Thanksgiving Day for the full searchable results by name and bib.

There is no TV or live stream. RaceJoy and RunSignup results are the way to follow the race.

Some of The Big Names Who Have Competed at Silicon Valley Turkey Trot

In the early 2010s, the race included a special invitational Elite 5K, known as one of the fastest and most competitive road 5Ks in the world. Every Thanksgiving morning, it brought Olympic medalists and national record holders to downtown San Jose.

In past men’s races, there were stars like two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp and U.S. high school mile record holder Alan Webb, who won four national titles, along with course record holder Stephen Sambu (13:28 in 2012). U.S. Olympians Garrett Heath, Leonard Korir, Ben Blankenship, Andrew Wheating, and Sam Parsons also competed.

On the women’s side, two-time U.S. Olympian Kim Conley holds the 5K course record at 15:29, set in 2013 — improving on her own 15:40 from 2012 — alongside former competitors like Olympic silver medalist Sally Kipyego and U.S. middle-distance star Emily Lipari.

Packet pickup

Lumentum Packet Pickup is at Sports Basement Almaden, 5353 Almaden Expressway, San Jose, and Sports Basement Sunnyvale, 1177 Kern Ave, Sunnyvale, from Saturday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can pick up for a friend with their name or the QR code from their confirmation email. Race-day pickup is in the festival area from 7 a.m., with bib pickup closing at 9 a.m.

The course

The flat, fast course flows through downtown San Jose neighborhoods, starting at W Santa Clara St at N 1st St and finishing on W Santa Clara St at Delmas Ave, near Arena Green Park. All metered street parking is free on Thanksgiving, complimentary parking is arranged in downtown lots, and the race recommends VTA light rail and buses on their holiday schedule. Highway 87 at Julian closes after 7:45 a.m.

Things To Know

What time does the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot start?

The 5K and 10K start at 8:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in downtown San Jose

How can I track a runner in the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot?

Use the RaceJoy app for live tracking where available, then search the RunSignup results page later on Thanksgiving Day.

When will Silicon Valley Turkey Trot results be posted?

After the race on RunSignup, at the top of this page. The race warns full results can be delayed by up to several hours.

Where does the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot start?

At West Santa Clara Street and North First Street in downtown San Jose.

Is the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot the largest Thanksgiving race?

The organizers bill it as America’s largest Thanksgiving Day race, with more than 20,000 runners and walkers in peak years.