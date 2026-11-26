Nolan Hosbein won the 2026 Silicon Valley Turkey Trot 10K in 29:55 and Garrett Macquiddy won the 5K in 14:21. Full top-10 results from San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nolan Hosbein won the 10K at the Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot on Thursday with a time of 29:55, while Garrett Macquiddy took first place in the 5K with a time of 14:21 during the 21st running of the Thanksgiving Day race in downtown San Jose.

The race drew 12,818 finishers in the 5K and 4,802 in the 10K, with Pasquale Romano winning the CEO/Celebrity 5K in 22:05. Clara Lin won the women’s 10K in 34:49, finishing 11th overall, and Clarissa Hill won the women’s 5K in 18:01.

Brody Barkan finished second in the men’s 10K race in 31:50, with third place going to Lupe Palalia in 32:32.

Read Also: Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K 2026 results: Nicholson wins in 15:05, Piala in 18:08

Pasquale Romano won the CEO/Celebrity 5K in 22:05, with Ellen Kamei the women’s winner in 26:36.

Results — preliminary

Results are preliminary for three days, from the official SVE Timing board. Thursday. Places are by chip time.

10K — top 10 men (4,802 finishers)

Nolan Hosbein — 29:55 Brody Barkan — 31:50 Lupe Palalia — 32:32 Jeremy Taylor — 32:56 Aiden Baldock — 33:23 Max Corrales — 33:25 Tiberius Lee — 33:49 Jonas Enders — 34:20 Kevin Andrews — 34:35 Sebastian McMahon — 34:45

10K — top 10 women

Clara Lin — 34:49 Kailee Correll — 37:18 Anna Grummon — 38:58 Riley Capuano — 39:12 Amanda Ernenwein — 39:29 Melanie Kumove — 39:38 Grace Kuo — 39:42 Kayla Szulc — 40:21 Grace Bruckner — 40:34 Qi Lu — 40:34

5K — top 10 men (12,818 finishers)

Garrett Macquiddy — 14:21 Josiah Leuenberger — 14:53 Samuel Blake — 14:56 Hayden Kieslich — 14:58 Jason L Gomez — 15:00 Kamran Bastani — 15:07 Anthony Lee — 15:25 Kenji Tella — 15:25 Andrew Shen — 15:28 Dominic McMahon — 15:28

5K — top 10 women

Clarissa Hill — 18:01 Chloe Taylor — 18:38 Eleanor Burton — 18:45 Rachel Jones — 19:00 Sarah Chavez — 19:07 Tessa Chen — 19:14 Delaney Tantillo — 19:17 Karly Page — 19:19 Kathleen Mhatre — 19:23 Mallorie Jenne — 19:24

CEO/Celebrity 5K — top 10 men (29 finishers)

Pasquale Romano — 22:05 Thomas Newman — 22:09 Lars Eng — 22:25 Suresh Bhat — 23:07 Richard Fish — 24:26 James Gibbons-Shapiro — 24:54 Aaron Baker — 25:02 Amar Panchal — 31:34 Carl Guardino — 38:42 Mark Fischer-Colbrie — 42:28

CEO/Celebrity 5K — top 10 women