South Region NCAA Cross Country Championships Box Numbers.

NCAA South Region Cross Country Championships official box numbers as several teams are in Florida at Apalachee Regional Park on Friday morning, Nov. 13 to battle for automatic national places.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The road to the NCAA Cross Country Championships runs through Apalachee Regional Park here in Florida on Friday morning, Nov. 13, as the South Region’s top programs square off for automatic national berths.

With only the top two teams in each race guaranteed a spot at nationals, Friday’s showdown promises high-stakes tactical racing on one of the nation’s premier championship courses. “Friday the 13th” is often regarded as an unlucky day by superstitions, and the runners and teams here will hope that’s just a myth. The best teams and runners on that day will reap their just rewards.

Looking for broadcast links and live leaderboards? Check out our How to Watch the 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional guide.

Women’s 6K Preview: Crimson Tide and Gators Set the Pace

Top-ranked Alabama (Box #4) enters Tallahassee looking to defend its regional team crown in its first postseason campaign since defending regional champion—and two-time NCAA individual champion—Doris Lemngole turned professional with On in September. Even without Lemngole, the Crimson Tide—led by SEC individual champion Caren Kiplagat , alongside Cynthia Jemutai and Sharon Kipchumba —enter with the top regional ranking and strong pack depth.

Hot on their heels is No. 2 Florida (Box #25), a squad built with the depth to challenge for the regional title and comfortably lock up the second automatic qualifying spot. The Gators will be led by Judy Chepkoech. Behind the top two SEC heavyweights, a tight pack of contenders—including host No. 3 Florida State (Box #22), No. 4 Vanderbilt (Box #21), and No. 5 Auburn (Box #16)—will probably try to push the pace early in hopes of capitalizing on any slip-up or securing vital at-large points.

Men’s 10K Preview: Rematch at the Top

Just like the women’s field, the men’s 10K shapes up as an SEC heavyweight bout between No. 1 Alabama (Box #22) and No. 2 Florida (Box #17). The Gators boast proven course pedigree behind defending men’s individual champion Kelvin Cheruiyot (29:09.05 in 2025), while the Crimson Tide enter with the top regional ranking and strong pack compression.

However, the automatic qualifying spots are far from guaranteed. No. 3 Tennessee (Box #20), No. 4 Ole Miss (Box #15), and No. 5 Middle Tennessee (Box #28) all possess the front-end talent to disrupt the projected top two if either favorite isn’t at full strength over the grueling 10-kilometer distance.

2026 NCAA South Regional Starting Box Assignments

Women’s 6K Starting Boxes

Box 1: Memphis

Memphis Box 2 (Shared): Alabama State, Jacksonville

Alabama State, Jacksonville Box 3: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Box 4: Alabama

Alabama Box 5: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Box 6: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Box 7: Lipscomb

Lipscomb Box 8 (Shared): UAB, Georgia State

UAB, Georgia State Box 9: North Alabama

North Alabama Box 10: Florida Gulf Coast

Florida Gulf Coast Box 11: Stetson

Stetson Box 12: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Box 13: Georgia

Georgia Box 14: Tennessee

Tennessee Box 15: UCF

UCF Box 16: Auburn

Auburn Box 17: Miami (Fla.)

Miami (Fla.) Box 18: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Box 19: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Box 20 (Shared): Austin Peay, Troy

Austin Peay, Troy Box 21: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Box 22: Florida State

Florida State Box 23: Mercer

Mercer Box 24: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Box 25: Florida

Florida Box 26: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Box 27: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Box 28: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Box 29: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Box 30: North Florida

North Florida Box 31: FIU

FIU Box 32: Samford

Samford Box 33: Belmont

Belmont Box 34: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Box 35: Kennesaw State

Men’s 10K Starting Boxes

Box 3: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Box 4 (Shared): Bethune-Cookman, Memphis

Bethune-Cookman, Memphis Box 5: Auburn

Auburn Box 6: North Florida

North Florida Box 7: Jackson State

Jackson State Box 8: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Box 9: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Box 10: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Box 11: Samford

Samford Box 12: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Box 13: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Box 14: Miami (Fla.)

Miami (Fla.) Box 15: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Box 16: Mercer

Mercer Box 17: Florida

Florida Box 18: Florida Gulf Coast

Florida Gulf Coast Box 19: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Box 20: Tennessee

Tennessee Box 21: North Alabama

North Alabama Box 22: Alabama

Alabama Box 23: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Box 24: Troy

Troy Box 25: Lipscomb

Lipscomb Box 26: FIU

FIU Box 27: Stetson

Stetson Box 28: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Box 29: Belmont

Belmont Box 30 (Shared): Alabama A&M, Kennesaw State

Alabama A&M, Kennesaw State Box 31: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Box 32: Florida State

Florida State Box 33: Georgia

Friday Race Schedule