South Region NCAA Cross Country Championships Box Numbers.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The road to the NCAA Cross Country Championships runs through Apalachee Regional Park here in Florida on Friday morning, Nov. 13, as the South Region’s top programs square off for automatic national berths.
With only the top two teams in each race guaranteed a spot at nationals, Friday’s showdown promises high-stakes tactical racing on one of the nation’s premier championship courses. “Friday the 13th” is often regarded as an unlucky day by superstitions, and the runners and teams here will hope that’s just a myth. The best teams and runners on that day will reap their just rewards.
Looking for broadcast links and live leaderboards? Check out our How to Watch the 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional guide.
Women’s 6K Preview: Crimson Tide and Gators Set the Pace
Top-ranked Alabama (Box #4) enters Tallahassee looking to defend its regional team crown in its first postseason campaign since defending regional champion—and two-time NCAA individual champion—Doris Lemngole turned professional with On in September. Even without Lemngole, the Crimson Tide—led by SEC individual champion Caren Kiplagat, alongside Cynthia Jemutai and Sharon Kipchumba—enter with the top regional ranking and strong pack depth.
Hot on their heels is No. 2 Florida (Box #25), a squad built with the depth to challenge for the regional title and comfortably lock up the second automatic qualifying spot. The Gators will be led by Judy Chepkoech. Behind the top two SEC heavyweights, a tight pack of contenders—including host No. 3 Florida State (Box #22), No. 4 Vanderbilt (Box #21), and No. 5 Auburn (Box #16)—will probably try to push the pace early in hopes of capitalizing on any slip-up or securing vital at-large points.
Men’s 10K Preview: Rematch at the Top
Just like the women’s field, the men’s 10K shapes up as an SEC heavyweight bout between No. 1 Alabama (Box #22) and No. 2 Florida (Box #17). The Gators boast proven course pedigree behind defending men’s individual champion Kelvin Cheruiyot (29:09.05 in 2025), while the Crimson Tide enter with the top regional ranking and strong pack compression.
However, the automatic qualifying spots are far from guaranteed. No. 3 Tennessee (Box #20), No. 4 Ole Miss (Box #15), and No. 5 Middle Tennessee (Box #28) all possess the front-end talent to disrupt the projected top two if either favorite isn’t at full strength over the grueling 10-kilometer distance.
2026 NCAA South Regional Starting Box Assignments
Women’s 6K Starting Boxes
- Box 1: Memphis
- Box 2 (Shared): Alabama State, Jacksonville
- Box 3: Chattanooga
- Box 4: Alabama
- Box 5: Middle Tennessee
- Box 6: Georgia Tech
- Box 7: Lipscomb
- Box 8 (Shared): UAB, Georgia State
- Box 9: North Alabama
- Box 10: Florida Gulf Coast
- Box 11: Stetson
- Box 12: Ole Miss
- Box 13: Georgia
- Box 14: Tennessee
- Box 15: UCF
- Box 16: Auburn
- Box 17: Miami (Fla.)
- Box 18: Georgia Southern
- Box 19: Tennessee Tech
- Box 20 (Shared): Austin Peay, Troy
- Box 21: Vanderbilt
- Box 22: Florida State
- Box 23: Mercer
- Box 24: Jacksonville State
- Box 25: Florida
- Box 26: Alabama A&M
- Box 27: Mississippi State
- Box 28: Southern Miss
- Box 29: Florida Atlantic
- Box 30: North Florida
- Box 31: FIU
- Box 32: Samford
- Box 33: Belmont
- Box 34: East Tennessee State
- Box 35: Kennesaw State
Men’s 10K Starting Boxes
- Box 3: Austin Peay
- Box 4 (Shared): Bethune-Cookman, Memphis
- Box 5: Auburn
- Box 6: North Florida
- Box 7: Jackson State
- Box 8: Florida Atlantic
- Box 9: Georgia Tech
- Box 10: Jacksonville
- Box 11: Samford
- Box 12: Tennessee Tech
- Box 13: Chattanooga
- Box 14: Miami (Fla.)
- Box 15: Ole Miss
- Box 16: Mercer
- Box 17: Florida
- Box 18: Florida Gulf Coast
- Box 19: East Tennessee State
- Box 20: Tennessee
- Box 21: North Alabama
- Box 22: Alabama
- Box 23: Jacksonville State
- Box 24: Troy
- Box 25: Lipscomb
- Box 26: FIU
- Box 27: Stetson
- Box 28: Middle Tennessee
- Box 29: Belmont
- Box 30 (Shared): Alabama A&M, Kennesaw State
- Box 31: Vanderbilt
- Box 32: Florida State
- Box 33: Georgia
Friday Race Schedule
- Women’s 6K Championship: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Men’s 10K Championship: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Apalachee Regional Park (Tallahassee, Fla.)