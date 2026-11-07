The 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Results: Johnnie Guy, Lindsey Bradley Win

INDIANAPOLIS (World-Track) — Johnnie Guy of Leopold, Indiana, and Lindsey Bradley of Heath, Texas, won the top honors at the 19th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon elite races on Saturday. The historic event recorded the earliest sellout in its 19-year history and welcomed its largest field to date across three sold-out distances, with participants from all 50 states and more than 35 countries.

Read Also: Women’s 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K Results, Trackers, Division Champions

Guy got the better of his rivals in the men’s elite field to secure victory in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 46 seconds. The 32-year-old averaged a 5:02 per-mile pace through downtown Indianapolis. Cameron Dickson of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, placed second in 2:13:15, while Kobe Blanco of Spring Arbor, Michigan, finished third in 2:14:10.

In the women’s division, Bradley crossed the finish line in 2:29:45, averaging a 5:43 per-mile pace to claim the title. The 29-year-old course record holder and 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier edged out Isabel Hebner of Austin, Texas, who shared the identical clock time of 2:29:45 in a tight finish. Melissa Berry of Flagstaff, Arizona, completed the women’s podium in third place with a time of 2:31:38.

The 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Results

Elite Women’s Top Finishers

Lindsey Bradley (Heath, TX) — 2:29:45 (Pace: 5:43/mi) Isabel Hebner (Austin, TX) — 2:29:45 (Pace: 5:43/mi) Melissa Berry (Flagstaff, AZ) — 2:31:38 (Pace: 5:47/mi) Erin Del Giudice (Charlotte, NC) — 2:32:45 (Pace: 5:50/mi) Maeve Pierson (Washington, DC) — 2:35:07 (Pace: 5:55/mi) Bridget Belyeu (Newnan, GA) — 2:35:12 (Pace: 5:55/mi) Cheyenne Moore (Oshkosh, WI) — 2:35:45 (Pace: 5:57/mi) Caitlin Klopfer (Chicago, IL) — 2:35:56 (Pace: 5:57/mi) Becca Richtman (West Lafayette, IN) — 2:35:57 (Pace: 5:57/mi) Adelyn Fairley (Upland, IN) — 2:36:07 (Pace: 5:58/mi) Sadie James (Sayre, PA) — 2:36:07 (Pace: 5:58/mi) Olivia Ballew (Boulder, CO) — 2:36:15 (Pace: 5:58/mi) Claire Krummenacher (Chicago, IL) — 2:36:18 (Pace: 5:58/mi) Ashton Swinford (Hudson, OH) — 2:36:53 (Pace: 5:59/mi) Zoe Baker (Chicago, IL) — 2:37:12 (Pace: 6:00/mi) Stephanie Sherman (Indianapolis, IN) — 2:37:15 (Pace: 6:00/mi) Diane Neubauer (Ambler, PA) — 2:37:25 (Pace: 6:00/mi) Marya Hauer (Oshkosh, WI) — 2:37:27 (Pace: 6:01/mi) Irene Bonanomi (Boulder, CO) — 2:37:58 (Pace: 6:02/mi) Becca Kawaoka (Auburn, WA) — 2:38:24 (Pace: 6:03/mi) Emilee Risteen (Derry, NH) — 2:38:43 (Pace: 6:03/mi) Hiruni Wijayaratne (Miami, FL) — 2:39:37 (Pace: 6:06/mi) Elizabeth Mcgroarty (Wilmington, DE) — 2:39:38 (Pace: 6:06/mi) Anna Farello (Fishers, IN) — 2:39:48 (Pace: 6:06/mi) Maggie Graham (Arlington Heights, IL) — 2:40:02 (Pace: 6:07/mi)

Elite Men’s Top Finishers

Johnnie Guy (Leopold, IN) — 2:11:46 (Pace: 5:02/mi) Cameron Dickson (Jamaica Plain, MA) — 2:13:15 (Pace: 5:05/mi) Kobe Blanco (Spring Arbor, MI) — 2:14:10 (Pace: 5:07/mi) Braden Nicholson (Boulder, CO) — 2:14:30 (Pace: 5:08/mi) Tanner Chada (Hudsonville, MI) — 2:14:34 (Pace: 5:08/mi) Robert Pedersen (Santa Rosa, CA) — 2:14:46 (Pace: 5:09/mi) Hudson Hurst (Franklin, TN) — 2:14:56 (Pace: 5:09/mi) Eric Vazquez-Olivas (Lawrence, KS) — 2:14:59 (Pace: 5:09/mi) Curtis Eckstein (Batesville, IN) — 2:15:04 (Pace: 5:09/mi) Zane Chalker (Hagerstown, MD) — 2:15:17 (Pace: 5:10/mi) Ian Mcvey (Ada, OH) — 2:15:17 (Pace: 5:10/mi) Dylan Parker (Ann Arbor, MI) — 2:15:27 (Pace: 5:10/mi) Matt Rand (Portland, ME) — 2:15:35 (Pace: 5:11/mi) Tom Brady (Highland Park, IL) — 2:15:59 (Pace: 5:11/mi) Zachary Ripley (Rockford, MI) — 2:16:07 (Pace: 5:12/mi) Simon Heys (Wilmington, OH) — 2:16:10 (Pace: 5:12/mi) Micah Meindertsma (Grand Rapids, MI) — 2:16:18 (Pace: 5:12/mi) Zach Kreft (Sunbury, OH) — 2:17:11 (Pace: 5:14/mi) Noah Steffen (Grand Rapids, MI) — 2:17:18 (Pace: 5:14/mi) Garang Madut (Dayton, OH) — 2:18:00 (Pace: 5:16/mi) Garret Drogosch (Atlanta, GA) — 2:18:15 (Pace: 5:17/mi) Josh Romine (Chicago, IL) — 2:18:32 (Pace: 5:17/mi) Awet Beraki (Rochester Hills, MI) — 2:18:34 (Pace: 5:17/mi) Daniel Vassallo (Peabody, MA) — 2:18:42 (Pace: 5:18/mi) Jacob Vander Plaats (Sioux Center, IA) — 2:18:47 (Pace: 5:18/mi) Brian Masterson (Seattle, WA) — 2:19:11 (Pace: 5:19/mi) Emmanuel Champagne (Laval, QC) — 2:19:16 (Pace: 5:19/mi) Eric Westog (Chelsea, MI) — 2:19:18 (Pace: 5:19/mi) Caleb Kerr (Zionsville, IN) — 2:19:18 (Pace: 5:19/mi) Thomas Dialynas (Newport Coast, CA) — 2:20:01 (Pace: 5:21/mi) Brendon Shea (Salt Lake City, UT) — 2:20:16 (Pace: 5:21/mi) Ryan Jara (Gorham, ME) — 2:21:11 (Pace: 5:23/mi) Jin-Sae Ro (Ferndale, MI) — 2:21:34 (Pace: 5:24/mi) John Nice (Grand Rapids, MI) — 2:21:52 (Pace: 5:25/mi) Drew Marshall (Charlotte, NC) — 2:22:27 (Pace: 5:26/mi)

Complete elite results