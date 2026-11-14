The 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Results: Nickolas Scudder and Ann Steber Take Wins

Nickolas Scudder of Boulder, Colo., won the men's race in 2:23:32 and Ann Steber of Athens, Ga., won the women's race in 2:58:58 on Saturday in the 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Nov. 14) — Nickolas Scudder and Ann Steber won the marathon titles Saturday at the 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, leading a record field through Uptown Charlotte and the city’s surrounding neighborhoods. Scudder finished the 26.2-mile course in a chip time of 2:23:32. Steber finished in 2:58:58 to win the women’s division and become the only woman in the field to break 2:59 on the day.

The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon returned Saturday, Nov. 14, with more than 13,250 runners expected and a new organization overseeing the city’s signature running event. The race officially sold out Oct. 22, marking the earliest sellout in its history.

Read More: Top Charlotte Local Finishers In the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Chick-fil-A 5K

Men’s Marathon Podium

🥇 GOLD: 1. Nickolas Scudder, Boulder, Colo. — 2:23:32

Scudder won by 2 minutes, 56 seconds. He was the only man under 2:24 on Saturday and controlled the men’s race from the front.

🥈 SILVER: 2. Justin Iler, Broadview Heights, Ohio — 2:26:28

Iler finished 1 minute, 34 seconds ahead of third place to secure second.

🥉 BRONZE: 3. Zach Stewart, Charlotte, N.C. — 2:28:02

Stewart was the top Charlotte finisher in the men’s race, holding off fellow Charlotte runner Sebastian Nicewicz by 47 seconds.

Women’s Marathon Podium

🥇 GOLD: 1. Ann Steber, Athens, Ga. — 2:58:58

Steber won the women’s title by 21 seconds. She was 74th overall in the full marathon field.

🥈 SILVER: 2. Lexi Birtwistle, Mount Holly, N.C. — 2:59:19

Birtwistle, 21, was the only other woman under 3:00. She finished 79th overall.

🥉 BRONZE: 3. Megan Hovis, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:01:24

Hovis, 44, of Fillnow Coaching, finished 88th overall to take third and complete an all-Southeast women’s podium.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation acquired the rights to the marathon earlier this year, taking over an event that began as the Thunder Road Marathon in 2005. It was renamed the Charlotte Marathon in 2015, with Novant Health becoming the title sponsor the following year.

This year’s additions included new prize purses for qualifying runners, murals by local artists along the course and a partnership with Grammy-nominated artist Waka Flocka Flame, who was set to bring his run series to Charlotte along with a post-race party and concert.

Runners started at 525 S. Tryon St., Uptown Charlotte, between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Levine Avenue of the Arts. The full marathon and half marathon started at 7:20 a.m., following the Chick-fil-A 5K at 7:10 a.m.

The extensive 26.2-mile route was designed to highlight the city’s neighborhoods. Runners traveled through areas including Eastover, Myers Park, Dilworth, South End, Wilmore, Greenway, NoDa, and Plaza Midwood. The course gave runners a tour of the city as they passed through Uptown, Dilworth, Myers Park, South End, NoDa, Plaza Midwood, and Wilmore.

The results below are the final chip-time leaderboard for the full marathon.

Charlotte had a strong local showing behind the podiums. In the men’s top 15, six finishers listed Charlotte as their hometown, including Stewart, Nicewicz, Peter Hetzel, James Perez, Ryan Clark and Walt Guyer. In the women’s top 25, nine finishers listed Charlotte as their hometown, led by Hovis.

The 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Results

Full Leaderboard: Men’s Marathon Top 15

All times are chip times. Places are overall finish in the marathon.

1. Nickolas Scudder, Boulder, Colo. — 2:23:32

2. Justin Iler, Broadview Heights, Ohio — 2:26:28

3. Zach Stewart, Charlotte, N.C. — 2:28:02

4. Sebastian Nicewicz, Charlotte, N.C. — 2:28:49

5. David Williams, Irmo, S.C. — 2:31:04

6. Noah Allison, Marshall, N.C. — 2:32:33

7. Nathan Gallman, Belmont, N.C. — 2:34:11

8. Peter Hetzel, Charlotte, N.C. — 2:37:21

9. Travis Price, Monroe, N.C. — 2:37:53

10. Andrew McCabe, Ossining, N.Y. — 2:38:04

11. Colin Shaver, Newton Highlands, Mass. — 2:38:10

12. Kentaro Yamada, Newburgh, Ind. — 2:38:30

13. James Perez, Charlotte, N.C. — 2:38:52

14. Ryan Clark, Charlotte, N.C. — 2:38:56

15. Walt Guyer, Charlotte, N.C. — 2:39:05

Full Leaderboard: Women’s Marathon Top 25

All times are chip times. Women’s rank is shown first, with overall place in parentheses as provided in the official results file.

1. Ann Steber, Athens, Ga. — 2:58:58 (74th overall)

2. Lexi Birtwistle, Mount Holly, N.C. — 2:59:19 (79th overall)

3. Megan Hovis, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:01:24 (88th overall)

4. Madeline Lutz, Sudbury, Mass. — 3:10:44 (137th overall)

5. Ashley Snell, Norfolk, Va. — 3:11:47 (149th overall)

6. Kate Obrien, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:12:14 (154th overall)

7. Annelise Babcock, Johnson City, Tenn. — 3:12:14 (155th overall)

8. Gabrielle Griffin, Danville, Va. — 3:14:14 (179th overall)

9. Caitlin O’Brien, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:14:37 (185th overall)

10. Genevieve Payne, Newport, R.I. — 3:15:01 (188th overall)

11. Jenna Watson, Chapel Hill, N.C. — 3:15:10 (189th overall)

12. Kate Trachsel, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:15:48 (193rd overall)

13. Kaitlyn Burke, Whitewater, Wis. — 3:15:54 (194th overall)

14. Madison Ott, Wingate, N.C. — 3:18:51 (222nd overall)

15. Franny Tocco, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:19:14 (227th overall)

16. Casey Nelson, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:20:33 (242nd overall)

17. Hannah Walker, Marietta, Ga. — 3:20:50 (245th overall)

18. Danielle Hunt, Winterville, N.C. — 3:21:03 (250th overall)

19. Audrey Allen, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:21:14 (252nd overall)

20. Jennifer Stanger, Charlotte, N.C. — 3:21:24 (256th overall)

21. Elizabeth Arnold, Woodstock, Ill. — 3:22:18 (266th overall)

22. Noor Hannosh, Washington, D.C. — 3:22:25 (269th overall)

23. Megan Lysek-Hagy, Perkasie, Pa. — 3:23:09 (274th overall)

24. Reagan Rainey, Davidson, N.C. — 3:23:22 (276th overall)

25. Camille Saverino, Greenville, N.C., UNC Marathon Team — 3:23:38 (279th overall)

Results are based on chip time as provided in the official race file. For age-group results, half marathon results, Chick-fil-A 5K results and relay results, check the official Novant Health Charlotte Marathon results page.