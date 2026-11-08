The Full 2026 Boston Half Champions and Top Finishers

Habtom Samuel sets sub-60 course record at 2026 Boston Half as Fentaye Belayneh three-peats. Here are the full division results and top American finishers.

BOSTON — The 24th running of the Boston Half event welcomed a field of 7,400 and drew participants representing 104 countries and 46 U.S. states, and the following is the complete list of division results, record-breakers, and top American finishers on Sunday (8). The World Athletics Label road race took part in the annual half marathon, starting and finishing at Franklin Park.

Eritrea’s Habtom Samuel shattered the course record to become the first runner to break the one-hour barrier in Massachusetts half-marathon history, while Ethiopia’s Fentaye Belayneh secured an unprecedented third consecutive title at the 2026 Boston Half, presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

Read More: Course Record For Habtom Samuel, Three-Peat For Fantaye Belayneh At Boston Half: RRW Report

Samuel pulled away from the pack in the closing kilometers through Boston’s scenic Emerald Necklace park system, crossing the finish line in Franklin Park in 59 minutes, 49 seconds. His performance sliced 45 seconds off the previous event record and stood as the only sub-60-minute mark of the day.

Jack Aho led the American men’s field, finishing sixth overall in 1:01:53.

In the women’s open division, Belayneh etched her name into race lore by winning her third straight Boston Half crown. Belayneh crossed in 1:09:14 to hold off a competitive international pack. Making her debut at the 13.1-mile distance, American Sydney Vaught placed fifth overall in 1:09:44 to claim top domestic honors.

The wheelchair division produced another historical performance as American Daniel Romanchuk captured his third victory in five years. Romanchuk lowered his own event record to 45:53, erasing his previous mark of 47:38 set in 2024. Yen Hoang took the women’s wheelchair title in 1:02:54.

2026 Boston Half Champions & Top Finishers

*Pending Event Record validation where indicated.

Open Division

Men’s Open: Habtom Samuel (Eritrea) — 59:49* (Course Record)

Habtom Samuel (Eritrea) — 59:49* (Course Record) Women’s Open: Fentaye Belayneh (Ethiopia) — 1:09:14

Fentaye Belayneh (Ethiopia) — 1:09:14 Top American Man: Jack Aho — 1:01:53 (6th overall)

Jack Aho — 1:01:53 (6th overall) Top American Woman: Sydney Vaught — 1:09:44 (5th overall)

Wheelchair Division

Men’s Wheelchair: Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 45:53* (Course Record)

Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 45:53* (Course Record) Women’s Wheelchair: Yen Hoang (USA) — 1:02:54

Para Athletics Division

Men’s T11-T13 (Vision Impairment): Aymon Langlois (USA) — 1:28:39*

Aymon Langlois (USA) — 1:28:39* Women’s T11-T13 (Vision Impairment): Jennifer Herring (USA) — 1:41:23

Jennifer Herring (USA) — 1:41:23 Men’s T20 (Intellectual Impairment): Thomas Cantara (USA) — 1:15:53*

Thomas Cantara (USA) — 1:15:53* Men’s T35-T38 (Coordination Impairment): Daniel Buckelew (USA) — 1:50:49*

Daniel Buckelew (USA) — 1:50:49* Women’s T35-T38 (Coordination Impairment): Cristina Burbach (USA) — 1:46:18

Cristina Burbach (USA) — 1:46:18 Men’s T45/T46/T47 (Upper-limb Impairment): Atsbha Gebremeskel (Ethiopia) — 1:27:04

Atsbha Gebremeskel (Ethiopia) — 1:27:04 Women’s T45/T46/T47 (Upper-limb Impairment): Lisa Maciel (USA) — 1:49:07*

Lisa Maciel (USA) — 1:49:07* Men’s T42-T44/T61-T64 (Lower-limb Impairment): Peter Keating (USA) — 1:25:56

Peter Keating (USA) — 1:25:56 Women’s T42-T44/T61-T64 (Lower-limb Impairment): Kelly Bruno (USA) — 1:35:12*

Find more results and leaderboards from today’s race here: https://bstnmar.org/26HalfResults.