Top Charlotte Local Finishers In the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Chick-fil-A 5K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local runners turned out in numbers for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Chick-fil-A 5K this morning, Nov. 14. Below is the official breakdown of all Charlotte, NC finishers from the top 100 overall leaderboard, detailing their overall race standings and gender placements. The list showed 47 finishers among the top 100 runners in the 5K race this weekend.
Among the standouts was Jordan Williams, who won the women’s 5K race with a chip time of 17:59, finishing sixth overall and being one of only six runners to break 18 minutes in both the women’s and men’s divisions. Also doing well was Apolline Gaspers, who placed second among the women and 9th overall with a time of 18:46. Natalie Nicewicz was also ranked in the top 10 overall, placing 10th and third among the women finishers with 19:34.1.
Read More: 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Live Results, Runner Tracking and Leaderboard
On the men’s side, Juan Tisera placed 3rd overall and was the leading Charlotte, NC, finisher with a time of 17:16.2. Trell Mosley, the fourth-place overall finisher, was the second local runner to cross the line with 17:37.3, while Garrett Miller clocked 18:13.9 to take 8th overall and seventh among the men.
Women’s Division Finishers
- Jordan Williams – Overall Place: 6th | Gender Place: 1st (Time: 17:59.0)
- Apolline Gaspers – Overall Place: 9th | Gender Place: 2nd (Time: 18:46.0)
- Natalie Nicewicz – Overall Place: 10th | Gender Place: 3rd (Time: 19:34.1)
- Leah Lanier – Overall Place: 28th | Gender Place: 8th (Time: 21:29.4)
- Gianna Frontera – Overall Place: 45th | Gender Place: 11th (Time: 22:15.6)
- Cassandra Green – Overall Place: 62nd | Gender Place: 18th (Time: 22:57.2)
- Kate Amato – Overall Place: 66th | Gender Place: 20th (Time: 23:04.4)
- Kennya Estrella – Overall Place: 71st | Gender Place: 21st (Time: 23:14.7)
- Diamond Werner – Overall Place: 82nd | Gender Place: 23rd (Time: 23:41.6)
- Sierra Cook – Overall Place: 86th | Gender Place: 24th (Time: 23:48.0)
- Sena Hur – Overall Place: 93rd | Gender Place: 27th (Time: 23:55.9)
- McKenzie Seippel – Overall Place: 97th | Gender Place: 29th (Time: 24:03.5)
Men’s Division Finishers
- Juan Tisera – Overall Place: 3rd | Gender Place: 3rd (Time: 17:16.2)
- Trell Mosley – Overall Place: 4th | Gender Place: 4th (Time: 17:37.3)
- Garrett Miller – Overall Place: 8th | Gender Place: 7th (Time: 18:13.9)
- Ciel Miller – Overall Place: 11th | Gender Place: 8th (Time: 20:05.1)
- Eli Yarborough – Overall Place: 12th | Gender Place: 9th (Time: 20:05.4)
- Alejandro Penaloza – Overall Place: 13th | Gender Place: 10th (Time: 20:06.0)
- Charles Garcia – Overall Place: 17th | Gender Place: 13th (Time: 20:17.2)
- Traevin Drayton-Ferguson – Overall Place: 18th | Gender Place: 14th (Time: 20:31.5)
- Jonathan Wise – Overall Place: 23rd | Gender Place: 17th (Time: 21:04.0)
- Viet Pham – Overall Place: 25th | Gender Place: 18th (Time: 21:07.3)
- Houston Cutshaw – Overall Place: 29th | Gender Place: 21st (Time: 21:30.5)
- Sharif Hamouda – Overall Place: 30th | Gender Place: 22nd (Time: 21:31.2)
- Zac Placito – Overall Place: 35th | Gender Place: 26th (Time: 21:40.0)
- Stefan Selemun – Overall Place: 36th | Gender Place: 27th (Time: 21:42.5)
- Luke Navarro – Overall Place: 37th | Gender Place: 28th (Time: 21:43.7)
- Selemun Kidanemariam – Overall Place: 43rd | Gender Place: 34th (Time: 21:56.7)
- Kyler Taie-Tehrani – Overall Place: 53rd | Gender Place: 38th (Time: 22:33.6)
- Anthony Harris – Overall Place: 55th | Gender Place: 40th (Time: 22:36.3)
- Allan Novohatski – Overall Place: 58th | Gender Place: 42nd (Time: 22:42.9)
- Chad Dunham – Overall Place: 61st | Gender Place: 44th (Time: 22:55.0)
- Ben Savar – Overall Place: 67th | Gender Place: 47th (Time: 23:04.8)
- Robert McWard – Overall Place: 69th | Gender Place: 49th (Time: 23:06.7)
- Anthony Rosati – Overall Place: 70th | Gender Place: 50th (Time: 23:06.9)
- Gerhard Nel – Overall Place: 72nd | Gender Place: 51st (Time: 23:24.4)
- Joshua McNeely – Overall Place: 73rd | Gender Place: 52nd (Time: 23:25.7)
- Brandon Sastre Elvira – Overall Place: 75th | Gender Place: 53rd (Time: 23:28.1)
- Krish Arora – Overall Place: 76th | Gender Place: 54th (Time: 23:28.5)
- Mark Feldpausch – Overall Place: 78th | Gender Place: 56th (Time: 23:32.0)
- Frankie Powers – Overall Place: 79th | Gender Place: 57th (Time: 23:32.2)
- Jarrett Albin – Overall Place: 87th | Gender Place: 63rd (Time: 23:49.8)
- Austin Stipo – Overall Place: 91st | Gender Place: 66th (Time: 23:55.2)
- Vadim Karimov – Overall Place: 96th | Gender Place: 68th (Time: 24:00.5)
- Nathan Gomes – Overall Place: 98th | Gender Place: 69th (Time: 24:04.2)
- Victor Tyler – Overall Place: 99th | Gender Place: 70th (Time: 24:04.3)
- Jeremy E Thomas – Overall Place: 100th | Gender Place: 71st (Time: 24:04.7)