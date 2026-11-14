Top Charlotte Local Finishers In the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Chick-fil-A 5K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local runners turned out in numbers for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Chick-fil-A 5K this morning, Nov. 14. Below is the official breakdown of all Charlotte, NC finishers from the top 100 overall leaderboard, detailing their overall race standings and gender placements. The list showed 47 finishers among the top 100 runners in the 5K race this weekend.

Among the standouts was Jordan Williams, who won the women’s 5K race with a chip time of 17:59, finishing sixth overall and being one of only six runners to break 18 minutes in both the women’s and men’s divisions. Also doing well was Apolline Gaspers, who placed second among the women and 9th overall with a time of 18:46. Natalie Nicewicz was also ranked in the top 10 overall, placing 10th and third among the women finishers with 19:34.1.

Read More: 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Live Results, Runner Tracking and Leaderboard

On the men’s side, Juan Tisera placed 3rd overall and was the leading Charlotte, NC, finisher with a time of 17:16.2. Trell Mosley, the fourth-place overall finisher, was the second local runner to cross the line with 17:37.3, while Garrett Miller clocked 18:13.9 to take 8th overall and seventh among the men.

Women’s Division Finishers

Jordan Williams – Overall Place: 6th | Gender Place: 1st (Time: 17:59.0) Apolline Gaspers – Overall Place: 9th | Gender Place: 2nd (Time: 18:46.0) Natalie Nicewicz – Overall Place: 10th | Gender Place: 3rd (Time: 19:34.1) Leah Lanier – Overall Place: 28th | Gender Place: 8th (Time: 21:29.4) Gianna Frontera – Overall Place: 45th | Gender Place: 11th (Time: 22:15.6) Cassandra Green – Overall Place: 62nd | Gender Place: 18th (Time: 22:57.2) Kate Amato – Overall Place: 66th | Gender Place: 20th (Time: 23:04.4) Kennya Estrella – Overall Place: 71st | Gender Place: 21st (Time: 23:14.7) Diamond Werner – Overall Place: 82nd | Gender Place: 23rd (Time: 23:41.6) Sierra Cook – Overall Place: 86th | Gender Place: 24th (Time: 23:48.0) Sena Hur – Overall Place: 93rd | Gender Place: 27th (Time: 23:55.9) McKenzie Seippel – Overall Place: 97th | Gender Place: 29th (Time: 24:03.5)

Men’s Division Finishers