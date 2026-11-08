Who were the top USA women at the Boston Half 2026? American Results and top finishers

BOSTON — Sydney Vaught paced the American women’s field at the 2026 Boston Half on Sunday, recording a time of 1:09:44 in her half-marathon debut to secure a fifth-place finish overall. The World Athletics Label road race, presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, saw three American runners place within the top 10 overall finishers.

Vaught, a 23-year-old former Arkansas Razorback and reigning USATF 10,000-meter champion, averaged a pace of 5:20 per mile over the 13.1-mile course. She finished 30 seconds behind the overall race winner, Fentaye Belayneh of Ethiopia, who secured a historic third consecutive title by finishing in 1:09:14. Prior to this weekend, no woman had completed a three-peat in the history of the Boston Half.

Read Also: Jack Aho Leads Top American Men at 2026 Boston Half Marathon: USA Results

Megan Hasz-Sailor, 29, was the second American woman to cross the finish line, placing seventh overall in 1:09:53 with a 5:20 average pace, while Kassie Parker, 27, completed the top-10 U.S. trio, taking ninth overall in 1:11:10. Erin McDonald, 30, placed 11th overall and fourth among Americans with a time of 1:13:37. Madey Dickson, 30, followed in 1:14:05 for 12th place overall to round out the top five U.S. finishers.

The top 10 American finishers in the women’s division also included Ruby Krasnow (1:14:25, 6th USA), Chloe Whiting (1:15:30, 7th USA), Megan Connolly (1:17:42, 8th USA), Alyssa Natario (1:19:02, 9th USA), and Jennifer Markham (1:19:52, 10th USA).

Overall, Winfred Mbithe of Kenya finished second behind Fentaye Belayneh of Ethiopia in 1:09:16, with Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Lewetegn taking third place in 1:09:26.

The 2026 Boston Half course started and finished at Franklin Park, leading participants along Boston’s Emerald Necklace park system past Arnold Arboretum, Jamaica Pond, Willow Pond, and Olmsted Park.

2026 Boston Half: Top 50 U.S. Women Finishers

Sydney Vaught, 23 (Bib 74) — 1:09:44 (5:20 min/mile pace, 1st USA / 5th overall) Megan Hasz-Sailor, 29 (Bib 58) — 1:09:53 (5:20 min/mile pace, 2nd USA / 7th overall) Kassie Parker, 27 (Bib 61) — 1:11:10 (5:26 min/mile pace, 3rd USA / 9th overall) Erin McDonald, 30 (Bib 68) — 1:13:37 (5:37 min/mile pace, 4th USA / 11th overall) Madey Dickson, 30 (Bib 63) — 1:14:05 (5:40 min/mile pace, 5th USA / 12th overall) Ruby Krasnow, 23 (Bib 77) — 1:14:25 (5:41 min/mile pace) Chloe Whiting, 23 (Bib 79) — 1:15:30 (5:46 min/mile pace) Megan Connolly, 32 (Bib 73) — 1:17:42 (5:56 min/mile pace) Alyssa Natario, 35 (Bib 565) — 1:19:02 (6:02 min/mile pace) Jennifer Markham, 32 (Bib 123) — 1:19:52 (6:06 min/mile pace) Isabelle Fleuette, 24 (Bib 568) — 1:22:38 (6:19 min/mile pace) Rachel Kim, 23 (Bib 599) — 1:24:19 (6:26 min/mile pace) Claire Callon, 23 (Bib 587) — 1:24:36 (6:28 min/mile pace) Nora Johnson, 23 (Bib 987) — 1:24:45 (6:28 min/mile pace) Dana Bogan, 38 (Bib 719) — 1:25:41 (6:33 min/mile pace) Joanna Fortier, 36 (Bib 9336) — 1:26:07 (6:35 min/mile pace) Jennifer Goswami, 42 (Bib 122) — 1:26:29 (6:36 min/mile pace) Kelsey Igo, 34 (Bib 691) — 1:26:30 (6:36 min/mile pace) Taylor Harris, 22 (Bib 935) — 1:26:42 (6:37 min/mile pace) Jessica Holley, 30 (Bib 655) — 1:27:30 (6:41 min/mile pace) Lexa Grasz, 30 (Bib 143) — 1:28:13 (6:44 min/mile pace) Shelby Pfannenstiel, 31 (Bib 307) — 1:28:16 (6:44 min/mile pace) Emma Sammartino, 26 (Bib 9255) — 1:28:39 (6:46 min/mile pace) Michelle Mancinelli, 35 (Bib 3213) — 1:29:46 (6:51 min/mile pace) Emily Malone, 33 (Bib 1038) — 1:30:05 (6:53 min/mile pace) Samantha McFarland, 27 (Bib 9455) — 1:30:29 (6:55 min/mile pace) Brooke Waites, 30 (Bib 9141) — 1:31:06 (6:57 min/mile pace) Kelly Bruno (Bib P31) — 1:35:12 (7:16 min/mile pace, Para T42-T44/T61-T64 division) Diana Bowser, 53 (Bib 163) — 1:31:15 (6:58 min/mile pace) Delaney Adams, 32 (Bib 698) — 1:31:48 (7:01 min/mile pace) Xenia-Valerie Schmitz, 24 (Bib 146) — 1:32:02 (7:02 min/mile pace) Danni Fu, 45 (Bib 706) — 1:32:07 (7:02 min/mile pace) Christina Couper, 34 (Bib 702) — 1:32:17 (7:03 min/mile pace) Danielle Peluso, 32 (Bib 1173) — 1:32:26 (7:04 min/mile pace) Emily Hanson, 27 (Bib 1256) — 1:32:46 (7:05 min/mile pace) Katie Carr, 40 (Bib 1013) — 1:33:06 (7:07 min/mile pace) Noelle Bass, 25 (Bib 9271) — 1:33:15 (7:07 min/mile pace) Linda Brown, 51 (Bib 175) — 1:33:18 (7:08 min/mile pace) Katelyn Quinlan, 25 (Bib 1103) — 1:33:27 (7:08 min/mile pace) Alexandra Rocco, 31 (Bib 1219) — 1:33:38 (7:09 min/mile pace) Alyson Walsh, 27 (Bib 1068) — 1:33:40 (7:09 min/mile pace) Amanda Reich, 48 (Bib 765) — 1:33:47 (7:10 min/mile pace) Tessa Seales, 31 (Bib 984) — 1:33:51 (7:10 min/mile pace) Amanda Watters, 46 (Bib 157) — 1:33:58 (7:11 min/mile pace) Juanita Pardo Sanchez, 29 (Bib 904) — 1:34:16 (7:12 min/mile pace) Kelsey Lebuffe, 38 (Bib 645) — 1:34:18 (7:12 min/mile pace) Casey Paton, 33 (Bib 762) — 1:34:34 (7:13 min/mile pace) Spenser Johnson, 36 (Bib 6331) — 1:34:48 (7:14 min/mile pace) Katie Pokorny, 29 (Bib 1126) — 1:34:50 (7:14 min/mile pace) Joy Burke, 48 (Bib 188) — 1:34:53 (7:15 min/mile pace)

Complete women’s top results.