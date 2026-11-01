USA Men’s Results: Zouhair Talbi leads Americans at 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (Nov. 1) — Zouhair Talbi ran 2:06:43 to lead the American men at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in New York City. The race, which celebrated the 50th anniversary, started in Staten Island and finished in Central Park.

Talbi, who ran with the lead pack for the majority of the World Athletics Platinum Label road race, finished sixth overall behind Sweden’s world half marathon champion Andreas Almgren, who won the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon in 2:06:01 to make a remarkable start to his marathon career.

Talbi, running his third marathon this year, following his appearances in Houston and Boston, owns a personal best of 2:05:45 from the Houston Marathon earlier this year. He was also the top American finisher at the Boston Marathon in September.

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Meanwhile, the USA was well represented on the vibrant roads of New York City on Sunday. HOKA NAZ Elite’s Ahmed Muhumed, the reigning USATF 4 Mile Championships winner, clocked an impressive 2:07:08 on his marathon debut to take seventh place overall in the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon results and finished second among the home starters.

Ryan Ford posted 2:07:17 and North American record-holder Conner Mantz crossed at 2:07:27 to round out four Americans inside 2:08. Aidan Troutner also ran well at the World Athletics Platinum Label road race, clocking 2:08:54 for a personal best in Central Park. Joe Klecker and Joel Reichow also finished inside 2:10 to complete the top USA men’s results at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

USA MEN’S RESULTS – 2026 TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON

Pro Men USA – Marathon – Finish – World Athletics Platinum Label road race – New York City, New York – Sunday, November 1, 2026 – AP formatted list, not table – Per official leaderboard screenshots

Zouhair Talbi, ASICS, United States (USA), 2:06:43 Ahmed Muhumed, HOKA Northern Arizona Elite, United States (USA), 2:07:09 Ryan Ford, On Athletics Club, United States (USA), 2:07:17 Conner Mantz, NIKE, United States (USA), 2:07:27 Aidan Troutner, United States (USA), 2:08:54 Joe Klecker, On Athletics Club, United States (USA), 2:09:28 Joel Reichow, Puma, United States (USA), 2:09:43 Merga Gemeda, Minnesota Distance Elite, United States (USA), 2:10:32 Andrew Colley, United States (USA), 2:10:49 Mohammed Bati, Minnesota Distance Elite, United States (USA), 2:12:19 Turner Wiley, Brooks, United States (USA), 2:12:24 JP Flavin, Hansons-Brooks Distance Project, United States (USA), 2:12:34 Sam Chelanga, US Army, United States (USA), 2:17:10 Robert Miranda, Boston Athletic Association, United States (USA), 2:17:34 Ryan Cutter, Brooklyn Track Club, United States (USA), 2:17:42 Owen Ritz, New York Athletic Club, United States (USA), 2:19:37 Aidan Reed, Roots Running Project, United States (USA), 2:21:15 Stephen Jones, United States (USA), 2:24:33

Complete results found here