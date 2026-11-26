The Valencia Marathon is Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 a.m. ET. Fotyen Tesfay and Agnes Ngetich chase the women's world record, with Kenenisa Bekele leading the men's field after defending champion John Korir withdrew injured.

VALENCIA, Spain — Fotyen Tesfay and Agnes Ngetich will chase the women’s world record at the 2026 Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich, a World Athletics Platinum Label road race on Sunday, Dec. 6, with a €1 million bonus on offer for the runner who breaks it.

The record is 2:09:56, set by Ruth Chepngetich in Chicago in October 2024. The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation will award €1 million to the athlete who breaks this record in Spain, and the organizers have assembled a competitive women’s field that is capable of challenging the impressive world mark.

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Tesfay, of Ethiopia, ran 2:10:51 on her marathon debut in Barcelona in March, the second-fastest marathon ever run by a woman and 55 seconds outside the record. Ngetich, of Kenya, will run her first marathon. She holds the world record over 10km on the road and is the reigning world half-marathon champion, with a best of 1:03:04 over that distance.

The women’s field also includes Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya (2:14:00) and Sutume Kebede of Ethiopia (2:15:55) are also in the women’s field.

“For the first time, without sounding pretentious, Valencia can say that the world record is the goal,” said Marc Roig, the race’s international elite coordinator, when the fields were confirmed.

Men’s Elite Field Adjusted

The men’s race has changed since the field was announced. Defending champion John Korir will not run. The organisers said on Nov. 23 that Korir had withdrawn because of injury, without giving details of the injury. Korir won last year in 2:02:24. His withdrawal means Valencia will have a new men’s winner this year.

“Unfortunately, the current Valencia Marathon winner, John Korir, will not be able to defend his title in 2026,” organizers wrote on Instagram. “The Kenyan star has decided to withdraw from the race on December 6 due to injury.”

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia had already withdrawn through injury. Kejelcha ran 1:59:41 on his marathon debut in London in April.

Kenenisa Bekele from Ethiopia is currently the fastest man in the field, boasting a personal best of 2:01:41 set in Berlin in 2019. He finished fourth in Valencia in 2023, clocking a time of 2:04:19. However, the three-time Olympic champion has not been able to maintain that level of performance, with his fastest time since being 2:04:15 in London in 2024.

Behind Bekele are Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia (2:02:48), Alexander Mutiso of Kenya (2:03:11), Vincent Ngetich of Kenya (2:03:13) and Geofry Toirotich of Kenya (2:03:30). The men’s course record is 2:01:48, set by Sisay Lemma in 2023. Sixty-three men in the field hold personal bests inside 2:10.

The 46th Valencia Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich starts at 8:15 a.m. CET (2:15 a.m. ET) on Sunday, Dec. 6, with about 36,000 runners. FloTrack will broadcast the race via live stream for subscribers. Live results will be posted on the race website, valenciaciudaddelrunning.com.