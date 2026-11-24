The Warandecross Tilburg is Sunday, Nov. 29, in Tilburg, Netherlands. How to watch, start time, Dutch championships and European Cross Country selection for Belgrade.

TILBURG, Netherlands — The International Warandecross Tilburg returns on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Oude Warande Park in Tilburg, where the Dutch national cross country titles and places on the Netherlands team for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade are on the line.

The senior Crossgala races are both 8km: the men start at 1:10 p.m. local time (7:10 a.m. ET) and the women at 1:45 p.m. local (7:45 a.m. ET), at the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Silver meeting, which doubles as the Dutch national cross country championships and a selection race for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13.

Read Also: Liverpool Cross Challenge 2026: Cairess, Keith and Ramsden lead GB trial for Euro Cross in Belgrade

How to watch

European Athletics will stream the race live on its YouTube channel, with English-language commentary, as part of its “road to Belgrade” series. The stream link is expected closer to race day — check the European Athletics YouTube channel and Watch Athletics on Sunday morning. Live results will be posted on the official event channels and World Athletics.

Who to watch — men

Nik Lemmink (NED) — defending champion, back for a repeat

Jesse Fokkenrood (NED)

Frank Futselaar (NED)

Senay Fissehatsion (NOR) — 2023 Warandeloop winner

Ibrahim Buras (NOR)

Kevin Kamenschak (AUT)

Sander Vercauteren (BEL)

Who to watch — women

Amina Maatoug (NED) — defending Dutch champion

Veerle Bakker (NED)

Ilona Mononen (FIN) — European U23 champion

Lilla Bohm (HUN)

Ronja Hofstetter (SUI)

Lena Millonig (AUT)

Short cross (1,875m)

Rick van Riel leads the men’s short cross; Sarah Peerik defends the women’s title.

What is at stake: The senior Gala races are the Dutch national championships, with national titles and European selection on the line two weeks before Belgrade.

Last time out: Nik Lemmink of the Netherlands won the men’s race in 29:46, and Sarah Lahti of Sweden won the women’s race in 33:11 at Tilburg in 2025, when both races were 10km. The Swede was very impressive on the course, winning from start to finish to collect her fourth consecutive Warandecross crown. Lemmink is racing again in 2026; Lahti was not among the starters in the 2026 field.

Things To Know

What time does the Warandecross Tilburg start?

The men’s Crossgala is at 1:10 p.m. local (7:10 a.m. ET) and the women’s at 1:45 p.m. local (7:45 a.m. ET) on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. Both are 8km.

How can I watch the Warandecross Tilburg?

European Athletics streams it live on YouTube with English commentary. Results will be on the official event channels and World Athletics.

Where is the Warandecross Tilburg?

Oude Warande Park, Tilburg, Netherlands, beside Tilburg University.

Why does Tilburg matter?

It is the Dutch national cross country championships and a selection race for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13.

Results: This article will be updated with full results on Sunday.