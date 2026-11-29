Amina Maatoug (27:40) and Nik Lemmink (24:23) won the senior 8km Dutch titles in the rain at the 2026 Warandecross Tilburg ahead of Euro Cross in Belgrade.

TILBURG, Netherlands (Nov. 29) — Amina Maatoug won the senior women’s 8km in 27:40, and Nik Lemmink won the senior men’s title in 24:23 at the International Warandecross Tilburg on Sunday, Nov. 29, in cold, persistent rain at Oude Warande park, where both races doubled as the Dutch national cross country championships and a selection trial for the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on Dec. 13.

Maatoug held off Finland’s Ilona Mononen by one second after the pair broke away with Veerle Bakker in the early laps. Mononen moved to the front for the first time on the final lap, but Maatoug made the decisive surge on the last technical section and held on down the finishing straight. Bakker faded on the closing circuit to finish third in 27:52, one place ahead of her younger sister Jasmijn (28:10).

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Maatoug, 24, became the first Dutch winner of the senior women’s Gala race in Tilburg since Sifan Hassan in 2015. She heads to Belgrade in two weeks as a top-10 contender after placing sixth at the European championships in Lagoa last year. Mononen, 22, will step up to the senior ranks in Belgrade for the first time after winning individual medals in the age-group races at the past four editions.

On the men’s side, defending champion Lemmink ran a patient race over the shortened 8km distance—down from 10km a year ago—and caught 20-year-old Jochem Wiersma midway through the final lap to claim back-to-back victories and consecutive Dutch senior titles.

Wiersma led from the gun and held a seven-second cushion at the end of the third lap before settling for second overall in 24:27 and the Dutch under-23 title. Austria’s Kevin Kamenschak rounded out the podium in 24:33, three seconds ahead of fourth-place Jesse Fokkenrood (24:36). Wiersma and Kamenschak are set to meet again in the under-23 race in Belgrade.

Rick van Riel (5:21) and Yasmine Abbes (6:24) won the 1.875km short-course races. Both represented the Netherlands on the mixed relay squad at the 2025 European Cross Country Championships.

Results

Senior women — 8km (top 25 of 26 finishers)

Amina Maatoug (NED) 27:40 Ilona Mononen (FIN) 27:41 Veerle Bakker (NED) 27:52 Jasmijn Bakker (NED) 28:10 Inge Lugtenberg (NED) 28:24 Hanna van Aalten (NED) 28:27 Loes Kempe (NED) 28:28 Bieke Schipperen (NED) 28:40 Marit Griep (NED) 28:51 Lilla Böhm (HUN) 28:56 Céline Aebi (SUI) 28:59 Ineke van Koldam (NED) 29:06 Ronja Hofstetter (SUI) 29:18 Eef van Dongen (NED) 29:32 Suus Altorf (NED) 29:36 Anouk van Gils (NED) 30:21 Isis van Mulken (NED) 30:28 Eveline Sterrenburg (NED) 30:57 Nienke van Dijk (NED) 31:10 Elia Saura (ESP) 31:21 Eline de Jong (NED) 31:27 Lotte van Dijk (NED) 31:30 Famke Heinst (NED) 31:34 Neeltje Lodiers (NED) 32:11 Kayla Oosthuizen (NED) 33:32

Senior men — 8km (top 25)

Nik Lemmink (NED) 24:23 Jochem Wiersma (NED) 24:27 Kevin Kamenschak (AUT) 24:33 Jesse Fokkenrood (NED) 24:36 Nathan Houwaard (NED) 24:41 Mads Meijer (NED) 24:43 Senay Amlesom Fissehatsion (ERI) 24:47 Frank Futselaar (NED) 24:53 Manolo Pierson (FRA) 24:56 Nick Marsman (NED) 24:58 Ibrahim Buras (NOR) 25:02 Thom van der Leest (NED) 25:03 Teun ter Haar (NED) 25:10 Mick Wolvekamp (NED) 25:12 Tim Hübscher (SUI) 25:15 Jacob Stengaard (DEN) 25:15 Cas Kopmels (NED) 25:19 Ioann Lobles (NED) 25:25 Sebastian Smed Grønkjær (DEN) 25:28 Pibe Baartman (NED) 25:36 Milco Hahury (NED) 25:45 Lucas Nieuweboer (NED) 25:49 Luuk Verbaandert (NED) 25:52 Jelmer Otten (NED) 25:53 Stan Schipperen (NED) 25:56

Short course — 1.875km

Men: Rick van Riel (NED) 5:21

Rick van Riel (NED) 5:21 Women: Yasmine Abbes (NED) 6:24

Full results