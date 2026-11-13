How to Watch the 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional, start times, live results, race tracker

The 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional takes place at Apalachee Regional Park on Friday (13) in Florida. Here are the start times, live results, race tracker and live ESPN+ stream link.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Fans can watch the 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional Championships live on ESPN+. Florida State University will be serving as host for this year’s championship, with the meet taking place at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Live timing and race leaderboard will be available via PrimeTime Timing. The women’s 6K will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the men’s 10K race is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Where To Watch 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional Championships

Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the event on ESPN Plus Stream, with direct links for live results also available. Track the live team scores, frontrunners and live updates as the quest for nationals spot takes center stage.

Read Also: Follow the 2026 NCAA Midwest Cross Country Regional Live Results, Scoreboard Tracker

Alabama and Florida will start of the defending regional champion and SEC powerhouse will be hoping to duplicate her performances that helped them win the team crowns in 2025. On the women’s, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Florida will start as the teams projected to qualify automatically, according to the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Also in the hunt will be No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Vanderbilt, and No. 5 Auburn.

On the men’s side, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Florida are the USTFCCCA projected teams to secure the top two places, but the likes of No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Ole Miss, and No. 5 Middle Tennessee could spoil the party if the front two are not at full strength.

Florida’s Kelvin Cheruiyot won the men’s 10K last year with a time of 29:09.05, while Doris Lemngole of Alabama took the women’s 6K race with a time of 18:43.77.

2026 NCAA XC South Regional Information:

DIRECTIONS:

Apalachee Regional Park

7550 Apalachee Pkwy

Tallahassee, FL 32311

Google maps

PARTICIPANT MANUAL

The participant manual can be found here.