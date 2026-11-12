How to watch and follow 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Championships

Watch and follow that 2026 NCAA Cross Country Regionals live scoreboard, schedule, start times and qualifiers for all nine DI meets Friday, Nov. 13 — follow live results today.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (World-Track) — The road to the national championship runs through nine cities on Friday.

The 2026 NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Championships will take place across seven different venues on Friday, November 13, 2026, and you can follow all the live results, start times, order of events and schedules, team scores, and watch live streams of selected meets.

Read Also: Follow the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Mountain Regional Championships live results, team scores, race start times

Live Results Links, Team Scores and Scoreboard Tracker

The Storyline

All nine NCAA Division I cross country regionals will be contested Nov. 13, with women running 6 kilometers and men running 10 kilometers. The top two teams in each regional race earn automatic bids to the NCAA Championships on Nov. 21 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Fourteen additional teams will be selected at-large to complete the 32-team field in each race. The top four finishers not on a qualifying team, provided they finish in the top 25, also advance individually.

By the end of Friday, the 32-team fields for Terre Haute will be set.

How qualifying works

The system is simple at the top and complicated underneath.

In each region, the top two teams earn automatic qualifying spots, with the remaining teams relying on at-large bids, whether through earning Kolas points or receiving push-ins from teams they beat on the day.

The NCAA uses the Kolas point system (created by Brian Kolas) to determine the 14 at-large bids. When a team beats an NCAA-qualifying team’s “A” squad at any point during the season, it is awarded a Kolas point. After the automatic qualifiers are determined, at-large bids are awarded to the teams with the most Kolas points in descending order.

That is why a third-place finish in a deep region can still send a team to nationals, while a third-place finish in a thinner region may not. For more information about the regionals, please visit USTFCCCA.