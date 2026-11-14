Watch the 2026 Bank of China Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon live, free

Watch the 2026 Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon live on World Athletics+ and YouTube. Get start times and top athletes including Selemon Barega.

Track and field fans can watch the 2026 Bank of China Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon live on Sunday, November 15, via World Athletics+ and the World Athletics YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday, November 14, or 6:00 p.m. EST).

Elevated to World Athletics Platinum Label status for the first time, the race becomes the fifth half marathon globally to hold top-tier recognition, and it has attracted several top runners from around the world.

How to Watch Live Stream & Start Times

Live Stream: World Athletics+ and World Athletics YouTube (free global stream)

World Athletics+ and World Athletics YouTube (free global stream) Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026 (Saturday night in North America)

Sunday, November 15, 2026 (Saturday night in North America) Broadcast Start Time: 7:00 a.m. HKT / 11:00 p.m. GMT (Nov. 14) / 6:00 p.m. EST (Nov. 14)

Times below are local start times

10km Challenge Group (Youth Group, Senior Group, Advanced Groups 1-8) 6:15 a.m.

6:15 a.m. Half Marathon Challenge Groups (Youth Group, Senior Group, Advanced Groups 1-8) 7:15 a.m.

7:15 a.m. Half Marathon Group 7:45 a.m.

7:45 a.m. Half Marathon Group 2 8:15 a.m.

8:15 a.m. Half Marathon Group 3 8:45 a.m.

The organizers revealed that the total prize money for the 2026 Bank of China Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon is $80,800, noting, however, that this pool of money is “applicable only to male and female half marathon challenge participants.”

Read Also: 2026 Allianz Richmond Marathon Results: Oliver Wilson-Cook and Michelle Langan Win

Additionally, special bonuses (in HKD) will be awarded from a total prize pool of HK$180,000. The top three finishers in each age group of the Half Marathon and the 10km Challenge who are Hong Kong permanent residents will receive the following special prizes:

Top Entries – According to World Athletics

Women

Wede Kefale (ETH) 1:05:21

Miriam Chebet (KEN) 1:05:39

Grace Nawowuna (KEN) 1:06:31

Asmarech Anley (ETH) 1:07:01

Glenrose Xaba (RSA) 1:07:03

Netsanet Desta (ETH) 1:07:26

Fantu Worku (ETH) 1:07:30

Baraky Redae (ETH) 1:07:31

Fatima Ezzahra Birdaha (MAR) 1:07:33

Priscah Jepleting Cherono (KEN) 1:08:35

Zewudie Wudu (ETH) 1:09:32

Tigist Dejene (ETH) 1:10:22

Daisy Jepkemei (KAZ) 1:10:51

Aynalem Desta (ETH) 1:12:19

Alemitu Assefa (ETH) debut

Men

Selemon Barega (ETH) 57:50

Addisu Gobena (ETH) 59:17

Ezra Tanui (KEN) 59:20

Alphonce Simbu (TAN) 59:30

Getaneh Molla (ETH) 59:52

Othmane El Goumri (MAR) 59:53

Adisu Tesfahun Tafere (ETH) 1:01:15

Mamo Hachalu (ETH) debut

Aliyi Kasim (ETH) debut

Abel Kiplimo Kimeli (KEN) debut

Alex Lenalepisho (KEN) debut