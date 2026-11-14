Watch the 2026 Bank of China Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon live, free

Track and field fans can watch the 2026 Bank of China Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon live on Sunday, November 15, via World Athletics+ and the World Athletics YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday, November 14, or 6:00 p.m. EST).
Elevated to World Athletics Platinum Label status for the first time, the race becomes the fifth half marathon globally to hold top-tier recognition, and it has attracted several top runners from around the world.
How to Watch Live Stream & Start Times
- Live Stream: World Athletics+ and World Athletics YouTube (free global stream)
- Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026 (Saturday night in North America)
- Broadcast Start Time: 7:00 a.m. HKT / 11:00 p.m. GMT (Nov. 14) / 6:00 p.m. EST (Nov. 14)
Times below are local start times
- 10km Challenge Group (Youth Group, Senior Group, Advanced Groups 1-8) 6:15 a.m.
- Half Marathon Challenge Groups (Youth Group, Senior Group, Advanced Groups 1-8) 7:15 a.m.
- Half Marathon Group 7:45 a.m.
- Half Marathon Group 2 8:15 a.m.
- Half Marathon Group 3 8:45 a.m.
The organizers revealed that the total prize money for the 2026 Bank of China Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon is $80,800, noting, however, that this pool of money is “applicable only to male and female half marathon challenge participants.”
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Additionally, special bonuses (in HKD) will be awarded from a total prize pool of HK$180,000. The top three finishers in each age group of the Half Marathon and the 10km Challenge who are Hong Kong permanent residents will receive the following special prizes:
Top Entries – According to World Athletics
Women
Wede Kefale (ETH) 1:05:21
Miriam Chebet (KEN) 1:05:39
Grace Nawowuna (KEN) 1:06:31
Asmarech Anley (ETH) 1:07:01
Glenrose Xaba (RSA) 1:07:03
Netsanet Desta (ETH) 1:07:26
Fantu Worku (ETH) 1:07:30
Baraky Redae (ETH) 1:07:31
Fatima Ezzahra Birdaha (MAR) 1:07:33
Priscah Jepleting Cherono (KEN) 1:08:35
Zewudie Wudu (ETH) 1:09:32
Tigist Dejene (ETH) 1:10:22
Daisy Jepkemei (KAZ) 1:10:51
Aynalem Desta (ETH) 1:12:19
Alemitu Assefa (ETH) debut
Men
Selemon Barega (ETH) 57:50
Addisu Gobena (ETH) 59:17
Ezra Tanui (KEN) 59:20
Alphonce Simbu (TAN) 59:30
Getaneh Molla (ETH) 59:52
Othmane El Goumri (MAR) 59:53
Adisu Tesfahun Tafere (ETH) 1:01:15
Mamo Hachalu (ETH) debut
Aliyi Kasim (ETH) debut
Abel Kiplimo Kimeli (KEN) debut
Alex Lenalepisho (KEN) debut