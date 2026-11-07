How to watch and track the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon & Half Marathon: Live results tracker, start times, leaderboards

Live tracking, start times, course details, and elite field updates for the 2026 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon and Half Marathon on Nov. 7. Follow all the action on the roads this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K will take over downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 7, following the earliest sellout in event history, the event organizers confirmed. Monumental Half Marathon course-record holder Emma Grace Hurley will also make a special appearance throughout race weekend as an honorary guest.

Welcoming runners and walkers from all 50 states and more than 35 countries, the 19th annual event will feature its largest full marathon field for the third consecutive year across three sold-out race distances.

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Here is everything spectators, supporters, and participants need to know about live tracking, start line schedules, and top contenders chasing course records and Olympic qualifying standards. – Read Also: Sara Hall, Emily Durgin lead American women entries at 2026 Boston Half Marathon

Live Tracking & Results

Spectators and family members can monitor runners in real time along the USATF-certified downtown course using official timing data provided by ChronoTrack.

Live Tracking & Official Leaderboard Link: ChronoTrack Official Live Results | Live Leaderboard Tracker

ChronoTrack Official Live Results | Social Media Updates: Follow @IndyMonumental on X for additional live race-day announcements and lead pack milestones, plus photos.

2026 Race Morning Schedule

All races begin on West Street in downtown Indianapolis and finish near Capitol Avenue.

Time Event / Milestone Location / Details 7:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony Downtown Indy Start Line 8:00 a.m. Official Start: Marathon & Half Marathon Downtown Indianapolis 8:40 a.m. Official Start: Monumental 5K Downtown Indianapolis 8:55 a.m. / 8:57 a.m. Projected Male / Female 5K Finishers Finish Line (Capitol Ave) 9:03 a.m. / 9:10 a.m. Projected Male / Female Half Marathon Finishers Finish Line (Capitol Ave) 10:15 a.m. / 10:35 a.m. Projected Male / Female Marathon Finishers Finish Line (Capitol Ave)

Opening Ceremony Speakers: Carlton Ray (Founder, Indianapolis Monumental Marathon), Vop Osili (President, Indianapolis City-County Council), Gary C. Bhojwani (CEO, CNO Financial Group), Rocco Tarasi (CMO, CNO Financial Group), and Jackie Rowatt (Brooks Running).

Elite Fields Target Course Records & Olympic Standards

With a flat and fast elevation profile, Indianapolis remains one of the nation’s premier venues for Boston Marathon qualifications and U.S. Olympic Team Trials standard attempts.

Elite runners will be chasing the following event benchmarks:

Half Marathon Course Records: 1:02:25 (Men) | 1:08:26 (Women)

1:02:25 (Men) | 1:08:26 (Women) Full Marathon Course Records: 2:15:41 (Men) | 2:31:49 (Women)

Marathon Men’s Elite Field

Awet Beraki (Rochester Hills, Mich.): Hansons-Brooks ODP athlete, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier, and 2023 NCAA Division II 5,000m champion.

Hansons-Brooks ODP athlete, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier, and 2023 NCAA Division II 5,000m champion. Tom Brady (Highland Park, Ill.): Former University of Michigan star, three-time NCAA All-American, and runner-up at the 2025 Detroit Free Press Marathon.

Former University of Michigan star, three-time NCAA All-American, and runner-up at the 2025 Detroit Free Press Marathon. Curtis Eckstein (Batesville, Ind.): Indiana native and former Purdue University record holder who finished second in the 2025 Monumental Half Marathon.

Marathon Women’s Elite Field

Lindsey Bradley (Heath, Texas): 2024 Champion, current course-record holder (2:31:49), and 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier.

2024 Champion, current course-record holder (2:31:49), and 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier. Jennifer Pope (Plano, Texas): 2022 Champion and 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier.

2022 Champion and 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier. Andie Cozzarelli (Chattanooga, Tenn.): 2016 Monumental Champion and 2026 Glass City Marathon winner, where she punched her ticket to the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials.

2016 Monumental Champion and 2026 Glass City Marathon winner, where she punched her ticket to the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials. Caroline Cole (Nashville, Tenn.): 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier.

Half Marathon Men’s Elite Field

Zach Panning (Washington, Mich.): Fort Wayne, Ind. native who placed sixth at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials and 10th at the 2024 Chicago Marathon.

Fort Wayne, Ind. native who placed sixth at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials and 10th at the 2024 Chicago Marathon. Brian Barraza (Lafayette, Colo.): Two-time NCAA Track All-American and former University of Houston record holder.

Two-time NCAA Track All-American and former University of Houston record holder. Matt Richtman (Bozeman, Mont.): 2025 Los Angeles Marathon champion and the first American winner of that race in 31 years.

Half Marathon Women’s Elite Field