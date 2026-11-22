Track the 2026 Williams Route 66 Marathon live from Tulsa, Okla., on Nov. 22. Preview, start time and live results for marathon, half marathon and relay.

TULSA, Okla. — The 2026 Williams Route 66 Marathon closes Tulsa’s yearlong Route 66 Centennial Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 22, with racing across downtown Tulsa. The race is the 21st running of the event. It follows a first-ever sellout in 2025 and is expected to be the largest race weekend in the event’s history.

After an exciting day of the 5K Open, 5K GoRuck, and wheelchair races on Saturday, attention will turn to the marathon and half marathon races on Sunday, with several runners aiming to perform well in the Boston qualifier event.

“The Williams Route 66 Marathon is a USATF certified course and a Boston Qualifier,” the organizers confirmed on its website.

Read Also: Williams Route 66 Marathon Saturday 2026: 5K Schedule, Start Times, Results in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Today’s schedule

Marathon: Sunday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m. CT

Half marathon: Sunday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m. CT

Marathon relay: Sunday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m. CT

All three races start together in downtown Tulsa. Runners must hold a pace of 16 minutes, 30 seconds per mile to finish before the course closes.

How to track live results

Preview: What to know about the course

The race starts in downtown Tulsa and runs through city neighborhoods and the University of Tulsa campus, with block parties and neighborhood support along the course.

The course is USATF-certified and can be used as a Boston qualifier. The marathon and half marathon courses run together until about mile 11, where half marathoners turn toward the finish at Guthrie Green and marathoners continue on.

The marathon relay uses teams of three to five runners. Each leg is 5 to 5.6 miles. Runners who entered both the relay and an individual race must run the first relay leg, or first two legs, then switch to their individual race number.

The 2026 course uses longer stretches of Historic Route 66 than in past years, while keeping much of the familiar route for returning runners.

Center of the Universe Detour

Full marathoners only can take the free, optional Center of the Universe Detour. It adds 0.3 mile to the race, for a 26.5-mile day.

The detour leads to Tulsa’s Center of the Universe, a brick circle where a voice echoes for the person standing in the center but not for people outside it. No pre-registration is needed. Runners who take the detour receive a commemorative coin at the spot and a beer at the finish of the detour.