TULSA, Okla. — Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, opens Williams Route 66 Marathon weekend in downtown Tulsa with the 5K, Mascot Dash and 1-Mile Fun Run and Walk, plus the final day of expo packet pickup. Saturday is the family and short-distance day of Tulsa’s biggest running weekend. It leads into Sunday’s marathon, half marathon, and marathon relay on historic Route 66.

“I lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for many years, and this has always been one of my favorite events during this time of the year,” shared a close resident, Marc Shultz, who was making the short 25-minute trip to Tulsa on Saturday.

Read Also: Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Saturday 2026: Philadelphia Half Marathon Schedule, Start Times, Live Tracking, Expo

How to follow Saturday — Tulsa 5K

Official race site: route66marathon.com

route66marathon.com Live tracking and results: Follow the tracking and results links on route66marathon.com on race morning. Saturday 5K results post through the official results provider linked from the race site.

Williams Route 66 Saturday schedule — Nov. 21, Tulsa, Okla.

8 a.m.: 5K start

5K start 9 a.m.: Mascot Dash start

Mascot Dash start 9:30 a.m.: 1-Mile Fun Run and Walk start

1-Mile Fun Run and Walk start 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Health and Fitness Expo, Arvest Convention Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, Okla. 74103

There is no race-day packet pickup for Sunday’s races. Pick up Sunday bibs at the expo Saturday.

Saturday course — Downtown Tulsa 5K

Distance: 3.1 miles, one loop in downtown Tulsa

3.1 miles, one loop in downtown Tulsa Start and finish: Downtown Tulsa, in the Tulsa Arts District

Downtown Tulsa, in the Tulsa Arts District Course type: City road course on and near historic Route 66, with rolling sections through downtown Tulsa

City road course on and near historic Route 66, with rolling sections through downtown Tulsa Who it is for: Open to all ages and paces, including walkers, families and runners using Saturday as a shakeout before Sunday’s marathon or half marathon

Start your race in downtown Tulsa, home of the largest concentration of Art Deco architecture outside of Miami, then run through Tulsa’s vibrant neighborhoods. The Saturday lineup includes the 5K, one-mile Fun Run and Mascot Dash.

Expo and packet pickup — Saturday in Tulsa

Location: Arvest Convention Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, Okla. 74103

Arvest Convention Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, Okla. 74103 Hours Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. What to bring: Government-issued photo ID. If your registered name is different from your ID, bring proof of registration.

Government-issued photo ID. If your registered name is different from your ID, bring proof of registration. What to get: Bib, timing chip, shirt and race info for Saturday and Sunday races.

FAQ — Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma

When is the Williams Route 66 5K 2026?

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 8 a.m. CT in downtown Tulsa.

What else runs Saturday?

The Mascot Dash at 9 a.m. and the 1-Mile Fun Run and Walk at 9:30 a.m.

Where can I find Williams Route 66 5K results?

On the official race site at route66marathon.com and on the official results provider linked from the race site.

Can I still pick up my Sunday marathon or half marathon bib Saturday?

Yes. Pick up at the Arvest Convention Center expo Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sources to keep linked: route66marathon.com