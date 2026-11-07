Women’s 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K Results, Trackers, Division Champions

Rebecca Schmitt wins 2026 Indianapolis Monumental 5K women's title in 15:57. Full top 24 women's results and age-division champions from Indy. Here are the top results and event leaders from the leaderboards from the event.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Nov. 7 (World-Track) — Rebecca Schmitt continued her dominant 2026 running campaign on Saturday morning by capturing the women’s division title at the 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K. The following are the top trackers, highlighted leaders, and top results from the event on November 7, 2026.

The 34-year-old native of Edgewood, New Mexico, crossed the downtown finish line in 15 minutes, 57 seconds, maintaining a sharp 5:08 per-mile pace to place seventh overall in the combined field. Read More: Top Men’s 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K Results: Tracking, Top Finishers, and Leaderboards

Schmitt’s victory adds another impressive achievement to her 2026 racing resume on the roads thus far. Earlier this year, the American experience runner claimed victory at the OneAmerica Mini-Marathon on Feb. 5, secured a stellar third-place finish at popular Grandma’s Marathon on June 20, and placed 17th against a world-class international field at the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sept. 27.

On Saturday in the 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K, Megan Marvin, a former Furman University standout from Madison, Wisconsin, finished second to Schmitt among women and 12th overall in 16:45 (5:23 pace). Peyton Steffen of Marion, Iowa, took third in the women’s division and 15th overall in 16:57 (5:27 pace).

Katie Woods of Indianapolis placed fourth among women in 17:22 (5:35 pace), while Abby Spiars of Richardson, Texas, rounded out the top five women by finishing in 17:44 (5:42 pace) to capture the 16-18 age group title.

2026 Indianapolis Monumental 5K: Complete Women’s Top Results and Leaders

1. Rebecca Schmitt (Edgewood, NM) — 15:57 (Pace: 5:08/mi | Female 30-34: 1st — Women’s Champion)

(Edgewood, NM) — 15:57 (Pace: 5:08/mi | Female 30-34: 1st — Women’s Champion) 2. Megan Marvin (Madison, WI) — 16:45 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Female 19-24: 1st)

(Madison, WI) — 16:45 (Pace: 5:23/mi | Female 19-24: 1st) 3. Peyton Steffen (Marion, IA) — 16:57 (Pace: 5:27/mi | Female 19-24: 2nd)

(Marion, IA) — 16:57 (Pace: 5:27/mi | Female 19-24: 2nd) 4. Katie Woods (Indianapolis, IN) — 17:22 (Pace: 5:35/mi | Female 19-24: 3rd)

(Indianapolis, IN) — 17:22 (Pace: 5:35/mi | Female 19-24: 3rd) 5. Abby Spiars (Richardson, TX) — 17:44 (Pace: 5:42/mi | Female 16-18: 1st)

(Richardson, TX) — 17:44 (Pace: 5:42/mi | Female 16-18: 1st) 6. Morgan O’keefe (Alamosa, CO) — 17:47 (Pace: 5:43/mi | Female 25-29: 1st)

(Alamosa, CO) — 17:47 (Pace: 5:43/mi | Female 25-29: 1st) 7. Claire Donovan (Cherry Hills Village, CO) — 18:07 (Pace: 5:50/mi | Female 12-15: 1st)

(Cherry Hills Village, CO) — 18:07 (Pace: 5:50/mi | Female 12-15: 1st) 8. Kerry Bogner (Indianapolis, IN) — 18:41 (Pace: 6:01/mi | Female 40-44: 1st)

(Indianapolis, IN) — 18:41 (Pace: 6:01/mi | Female 40-44: 1st) 9. Kim Novick (Bloomington, IN) — 18:49 (Pace: 6:03/mi | Female 45-49: 1st)

(Bloomington, IN) — 18:49 (Pace: 6:03/mi | Female 45-49: 1st) 10. Krista Gustavsson-Bronzie (Cincinnati, OH) — 19:22 (Pace: 6:14/mi | Female 40-44: 2nd)

(Cincinnati, OH) — 19:22 (Pace: 6:14/mi | Female 40-44: 2nd) 11. Mariana Dnes (Crystal Lake, IL) — 20:00 (Pace: 6:26/mi | Female 30-34: 2nd)

(Crystal Lake, IL) — 20:00 (Pace: 6:26/mi | Female 30-34: 2nd) 12. Rachel Chambers (Indianapolis, IN) — 20:44 (Pace: 6:40/mi | Female 30-34: 3rd)

(Indianapolis, IN) — 20:44 (Pace: 6:40/mi | Female 30-34: 3rd) 13. Jaclyn Fowler (Bloomington, IN) — 20:47 (Pace: 6:41/mi | Female 30-34: 4th)

(Bloomington, IN) — 20:47 (Pace: 6:41/mi | Female 30-34: 4th) 14. Talia Shapiro (Nashville, TN) — 20:50 (Pace: 6:42/mi | Female 30-34: 5th)

(Nashville, TN) — 20:50 (Pace: 6:42/mi | Female 30-34: 5th) 15. Katie Chu (Louisville, KY) — 20:51 (Pace: 6:42/mi | Female 30-34: 6th)

(Louisville, KY) — 20:51 (Pace: 6:42/mi | Female 30-34: 6th) 16. Emily Riley (Indianapolis, IN) — 21:42 (Pace: 6:59/mi | Female 35-39: 1st)

(Indianapolis, IN) — 21:42 (Pace: 6:59/mi | Female 35-39: 1st) 17. Lauren Adams (Greenfield, IN) — 22:03 (Pace: 7:06/mi | Female 45-49: 2nd)

(Greenfield, IN) — 22:03 (Pace: 7:06/mi | Female 45-49: 2nd) 18. Bailee Mullen (US) — 23:20 (Pace: 7:30/mi | Female 25-29: 2nd)

(US) — 23:20 (Pace: 7:30/mi | Female 25-29: 2nd) 19. Maci Kinder (North Wilkesboro, NC) — 23:27 (Pace: 7:33/mi | Female 12-15: 2nd)

(North Wilkesboro, NC) — 23:27 (Pace: 7:33/mi | Female 12-15: 2nd) 20. Christine Osuma (Decatur, GA) — 23:43 (Pace: 7:38/mi | Female 30-34: 7th)

(Decatur, GA) — 23:43 (Pace: 7:38/mi | Female 30-34: 7th) 21. Sarah Comeau (Alexandria, VA) — 23:49 (Pace: 7:40/mi | Female 45-49: 3rd)

(Alexandria, VA) — 23:49 (Pace: 7:40/mi | Female 45-49: 3rd) 22. Kate Leone Leone (Reading, MA) — 24:47 (Pace: 7:59/mi | Female 19-24: 4th)

(Reading, MA) — 24:47 (Pace: 7:59/mi | Female 19-24: 4th) 23. Kaylee Williamson (Greenwood, IN) — 24:53 (Pace: 8:01/mi | Female 16-18: 2nd)

(Greenwood, IN) — 24:53 (Pace: 8:01/mi | Female 16-18: 2nd) 24. Kelly Due (Greenwood, IN) — 25:04 (Pace: 8:04/mi | Female 35-39: 2nd)

Women’s Division Champions

Female 12-15: Claire Donovan (Cherry Hills Village, CO) — 18:07

Claire Donovan (Cherry Hills Village, CO) — 18:07 Female 16-18: Abby Spiars (Richardson, TX) — 17:44

Abby Spiars (Richardson, TX) — 17:44 Female 19-24: Megan Marvin (Madison, WI) — 16:45

Megan Marvin (Madison, WI) — 16:45 Female 25-29: Morgan O’keefe (Alamosa, CO) — 17:47

Morgan O’keefe (Alamosa, CO) — 17:47 Female 30-34: Rebecca Schmitt (Edgewood, NM) — 15:57

Rebecca Schmitt (Edgewood, NM) — 15:57 Female 35-39: Emily Riley (Indianapolis, IN) — 21:42

Emily Riley (Indianapolis, IN) — 21:42 Female 40-44: Kerry Bogner (Indianapolis, IN) — 18:41

Kerry Bogner (Indianapolis, IN) — 18:41 Female 45-49: Kim Novick (Bloomington, IN) — 18:49

Complete results and leaderboard here