World Record Holder Josh Kerr Set for NYRR Wanamaker Mile at 119th Millrose Games

World mile record holder Josh Kerr will race for the NYRR Wanamaker Mile at the 119th Millrose Games on Feb. 13th, 2027 at The Armory in New York City.

NEW YORK (Nov. 13): The 119th Millrose Games will conclude with the legendary NYRR Wanamaker Mile on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027, at the Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory, and the first headliner is the biggest name in the mile: outdoor world record holder Josh Kerr.

The organizer announced this week that Kerr, the 2023 world champion in the 1500m, has confirmed that he will compete in the prestigious Millrose Games, which has been a celebrated event for over a century. He arrives in New York as the fastest outdoor miler in history and is also a two-time winner at The Armory.

Kerr’s Breakout 2026 Season

Kerr was already established as one of the world’s top middle-distance runners, with a world 1500m title in 2023 and bronze and silver medals at the last two Olympics. But 2026 took him to another level.

After winning the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships, Kerr ran a stunning 3:42.66 mile in London, breaking the world record that had stood since 1999. He backed up that performance with emphatic victories at the Commonwealth Games and World Ultimate Championships to round out his season.

“New York has always been a special place for me to race,” Kerr was quoted as saying in the official release. “I’ve never been one to shy away from saying what I want to achieve, I’m coming to Millrose to win. The Wanamaker Mile is one of the most iconic races in our sport, and I want to put on a show worthy of that history.”

Return to The Armory

Kerr is no stranger to the Millrose Games stage. He is a two-time winner at The Armory, setting the indoor two-mile world record in 2024.

That history makes him a natural fit for the Wanamaker Mile, a race built on fast times, deep fields and late-race drama in front of a sold-out Armory crowd.

Read More: Josh Kerr Shatters 27-Year-Old World Mile Record at London Diamond League

The Indoor Record in Play

While Kerr has not set any time goal for this race, he is surely aware of the indoor mile world record, held by his great rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 3:45.14. If the race goes out fast, look out.

The Wanamaker Mile has a long history of producing records at The Armory, and Kerr has already shown he can deliver a historic performance on that track.

What NYRR Says

“The Wanamaker Mile showcases the very best of our sport at one of track and field’s most historic events,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners. “For so many runners, their journey begins on a track, whether it’s through a free youth program or a school team. That’s why New York Road Runners is proud to support events like the Wanamaker Mile that celebrate the transformative power of running and the belief that every step can change a life. We’re thrilled to welcome outdoor mile world record holder and two-time New Balance 5th Avenue Mile champion Josh Kerr to New York and look forward to another memorable race.”

What’s Next at Millrose

Stay tuned over the coming weeks and months to find out which world-class athletes will assemble to take on Kerr in the NYRR Wanamaker Mile, as well as who will be headlining the other events at the 119th Millrose Games.

The 119th Millrose Games is the penultimate Gold meeting of the 2027 World Athletics Indoor Tour. Tickets for the event are available at https://www.millrosegames.org