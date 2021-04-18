[Video] Laird Grabs A Pair Of Wins At LSU Boots Garland Invitational

Terrance Laird won the men’s 100 meters and also helped LSU secure first place in the 4x100m relay at the Boots Garland Invitational, held at the Bernie Moore Track and Field Stadium on Saturday. For complete results Click Here, while videos of the men’s 4x100m and 100m races have been posted in this article.

Laird, running his first 100m of the 2021 outdoor season, clocked a huge personal best of 10.06 seconds (1.7 m/s) to extend his fruitful form thus far this year. The 22-year-old ran the second-fastest wind-legal time in the NCAA this season behind the world-leading equalling 9.94 seconds posted by Florida State sophomore JoVaughn Martin at the 2021 Tom Jones Invitational on Saturday.

Watch LSU Star Terrance Laird Winning Men’s 100m



Slight 1⃣0⃣.0⃣6⃣ for the kid from Coatesville, Pennsylvania!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/pBfQ1IW15K — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 17, 2021

Laird’s personal best is the No. 4 ranked 100m performance in LSU history, while the time this past weekend improved his previous best of 10.33 from 2019.

Shaun Maswanganyi of Houston ran 10.18 for second place with his teammate Travis Collins posting 10.25 for third place overall.

Earlier, Laird ran a blistering anchor leg to help LSU secure first place in the men’s 4x100m after the quartet that also included Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, and Dorian Camel stopped the clock at 38.82 seconds to top NCAA leader Houston which ran 39.00 for second place this weekend.

LSU Wins Men’s 4x100m Relay

Meanwhile, Williams returned to take the men’s 200m with a personal best of 20.36 in his first outdoor 200m race since 2016. NCAA 2015 400m champion Vernon Norwood ran a personal best of 20.42 for second place.

The women’s 200m went to LSU’s Favour Ofili after the Nigerian sped a wind-aided 22.30 seconds (2.6 m/s) performance to dominate the field.

Former LSU star Aleia Hobbs clocked a wind-assisted 10.88 secs (2.4 m/s) to copped the women’s 100m, beating another fellow Tigers standout Mikiah Brisco who ran 10.95 for second place overall.

Brianne Bethel of Houston and the Bahamas ran a personal best of 52.87 to secure the top spot in the women’s 400m, while LSU’s Milan Young won the women’s 100m hurdles with a PB of 12.95 secs and the Tigers team of Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili NGR, Symone Mason, and Thelma Davies took the women’s 4x100m with 43.00 secs.

You can find complete results here