LSU signs Jamaican and Hydel High Garriel White
LSU signs Jamaican and Hydel High Garriel White

Talented young sprinter Garriel White of Hydel High School in Jamaica signs with LSU.

Published

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU track and field head coach Dennis Shaver announced the signing of Garriel White on Friday (May 21).

A native of St. Ann, Jamaica, White has prepped at Hydel High School in Jamaica. White, who is a promising young talent in the sprints and hurdles, owns personal bests of 57.65 in the 400-meter hurdles and 52.77 in the 400-meter dash.

She’ll come to campus in the fall of 2021 and begin training with LSU track and field in September.

She has not lost a race this year in the 400-meter hurdles and she recently just ran her PR of 57.65 in the 400-meter hurdles at the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships – Champs – in Kingston, Jamaica on May 14; that time ranks No. 3 in the world for 2021 for U20 athletes.

She won gold at the 2018 CARIFTA Games as part of Jamaica’s U 17 4×400 meter relay team helping her squad to a readout of 3:38.39.

