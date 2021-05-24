LSU signs Jamaican and Hydel High Garriel White

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU track and field head coach Dennis Shaver announced the signing of Garriel White on Friday (May 21).

A native of St. Ann, Jamaica, White has prepped at Hydel High School in Jamaica. White, who is a promising young talent in the sprints and hurdles, owns personal bests of 57.65 in the 400-meter hurdles and 52.77 in the 400-meter dash.

She’ll come to campus in the fall of 2021 and begin training with LSU track and field in September.

She has not lost a race this year in the 400-meter hurdles and she recently just ran her PR of 57.65 in the 400-meter hurdles at the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships – Champs – in Kingston, Jamaica on May 14; that time ranks No. 3 in the world for 2021 for U20 athletes.

She won gold at the 2018 CARIFTA Games as part of Jamaica’s U 17 4×400 meter relay team helping her squad to a readout of 3:38.39.